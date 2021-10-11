What to watch this week on Prime Video between new releases and upcoming titles

If you are looking for a new TV series to watch on Prime Video, there is a title not to be missed for any reason: it is I know what you did, out October 15.

But if you’re looking for a movie to watch this week in mid-October as Halloween approaches, then you’re spoiled for choice.

Better to start with the upcoming titles: there are two films inspired by real stories, very different from each other. On the one hand, the #metoo scandal with Bombshell and its super cast; on the other, the love story of What do you leave me of you with KJ Apa.

Finally, the films coming to the Amazon catalog: there is the science fiction of Ad Astra (with Brad Pitt), there is the return of the Saw saga with Spiral (with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson), there is the investigation into the world of rap’s City of Lies (with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker), there is a nice Italian movie like The big step (with Giuseppe Battiston and Stefano Fresi) and finally there are the family quarrels of You’re next (which reminds us a little At home everyone is fine, which will soon be a Sky series).

Ad Astra (2019 film) – release date 11 October

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the far reaches of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

Spiral – The Legacy of Saw (2021 film) – release date October 16

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, cheeky detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his fledgling partner take on a shocking investigation into murders reminiscent of the city’s eerie past. Unknowingly trapped in a mystery that unfolds. thickening more and more, Zeke finds himself at the center of the morbid killer game with Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella.

City of Lies – Hour of Truth (2021 movie) – release date 10 October

Russell Poole is an ex-detective who has dedicated his life to the incident of two rap stars Tupac and Notorious BIG. Twenty years after he receives a visit from Jackson, the two together conduct a new investigation determined to expose the involvement of the corrupt LAPD. With Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker.

The big step (2020 film) – release date 12 October

Mario lives in Rome, Dario nel Polesine. Mario has a hardware store, Dario a cottage. Mario follows the rules, Dario despises them. Children of the same father and a different mother, Mario and Dario are brothers but they have nothing in common. With Giuseppe Battiston, Stefano Fresi, Roberto Citran.

You’re Next (2013 film) – release date 15 October

Crispian takes his fiancée to the family’s country mansion. As soon as the brothers get together, a word is enough to ignite the quarrels. As tensions rise in the family, a gang of assassins, armed and disguised as animals, break into the house and a ferocious and ruthless manhunt begins, in which weapons can only be opposed to intelligence and cunning.

I Know What You Did (Amazon Original 2021 series) – out October 15

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the Amazon Original series I know what you did is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, on which the iconic 1997 film is also based. A year after the fatal car accident that rocked graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves. Everyone is hiding something and discovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The first four episodes of the series will be available exclusively on Prime Video from Friday 15 October, with new episodes every Friday, until the season finale scheduled for 12 November.

What do you leave me about you (2020 film) – deadline October 16

The true story of music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and strength that seems to prove that there is always hope. Have you ever wondered how long true love lasts? A song is enough to make the soul fly beyond eternity. KJ Apa will be the protagonist of Riverdale and Britt Robertson interpreting the true story of Jeremy and Melissa.

Bombshell – The Voice of the Scandal (2019 film) – deadline October 16

The reconstruction of the case Roger Ailey, powerful head of Fox News fired on charges of sexual harassment by several employees. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie.

