What to watch today on television? You will love these two movies









Looking for a movie to watch this Sunday? You have more than 300 free movies and on-line on RTVE Play. But if none convinces you, La 1 has prepared a real blockbuster For You starring Denzel Washington: The Equalizer: The Protector (2014), a thriller become classic. And in La 2 you can enjoy a romantic comedy classic cut with Blanca Suárez and Aitor Luna: My bakery in Brooklyn (2016). We tell you what each one is about so you can choose the one you like the most.

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer: The Protector Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenkthis film based on the 1980s television series, the vigilante, was the winner at the 2014 San Sebastian Film Festival in the official section, out of competition. It is an epic thriller action film that tells the story of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a former CIA agent who leads a quiet life after having sworn never to be violent again. However, after seeing how Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young prostitute, is being exploited by the Russian mob, he breaks his oath to start a relentless and renewed desire for justice. you can enjoy The Equalizer: The Protector on Sunday, September 4 at 10:00 p.m. on La 1.