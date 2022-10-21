What to watch today on TV? Friday, October 21, 2022









Friday is movie day on RTVE and this October 21 is celebrated with two exceptional films: Noa’s diary and Box 507, a Hollywood film and a Spanish one, a double offer for all tastes and all ages. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star in the first and José Coronado and Goya Toledo lead the cast of the second. But there is more. Up to four movies are broadcast on the night from Friday to Saturday on RTVE’s La 1 and La 2, and on RTVE Play, the digital platform where you can watch a large number of movies and series for free.

22:05 The cinema of La 1 Noah’s Diary is one of Nick Cassavetes’ most famous films and stars Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Sam Shepard, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, and Joan Allen, among others. A luxury cast for a great love story. In a nursing home, a man reads to a woman the love story that she has written in her old notebook. It is the story of Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton, two young people from different social classes who fall in love during a summer in 1940s America, but are forced apart by two major forces: her wealthy parents and the war.







Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams took their love beyond the screen. The film has many stories around it. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams took their relationship beyond the screen and were a couple from 2005 to 2007. Fate wanted to bring them together because the role of the protagonist was offered before to Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears, who came to do the casting. In the end she was not caught, but the singer keeps a beautiful memory of that audition. “It’s the best I’ve ever read,” she said. After Noa’s diary is issued An amazing mind.

22:05, History of our cinema in La 2 The ‘History of our cinema’ space is giving us two films this Friday, October 21: box 507 Y Fanny Strawhair. Antonio Resines, Jose Coronado Goya Toledo and Dafne Fernandez star The 507 Box, one of Enrique Urbizu’s most celebrated films, follows Modesto, the director of a bank branch on the Costa del Sol. When robbers break into his bank’s safe deposit boxes and leave him trapped in the chamber that contains them, he discovers a box that reveals to him that the death of his daughter, which occurred a few years ago, was not accidental. Rafael, a corrupt and unscrupulous ex-police officer, will have to recover what was stolen from that box. The film achieved four nominations for the Goya Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for José Coronado, and won two of them: production direction and editing.







Antonio Resines and José Coronado under the orders of Urbizu