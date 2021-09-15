What to watch on TV in June: the 10 series not to be missed

TO June TV series promise great returns and absolute novelties. Young loves are the protagonists of Summertime (to the second season) e Love Victor, the detective Bosch dedicates himself to his latest investigation of Prime Video (the longest running series of the streaming platform closes its doors), while a short time later the good thief returns Lupine with the face of Omar Sy.

It also comes back Loki with Tom Hiddleston, this time not in the cinema and in a film about Avengers, but in a series Disney brand new. Also Kate Winslet we rediscover it on the small screen later Mildread Pierce. In Murder in Easttown plays the role of the detective Sea Sheehan. Eyes also on Lisey’s Story license plate Stephen King with Julianne Moore (also co-producer). A painful event that belongs to the historical memory of our country is told in Alfredino with Anna Foglietta, on the tragedy of Alfredo Rampi, which fell into an artesian well in June 1981.

The best 10 TV series of June

It Is a Sin. From 1 June. Starzplay

Welcomed with enthusiasm by the public and critics, It’s A Sin tells the exciting story of a group of young people who discover friendship and love during the terrible spread of AIDS in the 1980s. The tv series explores the lives of Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas), Colin (Callum Scott Howells) And Ash (Nathaniel Curtis), as they take on a new life in London and a new virus is rampant. As the decade passed, the four grew up in the shade of AIDS, but they are determined to live more intensely than ever.

Summetime. Season II. From 3 June. Netflix

The protagonists of Summertime, tv series based on the novel Three meters above the sky by Federico Moccia: Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe), Ale (Ludovico Tersigni, future presenter of X Factor), Dario (Andrea Lattanzi), Sofia (Amanda Campana), Edo (Giovanni Maini), Blue (Alicia Ann Edogamhe), Giulia (Romina Colbasso). But there are also some new entries: Lola (Amparo Pinero Guirao), Rita (Lucrezia Guidone) and Jonas (Giovanni Anzaldo).

And summer returns, a summer full of love. Summer, Edo and Sofia pass the final exams and make plans for the future. Ale is in Spain struggling with his return to the track and a new love life with Lola, while Dario is looking for his own path. The songs of Aries, Coma _Things, Franco126, Carl Brave, Margherita Vicario, Gio Evan, Frah Quintale, Fulminacci, Psychologists ft Madame, Svegliaginevra, Venerus and many others make up the soundtrack.

Lisey’s Story. From 4 June. Apple Tv +

One of the most anticipated TV series of June has the hand of Stephen King that this also engages in the adaptation of his novel (a rarity). Directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín (Jackie), also executive producer along with the thrill king and the Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

The thriller follows the story of Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after her husband’s death, famed novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). The protagonist is faced with her past, memories and marriage with Scott which he completely removed. In the cast along with Owen and Moore we also find Jennifer Jason Leigh And Dane DeHaan.

Sweet Tooth. From 4 June. Netflix

The world is in chaos where mysterious beings live, half men and half animals. Is that of Sweet Tooth, the co-produced series Robert Downey Jr and taken from the series of DC comics written by Jeff Lemire. Are they the cause of this new evolution? The protagonists are Gus (Christian Convery), half deer and half child, and the loner Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). The two become friends and go on an adventure extraordinary, through what’s left of America, where they will meet allies and enemies. Together they will search for answers on the origins of Gus, on the past of Jepperd and on the true meaning of the word home.

Loki. From 9 June. Disney +

Tom Hiddleston back in the shoes of Loki, the evil brother of Thor. This time he is the protagonist of a Marvel series of his own without the presence of the thunder god. The events follow the events of the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. We will find out what happened to Loki after his disappearance. In Infinity War Thanos had killed him, but the return to the past by the Avengers changed his fate.

Murder in Easttown. From 9 June. Sky and Now

The Oscar winner Kate Winslet engages in a new miniseries HBO as an interpreter and producer after Mildread Pierce. Here she plays the role of Mare Sheehan, detective of a town in the Pennsylvania investigating a girl murder case as her life falls apart. A crime drama that explores the darker side of closed communities, and how family and past dramas can define our present. The cast also appears Guy Pearce than with the actress of Titanic had already worked in Mildred Pierce.

Lupine. Season II. From 11 June. Netflix

To the delight of the fans returns after a very short time from the first the second season of Lupine with Omar Sy. This time Assane Diop will have to face face to face Herbert Pilgrims, with whom he has faced ten damages since his father died in prison. This time the son of is involved Lupine ready to do anything to save him. The clash is between the Modern Robin Hood, born from the classic of Maurice Leblanc (here only source of inspiration and nothing more) and the powerful family.

Love Victor. Season II. From 18 June. Disney +

The second season of Love Victor picks up where we left off Victor (Michael Cimino): Everyone knows about his homosexuality after coming out. This does not exclude him from having to face new challenges with fellow Creekwood High School and training, with the family struggling to accept his revelation and with the ex-girlfriend My (Rachel Naomi Hilson), was dumbfounded. Meantime Victor deals with her romantic relationship with Benji (George Sear).

Alfredino- An Italian story. 21 and 28 June. Sky and Now

Two TV appointments for tell the story of Alfredo Rampi, which fell into an artesian well in June 1981. Who doesn’t know the story of little Alfredino? A painful event that belongs to the historical memory of Italy and from which, however, something precious arose: the constitution of the Civil protection as we know it today, and thanks to the determination of the mother Franca Rampi the Alfredo Rampi Center.

A story that shook the country and that kept thousands of viewers glued to the TV. Anna Foglietta plays Alfredino’s mother, Francesco Acquaroli (Suburra – The series) is the commander of the fire brigade Elveno Pastorelli, while Vinicio Marchioni (Criminal Novel – The Series) And Nando Broglio, the firefighter who tried to keep Alfredo company and motivate during those terrible hours in the well.

Bosch. Season 7. From June 25th. Prime Video

Latest act for the longest running series of Amazon Prime Video starring the detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), based on the best-selling book by Michael Connelly The Burning Room and the real case of arson that inspired him. At the heart of the seventh season is the Bosch motto: “Everyone matters or nobody matters”. When a ten-year-old girl dies in a fire, the homicide detective risks everything to bring the killer to justice, despite powerful forces against him. The massive and politically delicate case will lead the detective to confront the grueling moral dilemma of how far he is willing to go to obtain justice.

