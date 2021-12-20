What to watch this week on Prime Video between new releases and upcoming TV series and movie titles

Christmas week begins: lights, gifts, lunches and dinners with relatives and friends … At this point there are two possibilities: if you love these holidays, then we refer you to all the Christmas-themed titles to see on Prime Video (we in particular recommend the latest film with Gigi Proietti).

If, on the other hand, Christmas gives you hives and you prefer to stay at home with your loved ones in front of the TV, then take a look at our weekly “non-Christmas” tips.

In particular, among the series we begin to point out that Vikings it will be canceled from the catalog at the end of the year, so it is better to recover lost bets. Among the films, however, there are two new releases: Being the Ricardos And Wrath of a man.

Enjoy your viewing and have a good week, regardless of how you think about Christmas!

Yearly Departed season 2 (Amazon Original) – release December 23rd

Genre: comedy show

The second edition of the comedy special Yearly Departed will be presented by Emmy Award nominee Yvonne Orji (Insecure). With an all-female level line-up that includes Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), X Mayo (The Daily Show), and a musical performance by Alessia Cara, some of the funniest women in the world will say goodbye to everything they want to leave behind 2021, including the Hot Vax Summer, life as a hermit, ignoring the climate crisis, Zoom and much more.

Being the Ricardos (Amazon Original) – out December 21st

Genre: romantic

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin. With a revealing gaze that delves into the couple’s complicated romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences to Ball and Arnaz’s writers’ room, stage and privacy during a pivotal week in the production of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

In the cast, alongside Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, also Jake Lacy, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat.

Wrath of man (Exclusive) – out December 27

Genre: action

After a deadly ambush on one of their armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill (Statham), who becomes known simply as “H.” While learning the basics from partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), H initially appears to be a quiet, low-key type simply there to do a job and make a living. But when he and Bullet become the target of a robbery attempt, H’s formidable abilities are revealed. Not only is he a skilled marksman who is equally adept at hand-to-hand combat, but H is also merciless and deadly.

Based on the French film Le convoyeur, Wrath Of Man features a stellar cast including Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Laz Alonso, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie. Bill Block and Atkinson are producers.

Vikings (2013 TV series, 6 seasons) – deadline December 31st

Vikings follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok, the greatest hero of his time. The series tells the saga of the Viking brothers of Ragnar and his family and how he becomes king of the Vikings. In addition to being a fearless warrior, Ragnar embodies the Nordic traditions of devotion to the gods, according to legend he was a direct descendant of Odin, god of war and warriors.

