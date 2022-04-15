What to watch today on TV? Friday April 15, 2022 | Television

13.25 / The 1

‘The Choir Boys’

You chorused them. France, 2004 (95 minutes). Director: Christophe Barratier. Cast: Gérard Jugnot, François Berléand.

The choir boys it’s a sugary yet efficient mix of drama and comedy, playing with the weapons of a brilliant soundtrack and Gérad Jugnot’s acting charisma. The actor makes his character bigger, a failed musician who works as a teacher for some young people in a re-education center.

15.40 / #0

‘Spartacus’

Spartacus. USA, 1960 (180 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Cast: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov.

The search for utopia beats in the images of an imperishable story, a portrait of the benchmark in the fight against slavery and extrapolated to all historical periods. Stanley Kubrick offered with Spartacus the most humane and sensitive film of his career, a film that drops a good part of its dramatic weight in an exemplary script by Dalton Trumbo, who was rescued by the producer and actor Kirk Douglas from the execrable blacklist in which he had lodged him McCarthyism.

16.15 / Movistar Classics

‘The Gospel according to Saint Matthew’

Il Vangelo secondo Matteo. Italy-France, 1964 (130 minutes). Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini. Cast: Enrique Irazoqui, Margherita Caruso.

The life of Jesus Christ told from the most absolute visual nudity, from the sincerity and commitment of an artist who looks at a story that is not alien to him. The Marxist Pasolini was already the filmmaker of the disinherited since Accatone Y Mama Rome, and proposes in this masterpiece an ascetic and human story that revolves around injustice and oppression. And in this way he creates a complex and thoughtful model of cinema that beats under the guise of the greatest simplicity.

16.55 / The 2

Religious appointment with the Holy Offices

On Good Friday, La 2 broadcasts one of the most traditional events of this week, the Holy Offices: the Easter Triduum and celebration of the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ, from the Cathedral of the Armed Forces of Madrid. This will be followed by the procession of the Holy Burial from Burgos at 6:30 p.m. To finish, the Via Crucis will arrive, which takes place in Rome, at 9:00 p.m.

17.05 / COSMO

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. United Kingdom, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike.

A monumental group of actors makes this new adaptation for the screen of the popular Jane Austen text. Newcomer Joe Wright, who two years later would film Atonement, a superb melodrama, puts his camera at the service of the characters, avoids gratuitous preciousness, knows how to find the right frames and handles the abundant emotions of the story with particular sensitivity.

18.10 / TCM

‘Peter’s Friends’

Peter’s Friends. UK, 1992 (100 minutes). Director: Kenneth Branagh. Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry.

In his third film as director, the great Kenneth Branagh proposed a certain revision, in a British key, of Lawrence Kasdan’s film Reunion, with which it shares similar objectives. A meeting of old friends serves Branagh to draw a group drama to which he incorporates touches of comedy. The card that he plays Peter’s friends is that of not losing his smile when he acidly delves into the miseries of his characters. Also in her illusions, although the final residue turns out to be the most bitter.

18.35 / Neox

‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

USA, 2013 (160 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage.

The second installment of the adaptation of Tolkien’s work carries the same sin as its predecessor: its obsession with gigantism. Now, there are few directors capable of creating unusual poetic flashes in a film with the soul of blockbuster, and Peter Jackson is one of them. Thus, through a meticulous and detailed staging, he achieves a story that is as heartfelt as it is epic, combining intimacy and adventure with unusual skill.

20.00 / AMC

‘Chinatown’

United States, 1974 (126 minutes. Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston.

Two years after landing in American cinema and filming a masterpiece of the caliber of The seed of the devil, Polanski dared to review the codes of classic film noir with Chinatown. His work works halfway between recreation and homage, but he also throws himself into the terrible drawing of a corrupt world where careerism is the law and in which feelings can only be cloudy. A memorable Jack Nicholson recreates a character that becomes an icon, worthy of Chandler or Hammett.

22.00 / Antenna 3

The best moments lived in ‘The Challenge’

Arrives at Antena 3 The Challenge, way to the final, a special program that will show some of the best challenges that the eight participants have faced to reach the position they occupy in the program. Just five galas from the final, Raquel Sánchez Silva is installed in first place, followed by Omar Montes and Jesulín de Ubrique.

22.30 / DMAX

The reconstruction of Notre Dame

On the afternoon of April 15, 2019, the flames engulfed a large part of the Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the main emblems of France. An 850-year-old icon that was about to be completely destroyed. DMAX premieres the documentary Rebuilding Notre Dame, a production that goes into the interior of the cathedral accompanying the chief architect of its restoration project and that covers the most critical areas in need of urgent repair.

23.45 / The 1

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

Lord of the Rings 2: The Two Towers. USA, 2002 (180 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin.

After the memorable first installment, the return of Tolkien’s classic was eagerly awaited. And Peter Jackson again managed to recreate all the intensity of the novel, delve into the spirit of his characters and deliver a colossal combination of spectacle and lyricism. The film carefully weaves three parallel plots in which the most impressive action sequences of recent years shine, surrounded by an overwhelming adventurous spirit. And there was still another one ahead…

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.