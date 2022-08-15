What to watch today on TV? Monday, August 15, 2022 | TV

15.40 / Four

‘King Kong’

USA-New Zealand, 2005 (180 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody, Jack Black.

After the monumental trilogy of The Lord of the rings, Peter Jackson fulfilled a personal dream and revived the legendary King Kong. The result is a mammoth film, of excessive duration, but that contains some of the most shocking sequences of recent years. In the first hour of footage, exemplary, Jackson recovers the aesthetics of classic cinema and moves his characters with unprecedented ease. It is true that, after the appearance of the giant gorilla, the film falls into excess, but in its images the love that the filmmaker feels for his story is perceived. All the current blockbusters would like to contain half the cinema of King Kong.

17.40 / The 1

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. United Kingdom, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike.

A monumental group of actors makes this new adaptation for the screen of the popular Jane Austen text. Newcomer Joe Wright, who two years later would film Atonement, a superb melodrama, he puts his camera at the service of the characters, avoids gratuitous preciousness, knows how to find the right frames and handles the abundant emotions of the story with special sensitivity.

18.00 / TCM

‘Glory’

USA, 1980 (120 minutes). Director: John Cassavetes. Cast: Gena Rowlands, Buck Henry, Julie Carmen.

American independent cinema had a father: John Cassavetes, a filmmaker who backed innovative cinema in the 1970s, away from commercial assumptions. Glory It is a mature work, far from the aggressive avant-garde of his first films, which recounts the relationship between a woman and a child persecuted by the Mafia. Gena Rowlands sets the stage as an actress and the city of New York is one more character in the action in a masterpiece by an inimitable director.

19.10 / Movistar Action

‘Hitman’

USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin.

The great Denis Villeneuve offers an explosion of cinema, rapturous and feverish, in a border film that follows the fight against drug traffickers and reflects on the limits of legality. A masterpiece, as rough as it is aggressive, that combines all possible genres: political, war, thriller, drama and espionage cinema.

20.30 / Sundance

‘The Virgin of August’

Spain, 2019 (125 minutes). Director: Jonas Trueba. Cast: Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz, Joe Manjón.

The pure and luminous cinema of Jonás Trueba explodes, immaculate and audacious, in The Virgin of August. A journey towards the cinematographic essence materialized in a pure and naked work, in which each shot has the exact duration and each frame is born from an intimate filmic need. With the echoes of Eric Rohmer as support, a work out of the norm grows, full of emotion, culminating in one of the most emotional outcomes seen in many years, a final stretch that elevates the ordinary to the category of capital metaphor.

22.00 / Telecinco

Double date with the series ‘CSI: Vegas’

As Grissom and Sara get closer to finding out who framed Hodges, CSI forensics investigate a mysterious case when a cargo plane autonomously lands and everyone on board is found to have been murdered. Tonight’s double date with the series CSI: Vegas It also recounts how Maxine Roby threatens to shut down the CSI when information about a new murder leads Grissom and Sara to investigate a new suspect at the crime lab.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Basic instinct’

Basic Instinct. USA, 1992 (123 minutes). Director: Paul Verhoeven. Cast: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone.

The scandal film that launched Sharon Stone and gave Paul Verhoeven ephemeral prestige. In fact, basic instinct it is just a recycling of many of the codes of film noir, which were used more rigorously in classic films. It’s a skilful film, of course, but its main strengths lie in a script that skillfully dispenses suspense. It is also a tricky and gimmicky work, supported somewhat by the erotic potential of Sharon Stone and the skill of Michael Douglas. The packaging is a bit aggressive, in keeping with the times.

22.05 / The 2

‘Superman’

USA, 1978 (137 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Cast: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder.

Now that the hero has already been brought to the screen in a good number of sweeping blockbusters, it can be fun to look back and enjoy a work that, of course, weighs the passage of time. However, and although the special effects are aged and the story gives off naivete, the magic of the character remains intact, and luxury veterans such as Marlon Brando, Glenn Ford and Trevor Howard impress authority.

22.55 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ arrives in Bilbao

reporters from Travelers Four They start a tour in Bilbao that will take them to the Guggenheim Museum, Mount Artxanda and the Irala neighborhood. They will also discover the trawler regattas, one of the most acclaimed sports in the area. Later, they will travel to Getxo, where they will visit the spectacular cliffs of La Galea. On the other hand, the program will paraglide over a large part of the Biscayan coast, crossing beaches such as Barinatxe, known as ‘La Salvaje’.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Brothers’

Asiye doesn’t trust Doruk’s intentions, but he promises her to change and be a good person. On tonight’s episode of the series Brothers, You will also see how Ömer, angry with his brothers, leaves the chicken coop and Ayşe, his new friend from high school, welcomes him into her house. Also, Sengül tells Akif that her little niece has burned the money she gave to Ömer.

0.10 / Movistar Drama

‘Casino’

United States, 1995 (182 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods.

In his last great film of the 1990s, Martin Scorsese returned to the territories covered five years earlier in One of ours. With the help of a terrific script by Nicholas Pileggi, Scorsese immerses himself in the splendor and misery of Las Vegas and builds a thriller in which he pours all his energy. The dazzling staging of Casino, motley, yes, but also punctilious, accompanies a tableau of brutal and torn characters in the narrative.

