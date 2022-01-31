What to watch this week on Prime Video between new releases and upcoming TV series and movie titles

January ends and February arrives, a month full of unmissable events on Prime Video. Waiting for LOL, the new series will be released on Friday 4 February Reacher, from the Lee Child novels that have already inspired several blockbuster films with Tom Cruise. Speaking of news, we also recommend films How I kill your bodyguard 2 And Flashback.

If, on the other hand, you want to review some dated titles, among the expiring titles there are a cult show like Xena and a niche series like Hap and Leonard. Good vision!

How I kill your bodyguard 2 – The assassin’s wife (Exclusive film) – released February 2

Bodyguard Michael Bryce had promised himself not to resort to violence anymore, but his good intentions literally fall apart when ex-killer Darius Kincaid and his beautiful wife Sonia involve him in a mission to support an agent of the ‘FBI intent on preventing a cyberattack organized by a vengeful and powerful criminal. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo and Antonio Banderas.

Reacher (Amazon Original series) – release date February 4

Reacher follows the story of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life. Reacher is a wanderer, without a phone and carries the bare minimums with him as he travels the country and explores the nation he has served in the past. When Reacher arrives in the town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with his first murder in 20 years. Cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim they saw Reacher at the crime scene. As he works to prove his innocence, a deep-rooted conspiracy begins to emerge, one that can only be dealt with with Reacher’s sharp mind and hard manners. One thing is certain: they have chosen the wrong person to blame.

The first season of Reacher is based on Killing Floor, the first novel written by Lee Child starring Jack Reacher.

Flashback (Amazon Original movie) – release date February 4

The new French Amazon Original film Flashback follows the story of Charlie, a high-profile, cynical and self-centered lawyer, who after winning another case meets a strange time-traveling taxi driver named Hubert. Taking her back in time from the French Revolution to “Les Trente Glorieuses” and the medieval period, Hubert introduces Charlie to some of the most famous women in history. Through a series of unfortunate but hilarious events, Charlie will witness firsthand the most important historical moments and the battles fought for women to live in freedom in the 20th century. To escape this cycle of time travel, she will have to find out what her role as a woman in society really is and learn how to help empower those who have no voice today.

Directed and starring Caroline Vigneaux (Full Speed, We Were Young), the cast also includes Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément, Lison Daniel, Issa Doumbia, Gad Elmaleh, Lannick Gautry, Emy Letertre, Florent Peyre, Sylvie Testud and Julien Pestel. The film is produced by Alain Goldman for Légende Films.

Hap and Leonard (2016 TV series, seasons 1-3) – deadline February 2nd

Hap and Leonard is a noir comedy that tells the story of two friends, a femme fatale, a gang of revolutionary reckless, a couple of psychopathic killers, a hidden booty.

Xena (TV series, seasons 1-6) – deadline February 3

From acclaimed directors Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, Xena – Warrior Princess is set in the “golden age” of myth. The whims of capricious gods and the greed of human tyrants make Xena’s world treacherous. Pursued by the evil warlord Draco, Xena travels from city to city and from battle to battle, always finding herself torn between the innocent and the forces of darkness.

