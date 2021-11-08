What to watch this week on Prime Video between new releases and upcoming titles

What are we watching on Prime Video this week? If you have asked yourself this question, you are in the right place. Like every week, here are our streaming tips for the Amazon platform.

Among the TV series, if you have already finished watching Life as a Carlo and the new episodes of Maradona: Blessed Dream And I know what you did, arriving on Friday there Always Jane.

Among the upcoming movies are a classic like Saturday Night Fever and a funny comedy like The Spies. As for the upcoming films, there are Wind River Secrets with Elizabeth Olsen, Your ex never dies with Mila Kunis and the latest film by the famous director Terence Malick.

Finally, two documentaries: the one on B3N comes out on Friday, the one on Totti expires on November 15th, so hurry up. Enjoy your view and have a good week!

The Secrets of Wind River (2017 film) – released November 6

A forest ranger finds the body of a girl in the woods of an Indian reservation. The autopsy reveals that she was raped, and an FBI agent is sent to investigate in collaboration with the man. With Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal.

Prime Video Link

Your ex never dies (2018 movie) – release 8 November

Audrey and Megan are best friends. On her birthday, Audrey discovers that her boyfriend Drew is a spy, and the man entrusts her with a dangerous assignment: to bring to Vienna a statuette that will save the destinies of the world. Megan does not intend to abandon her best friend, the two friends embark on an adventure that will cross half of Europe and sow deaths and injuries along the way. With Mila Kunis.

Prime Video Link

Knight of Cups (2016 film) – release date 8 November

Rick is a man in crisis and looking for meaning. Screenwriter in Los Angeles, he has lost touch with reality and seeks his interpretation in the tarot. Suspended between Hollywood sets and the streets of LA, Rick moves from party to party and woman to woman, trying to dub his father and contain his brother. Deeply awakened by an earthquake, he will rediscover himself. Directed by Terrence Malick, with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman.

Prime Video Link

B3N: Breathe (Amazon Original documentary) – released November 12

B3N: Breathe is the Amazon Original documentary film about Benjamin Mascolo which sees in the cast, alongside the singer known and loved under the stage name B3N, also his future wife Bella Thorne. B3N: Breathe it will take the audience on a long journey between Italy, Los Angeles and New York, through the life of one of the most talented young Italian artists, recounting his challenges, successes and dreams.

Starting from the traumatic experience of the disease, the docu-film will reveal his ambitions, the difficulties and the obstacles he encountered in his path to reach a dream and his determination and willpower to overcome them, also telling his deepest relationships. and the values ​​closest to him, such as friendship, family, love. Ben: Breathe is produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and directed by Gianluigi Carella.

The trailer and previews of B3N: Breathe

Always Jane (Amazon Original TV series) – out November 12

Genre: dramatic – biographical. Number of episodes: 4

Always Jane is the close-up story of the moment when transgender teenager Jane Noury ​​prepares to leave her family for college. The Amazon Original series in four episodes is the story of the unconditional love of a family capable of overcoming every obstacle to allow Jane to live in an authentic way. While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time to raise a transgender teenager, luckily there are the Nourys, always present and able to face everyday life with irreverent humor.

Always Jane is a production of Amazon Studios, Mutt Film and Union Editorial. Jonathan C. Hyde directed the series and was also executive producer with James Haygood and Michael Raimondi, along with Beth George and Shannon Lords-Houghton of Mutt Film. Jane Noury ​​is also executive producer, with Katherine LeBlond serving as producer.

Spies (2002 film) – deadline 8 November

In this comedy adventure based on a 1960s TV series, Special Agent Alex Scott (Owen Wilson) and middleweight champion Kelly Robinson (Eddie Murphy) are reluctantly employed together on a dangerous mission. They must find the Serramanico, a sophisticated spy plane prototype. It fell into the hands of the evil arms dealer Arnold Gundars (Malcolm McDowell).

Prime Video Link

My name is Francesco Totti (documentary 2020) – deadline November 15th

It is the night before the farewell to football and Francesco Totti retraces his entire life, as if he were seeing it projected on a screen together with the spectators. Directed by Alex Infascelli.

Prime Video Link

Saturday Night Fever (1977 film) – deadline November 15th

John Travolta plays with sensuality and intelligence the problematic Tony Manero, a Brooklyn paint shop clerk by day and the undisputed king of the dance floors by night.

Prime Video Link