What to watch today on TV? Monday, May 23, 2022 | Television

Torn Curtain. USA, 1966 (122 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Cast: Paul Newman, Julie Andrews.

Another minor work by Hitchcock, who seems to be the director who has made the most minor films in the history of cinema. However, it is true that, common place obliges, they must be appreciated Vertigo either Psychosis; at least, that’s what those who qualify the master’s tops as clunkers say topaz Y The plot. Hitchcock forces Paul Newman to live a harrowing adventure, since he is a scientist who is sold to East Germany in the middle of the cold war. The dramatic development of torn curtain It works like a metronome, includes sequences as brutal as the one showing a gas oven used as a deadly weapon, and achieves the miracle of verisimilitude starting from absolute formal artifice. Minor?

Spain-France-United Kingdom, 2006 (100 minutes). Director: Koldo Serra. Cast: Gary Oldman, Virginie Ledoyen, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón.

Koldo Serra revealed himself as a value to follow with the short films Amor de madre and El tren de la witch. His first film, as irregular as it is risky, is a thriller that evokes Sam Peckinpah and John Boorman. An English couple who spend their holidays in a forest in the north of Spain will find themselves involved in a spiral of violence after the disappearance of a girl, in a story that accumulates ups and downs, yes, but that allows us to see behind the camera an intense and daring.

The Searchers. USA, 1956 (114 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter, Vera Miles.

always worth seeing desert centaurs hundreds of times more and enjoy its infinite suggestions and the magic of its images. In fact, John Ford condensed all his knowledge in this monumental, boundless western. Also a bleak film that subverts the codes of the genre and forces John Wayne to show the reverse of his traditional image to embody a brutal and vengeful antihero, whose only vital motor for 10 years is the obsessive search for his kidnapped niece. by the Indians.

United States, 2001 (112 minutes). Director: Marc Foster. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Halle Berry, Heath Ledger.

A heartbreaking and brutal drama, a devastating incursion into the guts of the American dream, which is thrown to portray the terrible relationship that is established between a young mother harassed by misfortune and a racist and aggressive subject. Both injured animals will find in the other a perhaps reckless refuge. Few times have the weight of the feeling of guilt, the need for emotional support and the pain of unexternalized anguish been reflected with such intensity on a screen. A film as suffocating as masterful.

The Planet of the Apes. USA, 1968 (107 minutes). Director: Franklin J. Schaffner. Cast: Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter.

Even today, dozens of young directors should see Planet of the Apes before believing themselves to be filmmakers. A film that is more than 50 years old and represents a hallucinated immersion in existential anguish and a devastating portrait of human bestiality. The crew of a spaceship that falls on an unknown planet take the viewer by the hand on an adventure as exciting as it is terrible, sustained by dry, forceful, abrasive images. To culminate the masterpiece, the final sequence of Planet of the Apes remains one of the most shocking icons created by popular culture.

United Kingdom, 2006 (97 minutes). Director: Stephen Frears. Cast: Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell.

Stephen Frears’ career seems to have slowed down in recent years. It is therefore advisable to return to excellent films such as queen, in which he travels to 1997. Those were the days when Tony Blair had been elected Prime Minister and the British mourned the death of Lady Di. Frears seizes reality to create intense dramatic fiction and apply a sharp scalpel to his characters. Thus, he symbolically lambastes the figure of Blair and exploits a gigantic actress like Helen Mirren to draw an excellent political chronicle.

In tonight’s outdoor test, the team from MasterChef He moves to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, where he will gather around his table all the applicants of the 10 editions of the program. Later, in the elimination test, the contestants will have to prepare a fresh pasta dish in thirty minutes under the tutelage of chef Andrea Tumbarello.

Jorge Valdano interviews the Real Madrid goalkeeper, one of the team’s most outstanding players this season, days before the Champions League final. Courtois will review his professional career and will talk about the most outstanding moments of this season, in which Real Madrid has been proclaimed champion of the League. He will also address his feelings before the Paris event, in which the white team can achieve a new Champions League title.

Contributor Andrew Hadrill-Wallace at Herculaneum Site Elspeth Livingstone (science channel)

the documentary series Dismantling history delve into some of the most iconic historical constructions of the ancient world. In this installment he will explore some of the treasures of Egypt that leave unsolved questions in their wake. Experts investigate the greatest monuments of the Egyptian dynasty in the Valley of the Kings, a necropolis, where a large number of mummies have been found, reveals the most impressive secrets of the high spheres of the pharaonic era.

Tonight’s episode of the Turkish series innocent recounts how, upon learning of Naci’s illness, Safiye takes such steps beyond herself that it surprises everyone. Thanks to this, the whole family goes to the kebab shop for the first time and then to the amusement park. Meanwhile, an even bigger surprise awaits Gülben, who has not yet gotten over the shock of the incident with Abidin.

An entire family has mysteriously disappeared. This is the enigma that the series poses tonight Missing. When they go to the house, the agents find the mobile phones, the table set and the plates still with food. On the other hand, Rodrigo and Azhar are in charge of investigating the case of a woman who claims to have seen her mother who disappeared twenty years ago on television.

