What to watch on television today, Wednesday, September 7?

Today’s television programming has something for everyone, soccer lovers will be able to see Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League. Idol Kids fans will be able to see the long-awaited finale and ‘El Hormiguero’ will receive a well-known guest. Let’s go with some of the titles that you can see on television today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

15.00 | Be Mad – Rebellion in the classroom

It recalls a classic that managed to achieve great success with its premiere. In this film, Sidney Poitier plays a teacher who faces a group of somewhat rebellious teenagers. The beginnings are not easy, but over time, they manage to form a relationship based on respect.

16.00 | The 1 – The Return

Today’s day of the return is intense, the participants face a complicated terrain in this seventeenth stage of La Vuelta, with ascents and descents along the way. A high end is expected in Tentudía.

18:30 | Movistar Premieres – I am Alfred Hitchcock

Do you want to know Alfred Hitchcock in full detail? Today comes the premiere of I am Alfred Hitchcock to Movistar, where you can learn more about his personality, family and muses for the creations of his films, known in all corners of the planet. An opportunity to learn more about a genius on the big screen, whose legacy remains alive over the years.

20:30 | #0 – Five Forks

The competition of five forks comes to an end and does so with Mercedes Milá as the guest star. One last chance to see the participants fight for the winner’s position in front of the stove. The fun is more than guaranteed and the tension will keep you on your toes until the last minute.

21.00 | Movistar – Barça Athletic Champions League

Soccer lovers have a date with the Champions League where Atlético and Barcelona will debut in the group stage. Barcelona will play at the Camp against Viktoria Plzen, from the Czech Republic. At the same time, Atlético de Madrid will host Porto.

21.45 | Antenna 3 – The Anthill

The sets of the anthill receive this Wednesday Peace Padillawhere his followers will be able to find out more details about his current work, his departure from the sets of Save me and its relationship with Mediaset. This presenter is more than used to the cameras, so she will surely make a good team with Pablo Motos tonight.

21.55 | Telecinco – Idol Kids

Idol Kids pulls down the curtain tonight and closes the edition with its grand finale. The last 16 classified children will compete for the victory in the program, so the nerves, the emotion and the spectacle are more than guaranteed for the followers of the program. The judges will comment on all the performances and the public will be in charge of voting, at the end of the program the winner of the edition will be announced by Jesús Vázquez.

22.05 | The 2 – The longest trip

The 2 starts the night with the documentary The longest journeywhere animated scenes will be combined with real scenes and interviews to learn more about two great deeds, the first trip around the world and the first trip to the Moon. A production that will make those who are passionate about the history of humanity and its great achievements clear about what to see on television today.

22.25 | La 1 – Trip to the center of TV

trip to the center of tv pays homage to Camilo Sesto with his program, coinciding with the fact that September 8 marks three years without this singer. The artist’s career will be reviewed, his most emblematic songs will be heard and some of his most remembered interviews will be seen on the network.

22.25 | The Sixth – Operation Swordfish

John Travolta returns to the screen for those who want to end Wednesday with a little action at home. In this film he plays a spy who wants to access some reserved funds, luckily, he will have the help of Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry. Action and entertainment in true Hollywood style!

24.00 | Be Mad – Gladiator

End the day with Gladiator, a big screen classic that never fails if you don’t know what to watch on television today. Fights, drama and history united to end the day with a good movie.