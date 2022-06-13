What to watch today on TV? Monday June 13, 2022 | TV

11.40 / Hollywood

‘Full sun’

Full sun. France, 1960 (115 minutes). Director: Rene Clement. Cast: Alain Delon, Marie Laforet, Maurice Ronet.

A fascinating novel by Patricia Highsmith serves as the basis for this masterpiece by René Clément, the unclassifiable author of Prohibited games. In Full Sun is a cloudy and unhealthy film, in which some beautiful images photographed by the great Henri Decae explode. Alain Delon gives life to the amoral Ripley, embarked on a perfect crime attempt with which to satisfy his careerism and his ambitions. A work full of dark greed and feverish passions that digs into the depths of the human condition through an intoxicating narrative cadence and staging work of suffocating intensity.

11.45 / TCM

‘The last movie’

The Last Picture Show. USA, 1971 (114 minutes). Director: Peter Bogdanovich. Cast: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd.

In the sixties, the new wave it represented the death of a way of understanding cinema; at the same time, its components revered the directors who filmed it. Surely they did not imagine that their replacement would come in the seventies, thanks to some young Americans who would blow up the forms of classic cinema. Coppola pitched The Godfather in 1972; Scorsese, Taxi driver in 1973, and Bogdanovich, The last movie in 1971. A work that put an expiration date on a generation that lived through the arrival of television, the Korean War, the death of hippie utopias. This immense work speaks of this: of a society without handles, of characters mired in dust, of a cinema that they will never see again and no one will create again.

15.15 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘Carol’s Journey’

Spain, 2002 (100 minutes). Director: Imanol Uribe. Cast: Clara Lago, Juan José Ballesta, Álvaro de Luna.

Although he is somewhat forgotten today, Imanol Uribe delivered films in the nineties as solid as the stunned king Y Numbered days. In this endearing drama, he sniffs around the sordid world of adults from the perspective of adolescent Carol, the daughter of an International Brigade pilot, who returns to Spain in 1938.

18.00 / Telesport

The Madeira Paralympic Swimming World Championship begins

The Portuguese city of Funchal, in Madeira, hosts the Paralympic Swimming World Championship, which can be followed from today until the 18th on Teledeporte and RTVE Play. It will be attended by 38 Spanish athletes, including Tokyo medalists Michelle Alonso, Marta Fernández, Toni Ponce, Nuria Marquès, Sarai Gascón, Óscar Salguero, Íñigo Llopis and Miguel Luque. Fans will be able to follow the evening sessions live daily, in which the finals are played, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., approximately.

19.05 / Movistar Drama

‘The English Patient’

The English Patient. USA, 1996 (150 minutes). Director: Anthony Minghella. Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe.

The late Anthony Minghella surprised with his third film, an excellent melodrama with which he recovered the taste of Hollywood classics. The English Patient, that sports an explosive staging, capable of launching emotions from the most everyday details, recreates a painful love story that grows in the heart of World War II, and gives life to an exciting group of badly wounded characters in which they shake passion and despair.

21.25 / Channel 24 Hours

Second debate before the Andalusian elections

The last week of the Andalusian election campaign begins with the second debate in which the candidates to preside over the Junta de Andalucía from the six main parties participate, organized by Canal Sur. Canal 24 Horas will broadcast the event live, which will be held at the Canal Sur headquarters in Seville, with the presence of Juan Espadas (PSOE-A), Juanma Moreno (PP-A), Juan Antonio Marín (Ciudadanos), Inma Nieto (For Andalusia), Macarena Olona (Vox) and Teresa Rodríguez (Forward Andalusia). The debate will last approximately 112 minutes, moderated by Blanca Rodríguez and Fernando García, and will be structured in three thematic blocks.

21.00 / Nova

Premiere of the Turkish series ‘The Sultan’

The life of Suleiman the Magnificent, the sultan of the Ottoman Empire with the longest reign, is the focus of the series The Sultan, that Nova premieres today. The plot of the series also turns his interest in the love between Solimán and Alexandra La Rossa, daughter of a Ukrainian Orthodox minister, who was taken from her family and sold to the Crimean palace, and who would never suspect that she would become Hürrem, wife of Suleiman and mother of princes.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Source code’

USA, 2011 (93 minutes). Director: Duncan Jones. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal. Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga.

After his dazzling trip to the science-fiction cinema with Moon, Duncan Jones shot Source code, a less ambitious and commercially motivated film, to which he manages to contribute a narrative rhythm that fills it with intensity. His unusual script involves a couple of characters in a fantastic thriller in which the eight minutes before the terrorist attack on a train are repeated cyclically throughout the footage.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef’, in an organic farm in Cáceres

In the first task of this installment of masterchef, the applicants will face the preparation of a wedding cake in pairs. The outdoor test will take them to the Los Confites organic farm, located in Jarandilla de la Vera (Cáceres). In this challenge, Pepe Rodríguez and Jordi Cruz will become the team captains and will lead blindly, to show that a service can be directed even with closed eyes. Finally, the elimination test will consist of replicating the poulet of bresse en vessie, Frenchman Paul Bocuse, one of the best chefs in the world.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Doctor Sleep’

Doctor Sleep. USA, 2019 (150 minutes). Director: Mike Flanagan. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson

the universe of The glow returns to the cinema in a film that harmonizes the literary world of Stephen King with the visual icons of Kubrick’s classic. doctor sleep fills his images with a hallucinatory and awe-inspiring tone to tell a cruel tale about the possibility of redemption and the value of sacrifice.

23.00 / Telecinco

A new enigma for the agents of ‘Disappeared’

More than a decade ago, a young man in his 20s went out for a night run in his neighborhood and disappeared without a trace. He was presumed dead years later, but new evidence will lead Group 2 investigators to reopen the case in this week’s installment of the series. Missing. The plot of this episode also recounts how Santiago Abad cares for Gaspar after undergoing an operation, until a robbery at a neighbor’s house leads him to suspect his son.

0.40 / Paramount Channel

‘BlackRain’

USA, 1989 (125 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Michael Douglas Andy Garcia, Ken Takakura, Kate Capshaw.

Before beginning its decline in the nineties, Ridley Scott still knew how to add visual substance to a thriller of a somewhat conventional plot that follows in the footsteps of the eternal policeman with a dark past. The presence of Ken Takakura, who seems almost to have come from the remembered Yakuza, by Sydney Pollack, animates the story. After attending Scott’s career After attending disasters like 1492, the conquest of paradise or horrors like Lieutenant O’Neill, today it is worth looking at this work with a certain sympathy.

1.40 / Movistar Classics

‘The enigma… from another world’

The Thing From Another World. United States, 1951 (82 minutes). Directors: Howard Hawks and Christian Nyby. Cast: Kenneth Tobey, Margaret Sheridan, Robert Cornthwaite.

This little classic of fantasy cinema from the 1950s still retains all its power of fascination intact. A group of scientists installed in a polar station will see their existence disturbed by the appearance of an alien. With such a simple starting point, there is a narration model that bases its effectiveness on the staging and that manages to create concern in the viewer with purely visual means, without cheap effects. Many contemporary filmmakers could already learn a little.

