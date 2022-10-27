What to watch this week on Netflix, HBOMax, Disney +, Prime Video, and free on RTVEPlay?



HBO finally brings the second installment of the adventures of Wonder Woman. /EPDA

What to watch on Netflix?

A movie:

Netflix premieres this week The School of Good and Evil an attempt to develop its own Harry Potter but more geared towards a teenage audience. A school of magic where story characters are trained to be the good guys or bad guys of the story.

A series:

The United States may be taking a liking to making series and movies about the origins of the tech giants, but Europe also has interesting stories to tell. That’s what the creators had to think the play list, a miniseries focused on how a Swedish start up like Spotify ended up changing the world of music.

What to see on HBO Max?

A movie

It’s not exactly the best superhero movie ever, but it’s the most eye-catching release of the week on the Warner-Discovery-owned platform. Wonder Woman 1984 joins Pedro Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) and Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Life, Ghostbusters (2016)) in this sequel to Gal Gadot’s adventures as DC Comics’ Amazon superheroine.

A series:

Avenue 5 has returned to the platform in search of a second chance to become a benchmark for the network as was the previous series of its creator Veep. Avenue 5 is a comedy set on an intergalactic passenger cruise ship that goes off course and is trapped with no chance of returning to Earth. Hugh Laurie (House) is the best known face of this production that parodies the upper classes.

What to see on Disney +?

A movie:

In the absence of premieres, we are going to focus on Isle of Dogs, a new approach to the world of stop motion by cult filmmaker Wes Anderson. A fable about a canine epidemic that forces the dogs of Japan to be confined and the boy who will do anything to rescue him.

A series:

Disney has added to its catalog scream queens, one of the creations of Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Dahmer) that were still unpublished in Spain. Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd (both from the quarry of American Horror Story), Leah Michelle (Glee), Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and the great Jamie Lee Curtis are just some of the best-known faces of this production that plays with the topics of horror movies and teenage murderers.

What to watch on Prime Video?

A movie:

Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani (El Clan) are the best letter of introduction of Argentina, 1985 a film about the legal fight that two lawyers led against the bloody military dictatorship that was imposed in Argentina with the excuse of stopping communism.

A series:

Amazon launches this week one of its biggest bets of the year ThePeripheral, a mystery series set in the future that comes with the stamp of having the creators of the new Westworld series behind it. Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, 500 Days Together) is the protagonist of the series.

What to watch for free on RTVE Play?

What movie to see on RTVE Play?

Antonio Resines and José Coronado maintain an intense duel of authors in Box 507, a drama about a father who, searching for the truth about the death of his daughter, comes across a plot of corruption at the highest level.

What series to watch on RTVE Play?

He is one of the most international writers in Spain, one so important that Holywood adapted his novels as they came out, he is one of the most important characters in the history of Spanish journalism, and yet he is still largely unknown in Spain because of his condition of Valencia, anticlerical and deeply anti-establishment. Luis Garcia Berlanga directed Blasco Ibañez, The novel of his lifea miniseries of two long chapters to prevent it from falling into oblivion and are now available on RTVEPlay.

