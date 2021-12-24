What to watch on Netflix this Christmas weekend

“What are we watching this weekend?”. How many times have we uttered this sentence in front of the Netflix catalog, undecided about which title to choose for the evening? Among the countless proposals that the streaming platform puts before our eyes every day to choose, but above all to make everyone agree, it is not so simple, especially if the weekend coincides with Christmas. So here are some tips on the best titles to enjoy on Netflix this Christmas 2021 weekend.

Between the evocative film that tells the story of how Nikolas became Santa Claus, the Christmas romantic comedy par excellence and the great classic for all lovers (and not) of the Christmas holidays, there is something for everyone.

To experience all the magic of Christmas: A child called Christmas

Let’s start with the first tip. This is the Christmas film par excellence, a film with an incredible magical atmosphere that is able to transport you to an enchanted world made of Christmas trees, gifts, reindeer and cute talking animals. The story is that of Nikolas, an ordinary child who, together with two exceptional friends, a reindeer and a mouse, embarks on an extraordinary adventure to find his father who has gone in search of the legendary village of Elfhelm. Nikolas will face his fate in this magical, funny and heartwarming story that proves that nothing in life is impossible.

For a romantic Christmas weekend: Love doesn’t go on vacation

There are so many romantic comedies about Christmas that the Netflix catalog offers us from the great classics to the news like Single forever or Love Hard but among all the proposals of the streaming platform for lovers of love stories under the mistletoe, the most beautiful of all is always Love does not go on vacation. This 2006 film with a stellar cast including Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black is able to transport you into an enchanting Christmas atmosphere between new and old loves, friendships born suddenly and a deep story and at the same time. fun time. The protagonists are two women, Amanda and Iris, they couldn’t be more different from each other, an American and entrepreneur of a company that makes movie trailers that discovers her husband in bed with another, the other English, addicted and always in love with the boss who now, however, is about to marry another. Both united by a disappointment in love close to the holidays, they decide to exchange homes and open up to new adventures. What will happen? It’s up to you to find out!

For an evening of great Christmas classics: The Grinch

And now let’s move on to the last tip for this Christmas weekend. This is the classic of the Christmas classics, the film that every year you cannot fail to see again with the whole family, The Grinch. Based on a children’s story written in verse by Dr. Seuss published in 1957, this 2000 film by Ron Howard, with a great interpretation by Jim Carrey, tells the story of Cindy Lou, a little girl who lives in the village of Chinonso and who As Christmas approaches, he convinces the mayor to invite the Grinch, a surly, fantastic being who lives with the objects in the landfill.