What to watch on Prime Video: An energetic, attitude-packed musical biopic with a standout Kristen Stewart – Movie News

A look at the female rock group that might have reigned but devoured the industry. ‘The Runaways’ is available on the Amazon platform.

An effective, direct, electric and atypical musical biopic thanks to the unique story of its protagonists, which differs from the typical rise and fall story of this kind of film. Five women, a dream of triumph and an industry that wanted to take advantage of them and then violently spit them out. This is how The Runaways stands out, an interesting jewel in the catalog of Prime Video.

The cult rock band of the seventies receives its vindication here from the hand of the filmmaker Floria Sigismondi, who directs and adapts the biography of the singer Cherie Currie. Although among the highlights, which manages to bring these young artists to life, is their cast, with Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning giving life to the main voices of the group, managed by a manager played by Michael Shannon.

The story of The Runaways It is little known, but interesting. Through this peculiar manager, the different components of what will be an all-female rock group, called The Runaways. Although the group’s momentum stems from the young Joan Jett (Stewart), who wanted to become like her admired David Bowie, it is this quirky but well-connected Kim Fowley who helps shape and position the group.

Of course, part with sinister intentions. Aside from seeing potential in a girl rock group, she sees incredible profits in a group of young teens that she can exploit to her heart’s content. Her disgusting attempts to market them as a bunch of sexy badasses are one of the symptoms of a deplorable and deplorable music industry that the film decides to show.

Although his main interest is in developing the complex relationship that these musicians had, especially Jett and Currie (Fanning), as innocent about the business as rock and roll enthusiasts, besides full of very intense mutual feelings. That relationship provides one of the potent emotional cores in the story, aside from Currie’s tumultuous drug addictions.

On the surface, it may seem that it follows the same template and style of all music biopics that want to glorify their figures, which are usually involved as producers or supervising force. The Runaways allowed enter into darker and murkier aspectsin addition to the fact that the history of the group is different since the band never managed to succeed -they became, yes, a cult band, especially for singles like ‘Cherry Bomb’ that later appeared in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy-.

That this band did not reach the stardom that seemed destined, both because of the intensive marketing of their manager and because they had the right sound at the right time, is something that Sigismondi studies and then points out to the machinery of the rock world. The one who didn’t take 16-year-olds seriously with more attitude and talent than most. Luckily the movie The Runaways does take them seriously, and makes a great movie in the process.

You can see The Runaways in Prime Video.

