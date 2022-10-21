What to watch today on TV? Friday, October 21, 2022 | TV

16.25 / SyFy

‘Pitch Black’

United States, 2000 (103 minutes). Director: David Twhoy. Cast: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser.

A spaceship carrying a dangerous prisoner falls on an unknown planet. His crew must face a scorching sun, the prisoner now released and a terrible danger that should not be revealed. Although the film is burdened by the presence of Vin Diesel, it offers fluid narration, expertly staged tense sequences and suspense in abundance. And what is less common, all this without narrative traps.

17.25 / TCM

‘bird’

United States, 1988 (160 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Forest Whitaker, Diane Venora, Michael Zelniker.

Clint Eastwood focuses on the figure of the legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker. Bird, a work as visceral as it is sublime, it was the film with which Eastwood consolidated his prestige among critics and with which he managed to attract jazz lovers who are not interested in cinema and moviegoers who are not fans of that musical genre alike. A lively and tense film in which sounds and images achieve an unusual balance while launching a plea in favor of the transgressive power of music, as well as a tormented and furious portrait of an unrepeatable artist.

19.55 / The 2

‘A country to read it’ discovers Tenerife literature

The young poet Mario Obrero, at the head of A country to read it, travels to Tenerife, an effervescent scene of books, authors and literature. Obrero will chat with the journalist and writer Juan Cruz and with the young Andrea Abreu, whose first novel is proving to be a publishing phenomenon. In addition, the program will delve into the island refuge of the queen of mystery novels, Agatha Christie, who chose Tenerife to write some of her works. On the other hand, in the Tenerife II Penitentiary Center, the space will discover the power of books through its reading club, breaking down walls and opening doors to freedom.

20.30 / The 2

Carmen Elías, godmother of ‘Días de cine’

Carme Elías, pictured at her home in Barcelona

Actress Carmen Elías reviews her career in space movie days. The program, as usual, will address all the premieres on the billboard, among which the action movie Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet Serra with Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist, the French fantasy drama the five devils, Directed by Lea Mysius Lilo, my friend the crocodile, children’s film with Javier Bardem at the head of the cast, and drum skin, adaptation of the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte shot in English and starring Amaia Salamanca.

21.25 / The 2

The writer Espido Freire, in ‘Plano general’

Espido Freire, the youngest writer to win the Planeta Prize, is this Friday’s guest at General plane, the interview program directed and presented by Jenaro Castro. Freire will address different facets of his creative work and will talk about some current issues, such as the war in Ukraine. In addition, he will submit to sections of the program, such as semblance, dedicated to the biographical aspect of the guests, in which the literary editor Ana Gavin and the director of the Juan March Foundation, Javier Gomá, participate.

21.30 / The Sixth

Taxes, under review in ‘the Sixth Column’

What are taxes for? How do they affect health, education or pensions? These are some of the questions addressed the sixth column, that investigates the essential services financed by everyone’s money, to try to resolve whether taxes can be lowered without deteriorating the quality of life of citizens.

22.00 / Neox

‘Dances with Wolves (Director’s Cut)’

Dances with Wolves. USA, 1990 (240 minutes). Director: Kevin Costner. Cast: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell.

The cinephile memory has a short run, so it is convenient to protest against the habit of launching diatribes against Kevin Costner. The actor himself has been partly to blame for letting himself be carried away by an erratic career, but majestic performances such as those offered in jfk Y A perfect world. As for his work as a director, this explosive debut behind the camera recovers the aftertaste of old Western movies and launches sequences that explode in the form of poetic flashes, while proposing a pro-Indian story that drifts towards a criticism of intolerance.

22.00 / DARK

Terror arrives with the series ‘Creepshow’

DARK premieres tonight creepshow, a series produced and directed by Greg Nicotero based on the old films written by Stephen King. The first season of this production consists of six episodes and presents two independent horror stories in each of them. A haunted dollhouse, an abandoned police station and a finger that turns into a lizard-like creature are some of the stories that can be seen in the series, which premieres weekly every Friday.

22.00 / AXN White

‘The last hit’

Heist. USA, 2001 (104 minutes). Director: David Mamet. Cast: Gene Hackman, Rebecca Pidgeon, Danny DeVito.

David Mamet pours his creative passion into a thriller built on constant spirals of deception. Nothing is what it seems in an ingenious and hectic film, perhaps a bit artificial, but that shakes the viewer between masks and double games that are born from a group of professional robbers who intend to face their latest job.

22.05 / The 2

‘The box 507′

Spain, 2002 (104 minutes). Director: Enrique Urbizu. Interpreters: Antonio Resines, José Coronado, Goya Toledo, Dafne Fernández.

For many years, fans waited for the explosion of Enrique Urbizu’s cinema. After a film as surprising as All for the dough too much time passed in which it seemed that the director did not deliver films at the height of his talent until, finally, he arrived The 507 box. Urbizu shows all its narrative power in a thriller as exhilarating as it is devastating, fueled by characters on the edge. box 507 pursues the parallel stories of a banker seeking justice and a ruthless hit man. And it offers a staging full of verve, supported by the interpretations of a nuanced Antonio Resines and a forceful and sober José Coronado.

22.10 / Antenna 3

More auditions in ‘The Voice’

Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, Pablo López and Antonio Orozco face new blind auditions in which they will look for the best voices to form their teams. In this new gala, The voice It will feature, among other applicants, a lyrical singer who will impress the jury and a member of the public who will be surprised by Eva González when she informs her that she has been selected to go on stage. In addition, Pablo López will ask one of the participants to show him how he has played the guitar at one point during her performance, since he has impressed her.

24.00 / Movistar Action

‘The Amazing Spiderman’

USA, 2012 (136 minutes). Director: Marc Webb. Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Sally Field.

After the exhaustion to which the spider-man franchise had reached in the three installments signed by Sam Raimi, this new approach to the character revives him thanks to the fact that Marc Webb brings a certain pop air to the story, in addition to combining action with an approach to melodrama .

0.20 / Movistar Drama

‘My week with Marilyn’

USA, 2011 (100 minutes). Director: Simon Curtis. Cast: Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond, Emma Watson.

My week with Marilyn recreates the days of shooting in England of the film The prince and the showgirl, in which Laurence Olivier directed the actress. And she does it by playing the card of cinephilia, of fascination with her character, as well as the recreation of a cinema that no longer exists, that of the big Hollywood studios. It is true that her staging sometimes adopts telefilmic patterns, but, in return, she brings a special affection for the characters, rightly doses the cinephile winks and is supported by two great works by Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh.

