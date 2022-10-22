What to watch this weekend: series and movie recommendations – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The drama that Argentina experienced during the dictatorship, the path to redemption of two brothers and the fantasy and terror of Guillermo del Toro are some of the options in the streaming platforms. These are the must-sees this weekend.

‘Raymond & Ray’

Raymond (Ewan McGregor) is a man of good manners, businessman and who has had no luck with his marriages (he has been divorced twice), while Ray (Ethan Hawke) is a charismatic and outgoing musician, who has plenty of women. and the problems where it goes. Two half brothers who couldn’t be more opposite. Sharing that trip will be a cathartic experience that will allow them to open up and get to know the lights and shadows of their past. Directed by Colombian Rodrigo García Barcha, it is available on Apple TV+

‘Argentina, 1985’

The trial of Las Juntas arrives at the cinema, in which the soldiers were sentenced for crimes against humanity committed during the Videla dictatorship. With Ricado Darín and Peter Lanzani, directed by Santiago Mitre, can be seen on Prime Video.(Gives it more context: ‘Argentina, 1985’: the historical trial on the atrocities of the dictatorship)

‘The lost City’

Novelist Loretta Sage and the heartthrob of her books embark on a jungle adventure after she is kidnapped by an ambitious fanatic who insists she knows the whereabouts of a treasure she speaks of in her books. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Available in Star+

‘batwheels’

The little ones will be able to enjoy Batman in adventures for their age, full of heroism, friendship and teamwork. This Available on HBO Max.

‘desperate’

Amy Carr jogs through the woods. A call from her alerts her to a shooting at her son’s school, which is also suspicious. A thriller in all its splendor. Starring Naomi Watts, it is on Prime Video.(We recommend: Naomi Watts in ‘Desperate’: ‘I feel panic, fear and helplessness’)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

The mind of Guillermo del Toro is behind this series that challenges traditional terror. The Mexican also presents a collection of gore, fantastic, macabre and even grotesque stories. I know premieres on Netflix on October 25.

