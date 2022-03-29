what to watch out for according to experts

The new Omicron 2 variant is spreading more and more virulently and to further complicate the situation the test ofineffectiveness of the quick swabs to detect the virus. While in the peninsula there is a new increase in positive cases for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the experts have therefore launched a new alarm: the new virus is hiding and it is more difficult to find it.

In fact, the symptoms of the new variant – which is quickly replacing the Omicron 1 variant – would be similar to that of the municipality influence. To attract attention and arouse the concern of experts and pharmacists would have been the peak of false negatives which would testify to the unreliability of the swabs in tracing the variant. This obviously increases the risk of contagion exponentially, as after a negative outcome the affected subject could infect his direct contacts. It is therefore appropriate to understand what the experts say: here is everything you need to know.

Omicron 2, ineffective tampons: pay attention to symptoms

With i ineffective tampons it is important to protect yourself and pay attention to symptoms. As evidenced by many experts, family doctors and pharmacists, the new variant Omicron 2 has symptoms similar to that ofinfluence:

high fever;

muscle aches;

sore throat.

With these symptoms it is easy to think that it is a simple flu, when it is likely that it is Covid-19. Omicron-2 has in fact been circulating with greater virulence and – even if there has been a slight decline for a few days – the new positive cases have amply demonstrated this.

This entails the risk that numerous positives get out of control due not only to flu symptoms but also due to a delay in diagnostics. In fact, it has been proven that people who take a quick swab at the pharmacy, at the general practitioner or at home with do-it-yourself kits on the same day that symptoms arise could have a false negative.

Omicron 2, why are tampons ineffective?

The phenomenon of false negatives has been widely recorded by pharmacists, as reported by Alfredo Procaccinideputy vice president of Federfarma. “Since February there has certainly been a return to testing with a test growth of at least 20%”Explains Procaccini. The expert also explained because tampons are ineffective.

Omicron 2 would be difficult to find in the airways: “it is deeper and therefore also the tampons must be done with extreme care“. But the worrying figure as pointed out by Alberto Chiriatti, deputy regional secretary of the Fimmgthe Italian Federation of General Practitioners, is that a false negative who believes he has the flu, if he does not concern himself or does not undergo further swabs, risks infecting his family and neighbors, and this due to the high transmissibility of the virus in Omicron 2.

Omicron 2, ineffective tampons: what is the solution?

Unfortunately, paying attention to the symptoms is not enough. The problem – as previously explained – is the ineffectiveness of rapid swabs to immediately detect the virus. Established cases of Covid-19 can in fact result false negatives to a first swab – especially if carried out on the same day as the onset of symptoms; while a second swab carried out 48 hours later will give positive result. As explained by Chiriatti “more generally we can say that 9 out of 10 cases of those who think they have caught the flu then prove positive for the coronavirus“.

The only solution could therefore be to swab 36-48 hours after the onset of symptoms, or in case of negative results on the first day wait 48 before and carry out a second test, so as to be sure not to be contagious. and promote the circulation of Omicron 2, which runs faster and faster in Italy.