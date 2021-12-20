What to watch on Netflix this week (December 20-26)

Our usual appointment with the new Netflix releases is back this week. The most widespread digital streaming platform in the world, in fact, continues to churn out new titles in this month of November and, if there are several top series that, this month, will leave Netflix forever, there are just as many that will enter the catalog. just in these days to come. If you don’t know what to watch in this new week that runs from 20 to 26 December 2021, here are some tips on the most promising products of this new serial week.

Among all the new titles on the streaming platform, we have selected three highlights: from the new Christmas movie Enemies at Christmas to the second season of the comedy Emily in Paris up to go through the new film with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo di Caprio, Don’t Look Up.

But let’s go into more detail to find out everything there is to know about this week’s new Netflix releases.

Enemies at Christmas (December 21)

The first novelty of this week is a film that could only be dedicated to Christmas. We are talking about Enemies at Christmas, a funny story that will immediately immerse you in the Christmas atmosphere. The story is that of Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla), by all accounts a grumpy grandfather who will spend Christmas with his extended family: his son Fran (Benny Ibarra), daughter-in-law Alma (Jacqueline Bracamontes) and a group of funny hippies, including Gala (Renata Notni), Renato (Juan Pablo de Santiago) and Bill (Daniel Martínez). During the family trip to the sea to celebrate Christmas with Alma’s aunt, the demanding Doña Alicia (Angélica María) will become Don Servando’s bitter enemy. When her role in the family is questioned, Don Servando will do everything possible to prove that Alicia is a terrible person who thinks only of herself … even at the cost of ruining everyone’s party!

Emily in Paris 2 (December 22)

The other new and highly anticipated release of the week is the second season of Emily in Paris. Now more integrated in Paris, Emily moves better around the city but is still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of life in France. After becoming embroiled in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first true French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work, but it gets more complicated every day. During her French class she meets an expatriate like her, who infuriates her but at the same time intrigues her. What will happen?

Don’t Look Up (December 24)

Let’s move on to the third new entry this week, Don’t Look Up, the new film with Leonardo di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence that lands on the small screen on Christmas Eve after making its debut in cinemas. This film tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Bet) and with a stellar cast of Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley, this story will be able to entertain but also make us reflect with a subtle but profound irony on the contemporary world.