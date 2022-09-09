What to watch today on television? Andrew Garfield in a great drama









Andrew Garfield he is one of the great actors of his generation, as film after film proves. Never leave me, The social network, Silence… He always exhibits in his work his great capacity to move and connect with the public, and proof of this is the film that is being broadcast tonight by La 1. This year he has been oscar nominated for his performance in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, although he was already long ago, in 2017, by embodying another real person, Desmond T. Doss. He discovers his story in To a manstarting at 10:25 p.m. on La 1.

what is it about To a man? Directed by Mel Gibson To a man tells the true story of Desmond T. DossAmerican war hero who managed to save the lives of 75 other soldiers in the midst of okinawa battle. The funny thing about his case is that Doss did it. without carrying any weapon, a decision he made since his own enlistment. But what led to it and how did this conscientious objector end up receiving the Medal of Honor? All the answers are in To a manthe acclaimed return to directing by Mel Gibson after a decade of waiting, ten years after the premiere of Apocalypse. Sam Worthington, Teresa Palmer, Vince Vaughn and Luke Bracey complete the cast of To a man, led by Andrew Garfield. Nails on heart-stopping war scenesin the middle of the battlefield, the film was distinguished with six Oscar nominations: best film, actor, direction, sound editing, sound editing and editing, taking the statuette for these last two categories. To a man It was one of the great films of the year and it is already a classic for war movie lovers.