What to watch on Netflix: the 3 horror miniseries that will leave you cold

One of the most requested genres on Netflix is ​​horror. The platform offers multiple options for lovers of fear and jumpscrare. I know the best series options so you can marathon from the comfort of your home.

The mini series format is one of the most successful on the platform and the most chosen by those who have less time or are not willing to submit to multiple episodes and seasons.

MidnightMass

This series created by mike flanagandirector of the acclaimed Netflix series The Haunting Of Hill Houseis positioned as one of the favorites of the audiences.

Premiered in 2021the series has a total of 7 episodes lasting between 60 and 70 minutes each.

The series revolves around a man (Zach Gilford) racked by guilt and remorse, who returns to his island home after spending years in prison for a car accident. In turn, a new priest (Hamish Linklater) with a particular talent appears on this new island: he works miracles.

It is a series that uses time as an element to increase the viewer’s tension at each moment. Every minute that passes increases the feeling that something bad is happening and seeks complicity with the viewer, inviting them to see what happens in each episode.

The axis of the series revolves around religious themes such as good and evil, redemption, forgiveness, sins. However, it covers deeper topics such as the religious fanaticism, discrimination and racism.

echoes

Co-produced by Brian Yorkey, known for “13 reasons“, joined Netflix on August 19 and is positioned as one of the most chosen on the platform.

The series introduces us to the complicity of two twins: Leni and Gina (starring Michelle Monaghan). These share a mysterious secret, since they were little they have exchanged places with the other. The double life and its sinister games are interrupted when one of them disappears.

The series has a total of 7 chapters, which makes it perfect for a weekend marathon. Full of thriller elements, Echoes becomes something worth seeing.

Ratcheted

The series is based on the iconic character from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Milos Forman. Directed by Ryan Murphyrecognized by American Horror Storyhad its premiere in 2020.

The miniseries revolves around a psychiatric nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) and its origins. It all begins when she arrives in California with the idea of ​​working in one of the most renowned psychiatric hospitals in the area for its experiments related to human behavior. When she manages to enter as a nurse in this hospital, her true and shadow personality comes to light.

The series has a total of 8 episodes a duration of 50 minutes each. The series is a perfect journey through a story that will make you question what is right and what is wrong.

