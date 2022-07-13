What to watch on Prime Video: 4 haunting movies that will leave you completely shocked – Movie News

Shocking and disturbing movies that you won’t easily get out of your head once you’ve seen them. Great jewels to rescue from the Amazon catalog.

Sometimes, in a strange way, what the body asks of you is something that precisely shakes it inside. A movie that disturbs you to the bone. Something that impacts you in such a way that it won’t go away for a couple of days. Really disturbing movies, but of absolutely undeniable quality.

Today we collect some of those disturbing films, delving into the extensive catalog of Prime Video for find and highlight some more than recommended proposals. You won’t easily get any of them out of your head once you’ve seen them, and some are hidden gems that went somewhat unnoticed at their premiere but are true movies.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

A masterpiece of psychological horror, which broke the glass ceiling for genre cinema in places as prestigious as the Oscars. The Silence of the Lambs swept, just as it did at the box office in 1991, winning the award for Best Picture and awards for its director Jonathan Demme and its great performers Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

The film adapts one of the intense novels centered on the character of Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), one of the most shocking and memorable cannibals in the history of fiction. Here he is a partner with the FBI in their hunt for a terrifying murderer of women, and Detective Clarice Starling (Foster) must try to maintain her sanity and composure while peeks into some of the darkest corners of humanity.

‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

A unique film that was not very successful at the time, but was acquiring it over time until it became an absolute cult gem. Donnie Darko has some very young and outstanding Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone and Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as the support of stars like Drew Barrymore or Patrick Swayze for Richard Kelly’s original proposal with science fiction and disturbing images.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the young Donnie Darko of the title, a young man of promising but deeply disturbed gifts and with a rather confused and dark perspective of the world. Throughout the film she will have different hallucinations that are difficult to explain while at her school they try to apply a rather disturbing moral indoctrination. A look towards the eighties quite bitter and seasoned with a good musical selection.

‘The Machinist’ (2004)

One of the most prominent roles in Christian Bale’s career, just for the colossal physical transformation, which has given more relevance to the film than expected. El maquinista is a shocking psychological thriller of Spanish production, made by Brad Anderson in a meticulous way so that the intrigue is maintained until the end.

But it is Bale who is most memorable, playing a factory worker who has suffered from insomnia for a year. Lack of sleep has Extremely physically and mentally impaired, looking battered and also suffering from hallucinations. In the middle of this, he ends up in a strange paranoid nightmare from which he is not sure how to get out after a terrible accident in which a colleague loses an arm.

‘The Gift’ (2016)

A surprising and disturbing proposal with which Joel Edgerton decided to debut in the direction, in addition to having a prominent and very disturbing role. In The Gift, yes, he gives prominence to notables Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall, who give life to a couple of characters that they see their idyllic life turned upside down with the arrival of an acquaintance from the past.

Bateman and Hall are a young couple who have just moved into a new house in California, hoping to live a promising new life. Everything follows its correct course until the day the former meets up with an old school friend. This surprising appearance will turn their previously peaceful routine into a nightmare, with strange gifts and unexpected visits.

