What to watch today on TV? Monday, September 26, 2022 | TV

14.35 / TCM

‘Dog Afternoon’

Dog Day Afternoon. USA, 1975 (124 minutes). Director: Sidney Lumet. Cast: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning.

Sidney Lumet’s rebellious cinema explodes in a film whose keys all viewers know: two inexperienced thieves commit a failed bank robbery and are locked up along with several hostages. Lumet uses the edges and gray areas of the plot to build an impeccable social drama, tense and nervous, with an impeccable dramatic progression, in which the conflicts experienced by the characters are even more relevant than the theoretical narrative suspense.

19.15 / Movistar Cinema Ñ

‘Savior (Puig Antich)’

Spain-United Kingdom, 2005 (134 minutes). Director: Manuel Huerga. Cast: Daniel Brühl, Tristán Ulloa, Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Salvador (Puig Antich) it is a fierce plea against the death penalty, but also an angry portrait of Spain in the years before Franco’s death; a sordid and convulsive Spain, shaken by the death rattles of a dictatorship that still had power over the lives of others. Salvador Puig Antich, one of the last to be executed by the regime, was a member of the anarchist group Movimiento Ibérico de Liberación, and his story could be that of so many others. An emotional and ardent film, which grows until it raises painful emotions, supported by a memorable group of actors.

20.15 / Energy

Fourth season of the series ‘FBI’

ÒTraumaÓ Ð After the team finds a connection between bombings at government agencies and a private veteransÕ club in New York City, Isobel tells OA to recruit his former Army buddy, Chris (Cleveland Berto), for intel since he spends time at the club. However, knowing the difficulty soldiers like Chris often face returning to civilian life, OA is reluctant to follow orders, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (LR) Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ÔOAÕ Zidan, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm Photo: David M Russell/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved David M. Russell (CBS)

New episodes of the series arrive at Energy FBI with the premiere of its fourth season. A delivery that, among other novelties, will feature a new character, Nina Chase (played by Shantel VanSanten), who will take part in a four-episode plot. When Maggie Bell is injured in the line of duty, Chase will temporarily take her place. In the first episode of this new season, the agents investigate the strange murder of a young woman on her way back to her house after attending a luxurious party on a yacht.

21.30/ WE ARE

‘Bullfighter’

Spain, 1986 (108 minutes). Director: Pedro Almodovar. Cast: Assumpta Serna, Nacho Martínez, Antonio Banderas.

A runaway melodrama by Almodóvar, a portrait of characters on the edge, seduced by their desire to kill and die, a painful journey to tragedy… In the footage of Bullfighter Many proposals coexist (thanks to a great script co-written with Jesús Ferrero) that are grouped in a mosaic of feverish images.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The Anthill’ receives a visit from Tim Burton

A new international guest arrives at The anthill. Pablo Motos receives the renowned American filmmaker Tim Burton, who will review his career and talk about the exhibition on his figure that can be seen at Espacio Ibercaja Delicias in Madrid. Tim Burton, The Labyrinth It is an immersive experience that transports you to the particular creative universe of the filmmaker.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Night on Earth’

Night on Earth. USA, 1991 (110 minutes). Director: Jim Jarmusch. Cast: Winona Ryder, Gena Rowlands, Roberto Benigni, Armin Mueller-Stahl.

It may be night on earth the most accessible Jim Jarmusch film or the one that shows his cards in the most open way. This free and committed work advocates multiculturalism and defends irreverence (so much so that, in one of its sequences, an unleashed Benigni causes a heart attack to an entire cardinal with his blasphemies). Jarmusch launches a display of staging with five independent stories, inside five taxis, in as many world capitals.

22.00 / The 2

‘A Man Called Horse’

A Man Called Horse. United States, 1970 (110 minutes). Director: Elliot Silverstein. Cast: Richard Harris, Judith Anderson.

Quite a popular success at the time, a man named horse is a western that walks between excitement and sensationalism. Richard Harris, an English aristocrat, will become a member of a Sioux tribe after going through a series of terrible and bloody tests.

22.00 / The 1

‘MasterChef Celebrity’, at the Mérida theater

The applicants of MasterChef celebrities They face a first test in which they must cook a dish inspired by different popular sayings. The outdoor challenge will take them back 2,000 years in history to Augusta Emerita and in the Roman theater of Mérida they will cook a menu for 150 diners, a menu designed by chef Toño Pérez. Finally, in the elimination test, they will face fusion cuisine.

22.45 / Antenna 3

More conflicts for the characters of ‘Brothers’

The Turkish series Brothers recounts in this episode how Asiye, despite being injured, refuses to go to the hospital and she and her cousin decide to hide what happened. Meanwhile, Tolga gets a photo of Asiye at the party, hugging a young man, and post it on social media. In the midst of it all, Tolga gets over the top with Harika and threatens to blackmail her.

23.40 / Movistar Drama

‘Value of law’

True Grit. USA, 2010 (104 minutes). Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen. Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin.

The Coen brothers launch into a remake from an old and remarkable Henry Hathaway film, filmed in 1969, which earned John Wayne his only Oscar. In Hathaway’s hands, Value of law it was a western with nostalgic intentions, while under the eyes of the Coens it harbors darker intentions. Jeff Bridges dominates the screen with his imposing presence and makes his character endearing, full of dark areas, an old cowboy who helps a young woman in the search for the murderers of her father.

