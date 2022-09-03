What to watch today on television? This cop movie with Oscar









Looking for a movie to watch this Friday? the 1 has a real blockbuster for you. they star it Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington and it has already become a classic of police movies. Is about Training Day, a thriller that is sure to keep you glued to the screen. There are many virtues of him, including an Oscar. Do not miss it! You can see it tonight from 22:15.

what is it about Training Day? David Yesterday (all gas, hearts of steel, suicide squad) signs the script of Training Daydirected by Antoine Fuqua (King Arthur, Objetive the white house). The film follows a police officer who is paired for 24 hours with veteran Alonzo Harris, from narcotics. But his methods are more than questionable, as he soon discovers… Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke bring to life the protagonists of Training Day. The cast of this film is completed by Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger, Harris Yulin and Eve Mendesas well as rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

an oscar movie Both Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke were Oscar nominees for his performance in the film, albeit in different categories: Washington as Lead and Hawke as Supporting Actor. Denzel Washingtonwho had already won a statuette as secondary for glorybecame the best leading actor of the 2002 gala, marking a new milestone for the African-American community.











Denzel Washington at the 2002 Oscar Awards GTRES GTRES/ DOUG MILLS/ AP Photo Sidney Poitier He had been the first black actor to win an Oscar as a leading man and, almost 40 years later, Denzel Washington won the award again. On that occasion it also happened another historical event that has not been repeated (for now): Halle Berry won by Monster’s Ball and, with it, it was two black actors who received the statuettes as protagonists in the same gala.