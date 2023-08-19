What to watch on Paramount+? These are America’s top movies

With its wide variety of titles and genres, Paramount has managed to win over the public’s preferences. (infobay)

For cinema lover Gaining access to a wide catalog of movies has never been easier since the emergence of streaming platforms such as Paramount+, although this does present one drawback: amidst the wide variety of titles and genres characterizing the new millennium, it’s hard to find enough to enjoy. Finding the next production for is not easy.

However, keeping these new challenges in mind, Paramount+ offers its customers list of his most popular moviesSo it’s easy to choose what to watch.

1. Transformers: Rise of the Beast

When a new threat emerges capable of destroying the entire planet, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with a powerful faction called the Maximals. With the fate of humanity at stake, human Noah and Elena will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the final battle to save Earth.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Patrol is active. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups head out to face this new challenge. As a pup must confront his past in Adventure City, the team enlists the help of a new ally, the intelligent dachshund Liberty. Together, and equipped with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Paw Patrol: Moto Pups

The motorcycle stunt show is coming to town, bringing with it the famous stunt rider Wildcat and the ruff-ruff pack of troubled riders. Wildcat teams up with the Paw Patrol to help stop the bad guys from tearing down town!

4. Bumblebee

The sixth installment of the ‘Transformers’ saga, this time focusing on Bumblebee, the “little brother” of the Autobots. In an attempt to escape, in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small town on the California coast. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who is about to turn 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers a battle-damaged and disfigured Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, he immediately realizes that this is no ordinary yellow VW.

5. Paw Patrol, Mighty Patrol

When their latest plan fails, Mayor Humdinger and his nephew Harold accidentally divert a meteor into Adventure Bay. The golden energy of the meteor gives Paw Patrol superpowers. The heroic Mighty Pups are on hand to save the day.

6. Reinventing Elvis: The 68′ Comeback

7. Paw Patrol: High Speed ​​Rescue

A fire dog trains to become a champion race car driver.

8. Transformers: Age of Extinction

4 years have passed since the Chicago tragedy and humanity continues to repair the damage, but both the Autobots and the Decepticons have disappeared from the face of the Earth. Now the United States government is using technology salvaged from the Siege of Chicago to develop its own transformers. The project is led by Joshua Joyce (Stanley Tucci), a cocky designer who thinks the Autobots are “technological garbage” and believes he can create infinitely more advanced robots. Meanwhile, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), an inventive mechanic, finds a Marmon semi-trailer. While he was trying to repair it, he learned that the truck was not only a Transformer, but also the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime. What Cade ignores are the results that can be obtained from this search.

9.Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself where he always wanted to be, pushing boundaries as a serious test pilot and In their limits, they are avoiding those areas which do not allow them to do so. .I’ll put it on the ground and let it fly. While training a platoon of Top Gun graduates for a special mission, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late friend “Goose”.

10. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a crew of incredible adventurers embark on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go horribly wrong when they bump into the wrong people. The film adaptation of the first role-playing game in history, first published in 1974.

paramount+CBS All Access, formerly known as CBS All Access, is a streaming platform through which subscribers can enjoy exclusive content as well as accredited movies and series.

Operated as Paramount Streaming, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, the service was rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021 following the merger of CBS and Viacom, which allowed it to explore markets other than the United States and expand into Latin America. allowed to enter.

The service features new and already well-known titles such as Criminal Minds, South ParkBehind the Music, MTV Top 40, BET The Game, Lioness, killing eveProposal, yellowstone, Dexter, iCarly, Acapulco Shore, Spongebob; films such as A Quiet Place; Top Gun: Maverick and Paw Patrol: The Movie; Or Comedy Central or the MVT Show.

Currently, its catalog includes films, series, documentaries produced by Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, Metro-Golswein-Mayer, Sony Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company and CBS Films chains.

With respect to its sports programming, Paramount+ has the rights premier league broadcast Exclusively to Mexico and Central America for three years starting from the 2022-23 season.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the platform will have 77 million subscribers at the end of 2022. Paramount+’s growth is significant for ViacomCBS, a cable-TV company that has seen its numbers decline significantly over the past decade.

Paramount+ allows its users to play their content in 4K and watch it on at least three devices simultaneously.

