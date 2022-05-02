What to watch today on TV? Monday, May 2, 2022 | Television

11.25 / Hollywood

‘My Fair Lady’

United States, 1964 (165 minutes). Director: George Cukor. Cast: Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn, Stanley Holloway, Gladys Cooper.

Two erudite linguists cross a bet: succeed in turning a rose seller from Covent Garden into a lady of high society. Masterful screen adaptation of Lerner and Loewe’s musical comedy, which in turn was inspired by Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. My Fair Lady is not only a joyous show in which all its elements are magically assembled, but it is also an icon for fans, a model of a cinema that today is unrepeatable.

13.20 / TCM

‘120 beats per minute’

120 battements per minute. France, 2017 (145 minutes). Director: Robin Campillo. Cast: Nahuel Pérez, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel.

A memorable work that revives the struggle of the French homosexual community against AIDS. Robin Campillo (creator of the excellent series The Revenants) articulates the film around the Act-Up-Paris movement, in the toughest years of the fight against the disease, and shouts in favor of social activism and against the apathy, if not negligence, of public powers, with the Mitterrand government at the helm. A rigorous and accurate film, with an explosive staging, focused on the moving portrait of a group of characters drawn with amazing truthfulness.

18.00 / Mega

Premiere of ‘The Restoration Shop’

reach mega restoration shop, that proposes a trip to the deepest part of the British countryside, where The Repair Shop, a place where beloved artifacts, antiques and battered curiosities are brought back to life. Run by furniture restorer Jay Blades, this establishment boasts a team of dedicated and passionate craftsmen, from horologists and potters to upholsterers.

21.00 / COSMO

The delights of country life

Well-known British presenter Kate Humble opens the doors of her farm to viewers in Escape to the Farm. Ten years ago, Humble left London for Monmouthshire, South Wales, with the intention of leading a sustainable and self-sufficient life by growing his own produce and raising his livestock. He has now fulfilled his dream with the help of his mentor, fellow farmer Tim Stephens. And she, together with her husband, television and camera producer Ludo Graham, shares in this program a sample of simple and full country life, but also of the effort, dedication and perseverance that a rural farm requires.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘Salmon fishing in Yemen’

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. United Kingdom, 2011 (110 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallstrom. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Emily Blunt, Kristin Scott Thomas.

A billionaire emir wants to move thousands of Scottish salmon to Yemen, in order to transform the desert and boost fly fishing. Such a crazy idea serves as the starting point for a pleasant comedy with romance included, the one that is born between the sheikh’s lawyer and a somewhat timid scientist who has given his life to his work. Lasse Hallström, author of such notable works as The rules of the Cider House, skillfully handles the story and squeezes the chemistry between its protagonists.

22.00 / The 2

‘Alien, the eighth passenger’

Alien. USA, 1979 (110 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Yaphet Kotto.

At the time, Alien It was a film that established a chair. Today, it continues to be a benchmark, a model film that explores new paths in the horror genre. In Alien, the terror is born from the suggestion: the explicitness only comes in the final minutes. A suffocating spaceship, a remote planet and a terrible alien, of which the viewer never has a complete description, are the firm trump cards with which a Ridley Scott played, in whom one could still believe as a director. A film that accumulates extreme sensations, amplified by a memorable staging that creates cloudy explosions of panic.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘sons of men’

Children of Men. USA, 2006 (110 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuaron. Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. Michael Cain.

In the year 2027, the Earth has suffered a pandemic and the human being is in danger of extinction. In this apocalyptic environment, Alfonso Cuarón traces a brave story that cries out against lack of solidarity and totalitarianism, wrapped in a staging of unusual visual power.

22.00 / Discovery Channel

The work of protecting and rescuing hives

The Serie the bee charmer accompanies Walter Schumacher in his daily work, who in the rural environment of the United States is committed to stopping the progressive and worrying decrease in the population of bees in the country. His mission is to rescue hives to guarantee the production of honey and protect this essential species to maintain biodiversity on the planet. Thus, Schumacher and his children respond to the call of people who want to eliminate hives built by bees on their properties, to prevent them from being eliminated with chemicals that are harmful to these insects and to the environment.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef’ and Eskimo food

The contestants of MasterChef They will face each other in the first challenge of the night with some of the worst and best dishes in the history of the program. In the outdoor test, they will travel to frozen lands to learn about the Inuit diet and prepare an Eskimo food menu under the direction of chef Hideki Matsuhisa. To finish, the elimination challenge will consist of making a sphere of milk chocolate filled with tiramisu.

22.30 / DMAX

Inside the Roman coliseums

colosseum science channel

The documentary series Dismantling history delves into some of the most iconic historical constructions of the ancient world and the medieval world. In this episode, the show travels inside the forgotten coliseums of the city of Rome, where the Empire manifested its power and glory. But, what cruelties uncover these incredible amphitheaters?

22.45 / Antenna 3

New level with the series ‘Innocents’

Han is determined to do whatever he can to give Safiye and Naci a happy ending. However, Han draws the suspicions of Ceylan, who believes that she is not telling the truth. This is one of the plots of tonight’s episode of the Turkish series innocent. An installment that also relates how Gülben wants to take an important step for his marriage and asks Esra for advice.

22.50 / Telecinco

Premiere of the series ‘Disappeared’

Michelle Calvó, Juan Echanove and Maxi Iglesias, among others, lead the cast of a new series whose plot is set inside a police Brigade specialized in locating people who disappeared without a trace. The action begins with the arrival to the group of agents of an inspector affected by the drama of the disappearance of her husband.

