What to watch today on TV? Monday, May 30, 2022 | TV

Daily broadcast of ‘High tension’

From today, the contest presented by Christian Gálvez begins to be broadcast from Monday to Friday. After delivering a jackpot of almost 700,000 euros just two months ago, the highest in the history of Cuatro, the program will exceed 200,000 euros in the pot this Monday. At the head of the contestants will be Jaime Munaret, who has become this week the participant with the longest permanence in the program: 104 editions.

17.55 / TCM

‘The postman Always calls two times’

The Postman Always Rings Twice. USA, 1981 (116 minutes). Director: Bob Rafaelson. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Jessica Lange.

In 1946, Tay Garnett was filming a masterpiece of film noir by adapting the excellent novel by James M. Cain. Almost 40 years later, Bob Rafelson attacked her again. As he enjoyed the freedom of not enduring strict censorship, Rafelson reinforces the amoral tone of the story and accentuates the erotic tension between the protagonists, a couple possessed by greed and the desire for sexual self-assertion. The director maintains a dry and sharp staging, loaded with suffocating frames.

19.20 / Sundance

‘Lobster’

TheLobster. Greece-United Kingdom, 2015 (115 minutes). Director: Yorgos Lanthimos. Intérpreets: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, John C. Reilly.

The director of the amazing Canine Y alps In his first international production, he repeats his main thematic obsession: the creation of a suprareality in which the everyday principles of real life rule, deformed. Langosta creates another world, which is in this one, in which single life is prohibited and citizens are interned in a hotel with prison ways, forced to find a partner. The film launches a slogan in favor of freedom, evident in the second section of the footage: the revolutionaries who fight against the established order embrace even more cruel and inflexible regulations. His devastating images, which play with symmetry within the frame, become mirrors of a world with no loopholes for free will, designed to create robotic slaves.

19.35 / Movistar Drama

‘The Theory of Everything’

UK, 2014 (120 minutes). Director: James Marsh. Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, David Thewlis.

The suggestive and dramatic life of Stephen Hawking shapes a film with the soul of a melodrama, but with a refined and attentive style. the theory of everything embraces the character and turns both in his professional discoveries and in his daily existence, especially in the relationship with his first wife. Eddie Redmayne delivers memorable work, but so does Felicity Jones, who embodies deep love for someone inexorably handicapped.

19.45 / Movistar Classics

‘Quadrophenia’

United Kingdom, 1979 (115 minutes). Director: Franc Roddam. Cast: Phil Daniels, Mark Wingett, Philip Davis, Leslie Ash, Garry Cooper, Sting.

“We are the mods!”, yell some young Londoners, looking for fun, music and, why not, the angry looks of the rockers. Quadrophenia it soon became a generational landmark, backed by the memorable success of the Who’s album that led to its filming. Vista today has aged a bit, of course, but she still has a good part of her cheek and her rowdy spirit. Vespas and ties, in front of leather clothes.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef’ arrives in Segovia

The Finca la Estación in Segovia, an old brick factory, is the setting for the outdoor test of masterchef, in which the contestants will experience a repechage and must prepare a menu designed by chef Óscar Hernando for 70 guests. Before, in the first test of the night, they will cook with the ingredient that is hidden under a mystery box. The elimination challenge will consist of reproducing a Pepe Rodríguez menu.

22.30 / DMAX

constructions of the ancient world

The Valley of the Queens is the destination of this installment of Dismantling History. The series team travels in search of one of the most impressive tombs of Ancient Egypt. This necropolis, where a large number of mummies have been found, reveals the best-kept secrets of the upper echelons of women during the pharaonic era.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the series ‘Innocents’

Conflicts always lie in wait for the protagonists of the series innocent. This episode recounts how the darkness inside Han slowly grows after his encounter with Ceylan. Also, Naci finds out that Safiye has started seeing the doctor and sends her a special gift, although she is unaware that such a present might hurt Safiye’s feelings.

23.35 / Movistar Classics

‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’

Caligari Das cabinet des Dr. Caligari. Germany, 1919 (68 minutes). Director: Robert Wien. Cast: Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt, Lil Dagover.

Fantasy and reality coexist in what is still the most representative work of expressionism in cinema. It has a complex and elaborate script by Carl Mayer, an overwhelming visual work (decorated with distorted perspectives, tortuous makeup) and a capacity to transgress the codes of cinematographic language, revolutionary in its day and valid more than eighty years later. His torrent of imagination has not been matched.

0.45 / AMC

‘Jackie Brown’

USA, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Robert de Niro.

One of Tarantino’s less commercial works, in which he pays homage to the cinema of the seventies, always under his particular gaze. The adventures experienced by a stewardess who smuggles currency for a violent trafficker are vigorously filmed, and Tarantino stops his visual insolence somewhat to make a work that is close to the classic modes.

