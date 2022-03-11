What to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBOMax, Disney +, Prime Video, and free on RTVEP



The weekend is the time when we get the most out of video on demand services, the popular streaming platforms, but sometimes we waste more time searching their catalog than enjoying their content. EL PERIÓDICO DE AQUÍ informs you of the latest news on the platform and also recommends some of its hidden gems.

What to watch on Netflix?

A movie…

Netflix premieres today a new science fiction film: the adam project a movie starring Ryan Reynolds (star of Deadpool), Jennifer Gardner (star of Alias), Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy)

The film tells the story of a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura, the woman he loves, lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. However, an accident will leave him trapped in the year 2022, and what is worse in his childhood home, where he will be discovered by himself as a child.

A series…

If what we prefer is a series, Netflix has obtained the broadcasting rights for the first sequel season of Merlí, the successful TV3 series. Merli: Sapere Aude (also available on Movistar +) follows the first university year of Pol, the star student of the Peripatetics. Carlos Cuevas repeats as Pol, and we will see familiar faces such as María Pujalte, Carmen Conesa and Gloria Ramos (Champions).

What to see on HBO Max?

A movie…

HBO Max continues to shorten the broadcast times of (some) of Warner’s major productions, and this week it has gone up to its catalog The Williams Methodone of his strongest productions of the year and nominated for six Academy Awards.

The Williams Method tells the story of the hard training that Venus and Serena Williams underwent to become the best tennis players in the world, although the story is more focused on their father, played by Will Smith.

A series…

If what we are looking for is a series, it is always a good time to discover “What we do in the shadows” (whose first seasons are also available on Disney +). A crazy comedy about four vampires who share a flat on Staten Island and whose creators are those responsible for Flight of the Conchords or Thor: Ragnarok.

What to see on Disney +?

A movie…

Disney+ premieres this weekend Net, the new Pixar production that, on this occasion, has oriented its film towards a somewhat more adolescent audience than usual. Few people are aware that the story of a 13-year-old Asian-Canadian girl who, when she gets angry, turns into a giant red panda that must be calmed down so that she can control herself has obvious similarities with the changes and fears she has to face any young woman when she has her first menstruation.

A series…

Hidden in the Disney + catalog is one of the great jewels of American comedy that went somewhat unnoticed in Spain: scrubs. A crazy production about the world of hospitals from which Grey’s Anatomy and House took many things to make their serious versions. One piece of advice, ignore its serious pilot episode and wait until the second episode where the comedy really begins.

What to watch on Prime Video?

A movie…

The Amazon platform just went up at no extra cost “The substitute” a recent film that opens the taboo about the Nazis hiding on the Alicante coast.

Ricardo Gómez, Pere Ponce (the two from Cuéntame) and Vicky Luengo (riot police) are the best-known faces in this film directed by Óscar Aibar (El Gran Vázquez).

A series…

Prime Video has just released the second season of uploada romantic comedy set in a future where the consciousness of human beings is digitized before death to stay alive in a virtual simulation full of micropayments and technical service calls.

What to see on RTVE Play?

If you don’t have a subscription, or if you can’t find anything you like on your payment platform, don’t worry, RTVE has a complete platform of mainly European content that you can access on your smart TV, mobile, tablet or computer without having to pay anything. It’s called RTVE Play and it’s a more than worthy option offered by Spanish public television.

What movie to see on RTVE Play?

Until April 5 you can see on the platform “The scandal” a great American production with Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Nicole Kidman (The Others) and Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad). The film tells the real scandal that led to the fall of Roger Ailes, the creator of Fox News and one of the most powerful men in the United States.

What series to watch?

As the weekend is time to see things as a couple, it is a good time to discover Poldarka high-budget remake of the series of the same name that we saw in Spain in the late 1980s, and which is a period romantic drama that Outlander fans will like.

