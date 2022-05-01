What To Watch: The 10 Best James Bond Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best – Movie News

The best spy in the world arrives in full on the Amazon Prime Video platform, and we select some of his most important works.

The James Bond saga is finally available in its entirety on streaming. Amazon Prime Video is made with the saga of films that adapt the works of Ian Fleming after his acquisition of the MGM studio, incorporating some 25 official tapes of the best spy in the world.

If you want to give yourself a good feast of action and espionage, but those 25 titles seem too overwhelming, do not worry. Today we collect the 10 best films of one of the most iconic characters in cinema, which has been brought to life by a series of great actors who have given him his particular charisma. Here we have some of the best action movies of all time. You can enjoy all of them on Prime Video.

10. ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

The Spy Who Loved Me has many elements that have made it a favorite for many, and even the perfect candidate to be considered the best Bond film. The film finds an ideal balance between the craziest touch of the Roger Moore era and making a raw action movie, which makes it a complete experience.

It even has a nuclear submarine. Perhaps Lewis Gilbert sometimes chooses to make the simplest film possible despite having unlimited resources, but the spy who loved me It is an enjoyment from start to finish, without fear of being too ridiculous -although some things have been lost over time- and with one of the sexiest romances in the entire saga.

9. ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

One of the most underrated films of the Sean Connery era. In You Only Live Twice we have Agent 007 heading to Japan as an undercover to uncover the evil villain who has hijacked two very dangerous spaceships -although he’s not heading into space yet, he’ll arrive on Moonraker-.

Like the Japanese setting they have made it too old, but it is still one of the funniest films with Connery in the lead, who maintains a perfect pulse when it comes to taking on the character. We also have some of the quirkiest gadgets in the series and some commendable action sequences.

8. ‘Live and let die’ (1973)

Bond is left on this occasion of lavish global terrorist threats and is lowered into the mud of the street. In it Live and let die he has to continue and end the drug empire that is ravaging the great countries of the world, and that takes him to the least exotic and most dangerous places in the world.

Roger Moore makes his first appearance as the agent and already makes his unique approach clear from a spectacular opening sequence. Guy Hamilton makes a fast-paced movie, more raw in his action, but that introduces the crazy and fun touch that will define this new era of the character. And it also has Paul McCartney doing one of the best Bond songs of all time.

7. ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Seeking a whole new take on the character, Casino Royale sets itself apart from the start, with a violent, dark black-and-white sequence that sets a different tone and Bond for us. But Martin Campbell is in charge, immediately afterwards, of making a spectacular sequence of action brand of the house, but with greater resources than before.

Daniel Craig’s start as 007 could not be better, with a film that knew how to change with the times without completely giving up on itself. Muscular, but also full of suspense and sexy energy. And it’s not so much because of his romance with Eva Green as because of that duel with Mads Mikkelsen’s villain, whose chemistry blows up in one of the best sequences of the film and the saga: the poker game.

6. ‘Golden Eye’ (1995)

We mentioned Martin Campbell before, who could be called the best director the Bond saga has ever had, both for the previous film and for GoldenEye. Interestingly, here too he had to introduce another tone and another actor to the franchise, the formidable Pierce Brosnan.

It all works beautifully, and perfectly sets the tone for the Brosnan era, with more showmanship and muscle in the action, but also some of Roger Moore’s hilarious nonsense. golden eye It is an electric and vibrant film, which also inspired one of the best video games in history.

5. ‘007 License to Kill’ (1989)

Timothy Dalton has been one of the most unfairly treated Bonds in history, and he could only count on two films to defend his more rugged and intense style for the character. And they’re both great, especially this 007 License to Kill, which was his last adventure in the franchise.

John Glen’s direction helps emphasize the dark and violent character the character takes on, while maintaining the required levels of showmanship and energy in the action. In fact, this action is in top form, leaving some great moments in which Dalton completely leaves the skin. He deserves much more affection than he has received.

4. ‘From Russia with love’ (1963)

If Sean Connery is the definitive Bond for many, it is because of what he does in unappealable classics like From Russia with Love. A roller coaster of action and espionage cinema, with impressive action, fantastic intrigue, electric charisma and passionate romances.

It was only the second film, but everything that we understand as essential in a Bond film has already been consolidated. Not only does it establish it, but it shows it in the most elegant and entertaining way possible, making it an absolute must-have. If it is not higher, it is only because the following ones are even more excellent.

3. ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Sam Mendes had an impressive challenge with Skyfall. Maintain the renewed air that the Craig era was having, while paying rigorous tribute to the character’s history for his 50th anniversary. To everyone’s delight, he succeeded, at the same time that he delivered the most visually beautiful film of the entire saga.

With the magnificent photography of Roger Deakins for banner, sky fall It is a perfectly stirred cocktail, not shaken, that manages a certain solemnity and overwhelming visual personality without giving up putting on a fun show. A very complete film, which makes the best argument in favor of Daniel Craig as one of the best actors that the franchise has had (and that they are all brilliant).

2. ‘007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

He only had one movie like 007, but George Lazenby left a major mark on his only adventure, becoming influential for future filmmakers like Christopher Nolan. In 007 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, she replaced Sean Connery due to his punctual abandonment due to economic disagreements, and gave renewed airs just at a time of stagnation.

With a spirited direction by Peter Hunt, 007 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service He leaves us with one of the most realistic and serious Bonds, with a high dramatic load and the romantic part developed with finesse and taste. We also have spectacular moments of action, like that chase in the snow, but solemnity dresses this brilliant film well and a very resolute Lazenby in the face of an impossible challenge.

1. ‘James Bond vs. Goldfinger’ (1964)

If we said that From Russia with love consolidated everything necessary for a Bond film to be such, we can say that James Bond vs. Goldfinger shows all that at its best. An extraordinary, elegant and fine film that also has a gold-obsessed tycoon as its villain.

The sequence where 007 has to outwit the threat of a laser beam while tied up shows the excellence of the movie. A very crazy moment, but one that is done with insight and good taste. A difficult balance to achieve, but James Bond versus Goldfinger he does it all the time. And it is one of the best examples of Sean Connery in the role, and also as a great movie star.

