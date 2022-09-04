What to watch today on television? You will love these two movies
Looking for a movie to watch this Sunday? You have more than 300 free movies and on-line on RTVE Play. But if none convinces you, La 1 has prepared a real blockbuster For You starring Denzel Washington: The Equalizer: The Protector (2014), a thriller become classic. And in La 2 you can enjoy a romantic comedy classic cut with Blanca Suárez and Aitor Luna: My bakery in Brooklyn (2016). We tell you what each one is about so you can choose the one you like the most.
Denzel Washington in The Equalizer: The Protector
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenkthis film based on the 1980s television series, the vigilante, was the winner at the 2014 San Sebastian Film Festival in the official section, out of competition. It is an epic thriller action film that tells the story of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a former CIA agent who leads a quiet life after having sworn never to be violent again. However, after seeing how Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young prostitute, is being exploited by the Russian mob, he breaks his oath to start a relentless and renewed desire for justice. you can enjoy The Equalizer: The Protector on Sunday, September 4 at 10:00 p.m. on La 1.
My bakery in Brooklynwith Blanca Suarez
Somos Cine brings you a Spanish costumbrista romantic comedy of small production written and directed by Gustavo Ron in which they participate two national stars: Blanca Suárez and Aitor Luna. It tells the story of Vivian and Chloe, two inseparable cousins since childhood who live in Brooklyn. After the death of their aunt Isabelle, they inherit her historic bakery. Vivian (Aimee Teegarden) postpones her dream of traveling to Europe to maintain the family tradition while Chloe (Krysta Rodriguez) decides to modernize the business taking advantage of the fact that she has been a kitchen assistant in a television program. Together they will work to preserve the family business after receiving the eviction notice from the bank. The comedy My bakery in Brooklynthis Sunday, September 4 at 10:30 p.m. on La 2 and on RTVE Play.