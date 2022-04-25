What to watch today on TV? Monday, April 25, 2022 | Television

11.05 / Hollywood

‘Count on me’

Stand by Me. USA, 1986 (90 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, Corey Feldman.

With amazing simplicity, Count on me shows a fragment of life: a few days in the existence of four 14-year-old boys. You just have to accompany them as they go into the woods of Maine, following the train track, to find an abandoned corpse. In Count on me Some of the most beautiful and sincere images of the mediocre American cinema of the eighties are present. Images that are born from simplicity, from the warmth of a director’s gaze, from the open grave interpretation of four adolescent actors… At the same time, the story proposes a nostalgic song in which heat and bitterness, astonishment and and desolation: in the looks of the boys of Count on me one reads the certainty that they have very little time left to reach the sordid world of adults. An absolute marvel.

13.30 / AXN White

The fall of the American empire

The shot of the American empire. Canada, 2018 (128 min.). Director: Denys Arcand. Cast: Alexandre Landry, Maripier Morin, Rémy Girard, Louis Morissette.

Denys Arcand poses an attack, as accurate as it is cruel, on a society driven by the desire for profit, convenience and uncontrolled impulses. A cruel portrait that she shoots point-blank and in which no one is safe from her censorship, from the average citizen to the great fortunes, including tax evaders, the political class, those addicted to tax havens and even NGOs.

16.00 / Sundance

‘Memories’

Stardust Memories. United States, 1980 (88 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Woody Allen, Charlotte Rampling, Jessica Harper, Tony Roberts, Marie-Christine Barrault.

Almost misunderstood at the time, this Woody Allen film went through all the screens. However, after the approach to the thematic and stylistic universe to Ingmar Bergman that supposed interiors, and maturity as a filmmaker offered with the masterpiece Manhattan, the New York filmmaker was making an attempt to study cinema, in which he now approached the master Fellini, but in his own way, halfway between the crazy, the comic and the transcendent. Woody is even visited by aliens and they tell him about his movies. They even tell him that they like his old movies better, that they were more fun. Memories It is perhaps a difficult film, but as delirious as it is endearing.

16.35 / TCM

‘Appalosa’

USA, 2008 (92 minutes). Director: Ed Harris. Cast: Ed Harris, Viggo Mortensen, Renée Zellweger, Jeremy Irons.

Ed Harris’s second film as a director, after his exceptional Pollock, It is a passionate journey to the territories of the classic western, almost lost in the cinema of the new millennium. Appaloosa portrays two gunmen hired to defend a small town, two shady and lyrical characters whose faces show rudeness, but also vulnerability. appalosa, a work in which classicism is breathed, it presents a romantic and punctilious filmmaker who drinks from the old Western cinema. From the best cinema.

17.25 / COSMO

‘scoop’

USA, 2006 (96 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen, Hugh Jackman.

After a summit like match point, Allen delivered this light-looking comedy, but full of edges. Two years later he would reach his lowest point with Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Precisely for this reason, a film like this can go unnoticed, which shows off vibrant dialogues and sparkling gags; and it is worth remembering that tops like chords and disagreements Y taking apart harry They were, in their day, classified as minors…

21.45 / Antenna 3

The actress Petra Martínez, in El hormiguero’

Dvd1091(31/01/22) The actress Petra Martinez poses at her home, Madrid Photo: Víctor Sainz

Veteran actress Petra Martínez attends the anthill to talk with Pablo Motos at a good moment in his career. A few months ago she won the Feroz Award for best actress of the year thanks to her work in the film Life was that. At 77 years old, she has one of the most consolidated careers in Spanish cinema, although the general public knows her popularly for her character as Fina in the series The one that is coming

22.00 / Telecinco

Goodbye to the 12th season of ‘La que se avecina’

The last episode of the one that is coming promises strong emotions. Before the announcement of the eviction of their building, the neighbors barricade themselves to try to prevent the expropriation. A delivery that pays homage to the 22 fictional characters and that will show Recio as the self-proclaimed supreme leader of the neighborhood movement, a decision that will have the popular support of spontaneous groups of vigilante clowns, will arouse enormous media interest and will even have great echo in social networks.

22.00 / COSMO

Outcome of the second season of ‘Artico’

The sixth and final episode of the series’ second season Arctic arrives at COSMO with the intention of unraveling the intrigue that has presided over this installment. Nina confronts her father, who she believes is responsible for the death of the karateka Aava. Meanwhile, the Russian secret society Ordo Paritet holds Toni Kajanne, the victim’s husband, against his will. Nina will present herself at the Ordo Paritet monastery with the evidence that proves Kajanne’s innocence, but trying to save him she will endanger her life and that of her father.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef’ travels to the Portuguese Algarve

The contestants of MasterChef they face in the first challenge of the night the cooking of a dish with the bacon as the protagonist. The outdoor test will take them to the Portuguese Algarve, where they will prepare a menu designed by chef Henrique Sá Pessoa for 100 diners. The elimination challenge will confront them with the preparation of dishes from contestants who won the program, such as Vicky Pulgarín, Aleix Puig and Arnau París.

22.30 / DMAX

Mysteries of ancient constructions

the documentary series Dismantling history delve into some of the historical constructions of the ancient world and the medieval world. In this installment, he travels to the west of England to tour a castle where Regent Arthur is believed to have been born. The experts will try to discover what the current ruins of this relic can reveal about the times of the enigmatic king. Next, the series moves into the Iranian desert, where the spiral tower of Samarra rises to mark the remains of one of the most powerful empires of the past.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of the series ‘Innocents’

the turkish series innocent expands the conflicts experienced by his characters. This episode recounts how Han finds a mysterious person in the dump that will shake all balances. Meanwhile, Han and Ceylan struggle to ignore each other’s problems and focus solely on their possible happiness together.

22.55 / TNT

Premiere of the American comedy ‘Ghosts’

The remake arrives on TNT American of the acclaimed British production ghosts, centered on the misadventures of a couple who move to live in a mansion inhabited by a host of peculiar specters. These lost souls form a very diverse group that includes, among others, a singer from the time of the Law, an 18th century soldier, a hippie lover of hallucinogens or an eighties boy-scout. The anxiety suffered by all these spirits due to the couple’s arrival at their home increases when they discover that one of their members can see and interact with them.

