What to watch this week on Prime Video between new releases and upcoming TV series and movie titles

First Monday of the new year, first weekly programs for fans of films and TV series subscribers to Amazon Prime Video. 2022 begins with Time is up, the film with Benjamin Mascolo (ex Benji & Fede) together with his wife Bella Thorne.

On Friday instead out The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s highly anticipated film starring Ben Affleck. Among the upcoming films, we renew our warm invitation not to miss for any reason a gem like Palm Springs.

Finally, if you’re a lover of Shonda Rhimes’ stories (by the way, season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix), then you have to watch the seven seasons of Scandal. Enjoy your viewing and have a good week!

Time is up (Amazon Exclusive movie) – release date January 3

Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) are two boys with apparently opposite personalities. Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, which seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways.

Time is up stars Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo. In the cast next to them, also Sebastiano Pigazzi, Bonnie Baddoo, Emma Lo Bianco, Giampiero Judica, Roberto Davide, Nikolay Moss, Linda Zampaglione. The film is directed by Elisa Amoruso and produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production (a Leone Film Group Company) and Rai Cinema in association with 3 Marys Entertainment and Voltage Pictures.

Scandal (TV series, seasons 1-7) – release date January 3

A public relations expert protects herself and her clients. With Kerry Washington, created by Shonda Rhimes.

The Tender Bar (Amazon Original film) – out January 7

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he meets in his childhood. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities she was denied – and leaves the ruined house of her extravagant and, despite herself, supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to pursue. boldly, though not always gracefully, her romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

Palm Springs (2020 film) – deadline January 8

Stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles meets Sarah, the bridesmaid and black sheep of the family. After being saved from a disastrous toast, Sarah begins to be drawn to Nyles. But when their meeting is hampered by a surreal interruption, Sarah too must embrace the idea that nothing really matters and start living like there’s no tomorrow!

