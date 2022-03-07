What to watch today on TV? Monday, March 7, 2022 | Television

8.30 / The 1

‘The hour of La 1’, from the Polish border with Ukraine

Silvia Intxaurrondo will present today The hour of the 1 from the Medyka pass, on the Polish-Ukrainian border, to recount the last hour of the war and the humanitarian crisis in the area. The program will also feature several direct spots such as that of the reporter Maitane Bermejo, who will be at the Przemysl station, another exit route for the refugees, or those of the RTVE correspondents who have traveled to the area.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘woodstock’

United States, 1970 (185 minutes). Director: Michael Wadleigh.

In 1969, the Woodstock festival welcomed half a million people and became a landmark in popular music. This legendary documentary collects the development of the event, which was the letter of introduction of the movement hippy, and records the performances of some of its participants, as well as interviews with the public and the organizers. All of this is wrapped up in a furious staging in which the use of the split screen stands out, showing parallel scenes and making the viewer feel inside the action.

16.20 / TCM

‘A clockwork orange’

A Clockwork Orange. United Kingdom, 1971 (135 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates.

A society consumed by violence and hedonism creates monsters that it must later destroy. clockwork orange It is a paroxysm of wild sequences, crossed by only apparent havens of peace, which launches on the screen a political parable set in a futuristic setting that is bleakly close. And Stanley Kubrick satirizes the double standards of a system unable to provide answers while squeezing cinematographic language to unheard of limits.

18.40 / Movistar Action

‘Misery’

United States, 1990 (103 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: James Caan, Kathy Bates.

One of the latest interesting works by Rob Reiner, which starts from a voluminous novel by Stephen King to entangle James Caan, an injured writer, in the hands of a crazed follower who will subject him to all kinds of outrages so that he writes for her. Misery it fluently handles the narrative tension and exhibits sequences of undoubted dramatic power.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The Ides of March’

USA, 2012 (100 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Evan Rachel Wood, Paul Giamatti.

The fourth film as director of George Clooney delves into the machinations that take place inside an electoral campaign for the presidency of the United States. the ides of march It throws well-sharpened darts and its recipients are the world of image consultants, the manipulation of public opinion and lies as a pragmatic flag that is embraced in the name of victory. All this clinging to a great script, which doses a relentless dramatic progression.

22.05 / The 2

‘The submarine’

Das Boot. Germany, 1981 (200m). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Cast: Jürgen Prochnov, Herbert Grönemeyer, Klaus Wennemann.

Before falling into the clutches of American commercial cinema and shooting things as deplorable as Air Force One, Wolfgang Petersen was a serious director, with nerve and visual talent. This was demonstrated in this claustrophobic approach to a group of German sailors locked in the bowels of a submarine in 1941, in the midst of World War II. An unequivocally anti-war film, hurtful and cruel as war itself, wrapped in a staging that plays with framing and depth of field to accentuate the oppressiveness of its images.

22.30 / DMAX

Latest excavations in Egyptian tombs

During the month of March, DMAX turns to the secrets of ancient Egypt with a program that includes the premiere of several thematic documentaries. Tombs of Egypt: latest excavations Follow Egyptologist Zahi Hawass on a three-month excavation job to unravel some mysteries that still remain at Saqqara. In the excavations of it, Hawass will find a completely intact funerary complex, buried deep in the sand at the foot of the pyramid of King Teti.

22.40 / FDF

‘The interpreter’

The Interpreter. USA, 2005 (122 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn.

Sydney Pollack managed to get his camera into the UN headquarters to shoot many sequences of The interpreter, a remarkable thriller which reveals that overtly commercial movies can still steer clear of gimmicks. The story stirs in a political intrigue while knowing how to approach its turbulent characters.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the Turkish series ‘Innocents’

After many disappointments, Safiye finds herself unexpectedly upbeat and cheerful. However, the characters of the Turkish series innocent They will have to face different conflicts in this episode, which also tells how Gülben is very worried about the day she will spend with Şennur and her relatives. For her part, Naci fights desperately to resolve the predicament she finds herself in.

22.50 / Telecinco

New episodes of ‘La que se avecina’

The threat of expropriation of the property, Amador’s love triangle and the marital crisis faced by the Recios are some of the main plots of the new episodes of the one that is coming, corresponding to the second round of the twelfth season of the series. In addition, these installments will include a crossover with the series The village, since during a plot of two episodes, Coque, Enrique and Chusa will establish their residence in Peñafría.

11:30 p.m. / Hollywood

‘The three days of the Condor’

Three Days of the Condor. USA, 1975 (117 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Robert Redford, Faye Dunaway, Cliff Robertson, Max von Sydow.

In the 1970s, Pollack delivered his most memorable films. A few years that start with works of the stature of The Adventures of Jeremiah Johnson and just as we were and in which, progressively, Pollack turns to increasingly disillusioned stories, such as Yakuza and One moment, one life. On The three days of the Condor, the director creates a great exercise in suspense, dark and bitter, which plunges into the sordid adventures of a modest CIA official who discovers by chance certain operations of dubious honesty. In fleeing from him, pursued by his own organization, he will have to face the destruction of his convictions…

