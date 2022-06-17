What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar+ June 17 – 19: 40 premieres
We have had many, many premieres this week, a total of no less than 70 that have been arriving from Monday to Friday, and there will also be this weekend. In fact, we have up to 40 premieres to watch.
Netflix, which releases 7 titles between now and Sunday, has among its highlights the film Spiderhead, with a Chris Hemsworth having a great time in the trailer for a (half) mad scientist in a film by Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) that just came out of the critical mega-success of Maverick: Top Gun, in which an inmate in a state-of-the-art prison begins to put in doubt the purpose of what they are administering: drugs capable of controlling emotions.
In Amazon Prime Video they stand out the summer i fell in love, a multi-generational drama revolving around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the changing relationships between mothers and children, and the enduring power of a strong female friendship. It’s a coming of age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer. From the creator Jenny Han, author of the bestselling novel series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.
My Fake Boyfriend Andrew has a serious problem: he can’t get away from the toxic boyfriend who just left him. His nosy friends decide to help him by creating “Cristiano”, a perfect new fake boyfriend to show off on social media. Problem solved, right? Well no. When Cristiano goes viral and becomes a global sensation, Andrew meets, in real life, the boy of his dreams, Rafi.
Y The world is yours third installment of the particular Andalusian trilogy that began with the delirious and stupendous The World is Ours in which this time its authors shoot with irony at the wealthy classes and elites of Spain: Rafi is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness who brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them her business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside her is Fali, who is no longer her compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.
At Disney + we have up to 18 installments of the children’s series babytv and a handful of movies and series like the classic maximum anxiety, Alfred Hitchcock’s parody of comedic genius Mel Brooks; the docu-series Mars, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard -the tandem behind the masterful Apollo 13 with Tom Hanks- and that deals with the first colonization of the red planet. Y margaretin which a deadly car accident ends up sending several characters into a spiral of destruction in a film with Mark Ruffalo (Marvel saga), Anna Paquin (X-Men) and Matt Damon (Bourne, The Last Duel).
NETFLIX SERIES JUNE 2022
June 17
she, season 2
Neighbor Wars Season 2
you don’t know who i am
June 18
Spriggan
NETFLIX MOVIES JUNE 2022
June 17
spider-head
NETFLIX DOCUMENTS JUNE 2022
June 17
The Mitchell Effect
June 19
Ben Crump: The Advocate for African Americans
MOVISTAR+ FILMS JUNE 2022
friday 17
The Duke
Premieres on M+(dial 11) Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren in a funny and heartwarming British comedy based on a shocking true story. Directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Morning Glory).
Sunday 19
To Olivia. direct premiere
Premieres by M+ (dial 11). Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) stars as writer Roald Dahl in this intense biopic that delves into the underbelly of his family life.
DOCUMENTARIES MOVISTAR+ JUNE 2022
Saturday 18
The story of Paranormal Activity
Premieres 2 by M+ (dial 12). This is the story of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and its unlikely success, a film directed by someone with no experience in cinema, starring completely unknown actors, with a budget that barely reached ten thousand euros and which was shot in just seven days with a digital camera.
Sunday 19
We need to talk about Cosby
Premieres by M+ (dial 11). This documentary reflects on and explores the achievements and crimes of Bill Cosby, a world star and television icon who made history with ‘The Bill Cosby Hour’, a show that showed how a black family escaped the stereotypes of the time and defended education and social inclusion. His talent paved the way for new generations of black artists, but his mask fell when he was accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, a crime for which he was tried and convicted.
Amazon Prime Video series, movies and documentaries for June 2022
June 17
the summer i fell in love
My Fake Boyfriend
the world is yours
DISNEY+ SERIES JUNE 2022
June 17
BabyTv: Charlie & The Numbers
BabyTv: Charlie & The Alphabet
BabyTv: Charlie & The Shapes
BabyTv: Little Lolva visits the farm
BabyTv: Little Lola visits de city
BabyTv: The Post Train
Baby TV: Rocco
BabyTv: Snail Trail
BabyTv: Mona & Sketch
BabyTv: Dino & the egg hunts
BabyTv: The Tiny Bunch
BabyTv: Ahoy pirates
BabyTv: Stitches
BabyTv: Toto’s Kindergarten
BabyTv: Songs & Rhymes
BabyTv: What a wonderful day
BabyTv: Giggle Wiggle
BabyTv: the egg band
DISNEY+ MOVIES JUNE 2022
June 17
Mars
margaret
the fat one was mounted
maximum anxiety
Series Filmin June 2022
June 17
The fragrance of first love
The love between two women, in adolescence and maturity, beats strongly in this Taiwanese series, chosen by Variety as one of the best international series of 2021.
Movies Filmin June 2022
June 17
A little plan… how to save the planet
Louis Garrel directs this fresh and endearing little green film about a boy looking to fund a project to save the world.
Documentaries Filmin June 2022
June 17
Art&Film
Vermeer, Da Vinci, Velázquez, Arcimboldo or Basquiat are some of the protagonists of this new series of documentaries that will delight art lovers. Seven films that reveal to us the hidden side of the works that have made history, and of some of the painters and photographers that have invaded our collective visual imagination.