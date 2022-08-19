What to watch today on TV? Friday, August 19, 2022 | TV

13.05 / The 2

‘chuka’

USA, 1967 (105 minutes). Director: Gordon Douglas. Cast: Rod Taylor, Ernest Borgnine, John Mills.

The prolific Gordon Douglas was one of the strongest craftsmen in classic Hollywood, filming a handful of masterpieces with an uncanny talent for crafting unforgettable tales from shoestring budgets and conventional storylines. In Douglas’s cinema, the staging is more important than the plots themselves. His films exude intensity, aggressiveness and are always solid, dry and direct. In this splendid western, he passionately narrates the confrontation between the soldiers of a fort and an Indian tribe.

16.00 / AMC

‘In the heart of the sea’

In the Heart of the Sea. USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker.

An intense adventure film that recreates the events that inspired Herman Melville to write his monumental Moby Dick. Along with a solid portrayal of characters, his mise-en-scène brims with an adventurous spirit and strives to escape stereotypes and commonplaces.

19.35 / Movistar Classics

‘Major Dundee’

USA, 1964 (117 minutes). Director: Sam Peckinpah. Cast: Charlton Heston, Richard Harris, Jim Hutton, James Coburn.

Peckinpah’s third film, like many of his great works, was massacred by the production company, which completely altered the montage. Peckinpah’s greatness is such that, even so, his work remains unforgettable and powerful. Charlton Heston is Major Dundee, who commands a sordid patrol made up of mercenary scavengers and assassins, including the arrogant Southerner Richard Harris, the obvious reverse of Dundee himself. They travel in search of the Charriba Apache, in a hunt that has much of a raw moral journey; both will lose something along the way, but never their pride, never their honor. Greater Dundee it is a portentous western, bitter and dark, of unleashed violence and amazing intensity. A Sam Peckinpah western. His name alone is enough.

19.35 / The 1

The Tour 2022 begins

VILLARCAYO, SPAIN – AUGUST 04: (LR) Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Education – Easypost – Green Points Jersey and Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team sprint to cross the finishing line during the 44th Vuelta a Burgos 2022, Stage 3 a 156km stage from Quintana Mart?n Gal?ndez to Villarcayo on August 04, 2022 in Villarcayo, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

The 77th edition of the Vuelta starts in Utrecht (Holland) and ends in the Landscape of Light in Madrid. On this occasion, the event is made up of 21 stages, six flat, two flat with a high finish, four mid-mountain, seven mountain, one team time trial, one individual time trial and three rest days. The runners will cover a total distance of 3,280.5 kilometers. Among the Spanish participants, Alejandro Valverde stands out, who will retire at the end of the race, Enric Mas, Mikel Landa, Juan Pedro López or the young promises Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodríguez.

19.40 / Movistar Action

‘Bye-bye, little one, bye-bye’

USA, 2007 (115 minutes). Director: Ben Affleck. Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Ed Harris.

The great directorial debut of Ben Affleck, today elevated thanks to the questionable argus, deals with a harsh intrigue that is born from the disappearance of a girl in a troubled neighborhood. Affleck also shines in a script co-written with Aaron Stockard, full of dramatic density.

20.15 / TCM

‘Mars Attacks!’

USA, 1996 (102 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Benning.

Tim Burton welcomes a delusional invasion of Martians reminiscent of ET. But only because of their big heads, because they are totally evil. In fact, they don’t even respect the dove of peace and burn it with their guns. Mars Attacks! shows again a filmmaker as risky as he is provocative and becomes a madness that parodies as much as it pays homage to the old B-series science-fiction films.

21.00 / The 2

The premieres of the billboard, in ‘Días de cine’

Space movie days reviews the premieres that reach the Spanish billboard, among which stand out nope, Jordan Peele’s new movie, and Everybody hates Johan by Norwegian director Hallvar Witzo. In addition, the program will include a report on the Watergate case, which occurred 50 years ago, in which the film All the President’s Men, by Alan J. Pakula, will be analyzed.

22.10 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘I see how you sing’

The soprano Ainhoa ​​Arteta is the guest in the fourth installment of I see how you sing. Together with the presenter Manel Fuentes and the usual advisers, Ruth Lorenzo, Josie and El Monaguillo, he will listen to tonight’s nine mysterious singers, among whom are a flight attendant, a hairdresser, a fan of swing, a confectioner, and an acrobat.

22.25 / Paramount Network

‘The judge’

USA, 2003 (127 minutes). Director: Gary Fleder. Cast: John Cusack, Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz.

An interesting legal intrigue that takes as its starting point a lawsuit filed against an arms consortium, from which a complex web of blackmail and power struggles is born. The judge turns John Grisham’s mediocre original novel into an exciting thriller, based on a wide and excellent cast.

0.10 / Movistar Comedy

‘Salmon fishing in Yemen’

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. United Kingdom, 2011 (110 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallstrom. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Emily Blunt, Kristin Scott Thomas.

A billionaire emir wants to move thousands of Scottish salmon to Yemen, in order to transform the desert and boost fly fishing. Such a crazy idea serves as the starting point for a pleasant comedy with romance included, the one that is born between the sheikh’s lawyer and a somewhat timid scientist who has given his life to his work. Lasse Hallström, author of such notable works as The rules of the Cider House, skillfully handles the story and squeezes the chemistry between its protagonists.

0.15 / The 1

‘Mona Lisa’s smile’

Mona Lisa Smile. USA, 2003 (114 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Cast: Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

A solvent dramatic comedy that flaunts a strong profeminist spirit. In post-war New England, a college professor struggles to get her female students to distance themselves from official conservatism. the spirit of Dead poets society hovers over a well-intentioned film, with an applied technical bill, in which the work of two actresses as suggestive as Kirsten Dunst and Maggie Gyllenhaal shines.

