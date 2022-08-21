What to watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video from August 22 to 28 | Series and movies | TDEX-REVTLI | ANSWERS

The weekend is here and, as usual, streaming platforms turn on in thousands of homes around the world to give the public a good time. Among them are NetflixAmazon Prime Video and hbo max, which have recently become the best platforms for users. Also, its variety of catalogs are large and varied, so subscribers can find ideal content for both their preferences and their ages.

In fact, the reality is that Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max are the ideal streaming platforms for fans of comedy or romantics. This is because these on-demand services contain one movie each that are great for non-stop laughter. Therefore, for all users who have a passion for this type of feature film, here are the best options to enjoy during the weekend alone or with others.

WHAT ARE THE BEST COMEDY MOVIES ON HBO, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO AND NETFLIX?

NETFLIX: The best alternative to enjoy on Netflix is where two fit. This film premiered in 2021 on the platform and is one of the most acclaimed by the public. It is original from Spain and the film has a duration of 108 minutes and it is a good idea to spend these days watching this film.

Synopsis of Where Two Fit: Five stories interspersed. A couple stuck in a routine, a young man suffering from his last relationship, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer and a group of friends who want to experiment. All of them create a fun plot of sex and possibilities in a night where they live crazy situations that they would never have thought of.

HBOMax: Undoubtedly one of the best alternatives is Before we part. This film stars the great and incomparable Chris Evans, the film is enabled on HBO Max and tells a captivating story. It has a duration of only 89 minutes, the feature film is the best option to watch as a couple.

Before We Part Synopsis: New York at 1:30 a.m. isn’t a great place to be alone, so Brooke is grateful when, after missing her train to Boston, she meets a local busker who spends the night trying to help her. In order for her to return home before the arrival of her husband, they both look for a way to achieve it and, throughout that night, they learn a lot about each other, thus finding her true love.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO: This streaming platform has the film How to be Single, this original film from 2016 in which comedy is the main protagonist. Also, the story has the two great participations of Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson.

Spoiler Synopsis: A world full of definitions of love is not ideal for Alice, Robin, Lucy, Meg, Tom and David. In New York, this group of friends has only one goal: to learn to be single despite living in a city where relationships are constantly evolving.