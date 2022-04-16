What to watch today on TV? Saturday April 16, 2022 | Television

16.05 / #0

‘Breakfast with diamonds’

Breakfast at Tiffany’s. USA, 1961 (110 minutes). Director: Blake Edwards. Cast: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard.

Before Woody Allen’s films existed, American cinema had already sung many declarations of love for New York. It is the case of Breakfast with diamonds, in which Blake Edwards achieved what he sought so many times throughout his career: a perfect comedy. A work that defines like few others the magic of classic cinema, and that creates iconic images, wrapped in the notes of moonriver, like those of Audrey Hepburn looking for a cat in the rain or taking a croissant out of a bag.

17.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Monster’s Ball’

United States, 2001 (112 minutes). Director: Marc Foster. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Halle Berry, Heath Ledger, Sean Combs.

Monster’s Ball traces a devastating incursion into the bowels of the American dream, in a brutal drama that portrays the terrible relationship established between a young mother harassed by misfortune and a racist and aggressive subject. Two suffering characters who will find a perhaps reckless refuge in the other. The film succeeds in portraying with lacerating intensity the weight of the feeling of guilt, the need for emotional support and the pain of unexternalized anguish. A work as suffocating as masterful.

17.30 / Movistar Classics

‘The fabulous world of the circus’

CircusWorld. USA, 1964 (132 minutes). Director: Henry Hathaway. Cast: John Wayne, Claudia Cardinale, Rita Hayworth.

Henry Hathaway dives into the interiors of the circus world in a blockbuster endorsed by Samuel Bronston. The fabulous world of the circus It is a good example of how the old classic Hollywood directors worked: the film, deep down, worships the show, but Hathaway insists on rigorously managing his characters, creating sequences of undoubted dramatic power and braiding the plots of the story. with unique skill. On the other hand, the presence in the script of a teacher like Ben Hetch is quite an endorsement. To finish, just take a look at the cast to cheer yourself up before the show begins.

19.35 / The 1

‘Thursdays, miracle’

Spain, 1957 (83 minutes). Director: Luis Garcia Berlanga. Cast: José Isbert, Richard Basehart, Paolo Stoppa.

Berlanga, euphoric, conscientiously satirises the living forces and the partisanship of Franco’s Spain in a film in which he succeeded in once again outwitting censorship. How he managed it so often is another question; yes, in the final part of this jet of vitriol in the form of a film, the cuts of the detestable censor scissors are noticeable. To attract tourists to a small town, its inhabitants affirm that Saint Dimas appears every Thursday, although the person who appears is Pepe Isbert. Meanwhile, Berlanga laughs even at his shadow.

20.20 / TCM

‘Chungking Express’

Chong qing sen. Hong Kong, 1994 (98 minutes). Director: Wong Kar Wai. Cast: Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung, Chin Hsia.

The city of Hong Kong contains, in its frenzy, lonely passions, painful encounters and frequent hopes. Chungking Express he plunges into it all and the great Wong Kar-Wai orchestrates two love stories. It seems simple. But making the stories turn into two detonations, into two explosions of emotion, is no longer so. It is the magic of an incomparable director.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly report’ and gender violence in adolescents

The space Weekly report opens its contents with the report The bad want, that addresses the issue of gender violence in adolescents. Complaints of minors suffering abuse at the hands of their partners have tripled so far this year compared to 2021. More than 850 minors are protected by the police due to the risk of gender violence. Later, away from ukraine portrays how after Russia’s invasion of the country, the war has given civilians no respite and more than four million have fled Russian bombing, most of them to neighboring countries. In Spain, the President of the Government has estimated this week at 110,000 Ukrainians welcomed.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘the Sixth Night’, with Verónica Sanz

This weekend, Verónica Sanz takes charge of the presentation of the space the sixth night, that in this installment will approach the last hour of the invasion of Ukraine. The program will also analyze, among other issues, the political situation in Spain, the result of the first round of elections in France and the celebration of Holy Week in Spanish territory.

22.00 / Telecinco

Bertín Osborne remembers Enrique Morente with his family

The space my house is yours travel to Granada to discover the history of one of the most important flamenco sagas in our country: the Morente family. In front of the Alhambra, in the heart of the Albaicín, the family home will be the setting for the meeting between the presenter and the clan, Soleá and Estrella, the artist’s daughters, and Aurora Carbonell, his wife.

22.00 / DMAX

The day to day of the Spanish police

A new installment of 091: Police alert, a production that stops at the daily work of Spanish agents. This delivery shows the arrest of a drunk truck driver who escaped after causing an accident and the police intervention in a troubled breathalyser control, among other cases that occurred on the roads. It will also portray the police assistance to the more than 6,000 people evicted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano, in La Palma.

0.10 / Sundance

‘Locust’

TheLobster. Greece-United Kingdom, 2015 (115 minutes). Director: Yorgos Lanthimos. Actors Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden, John C. Reilly.

The director of the amazing Canine Y alps In his first international production, he repeats his main thematic obsession: the creation of a suprareality in which the everyday principles of real life rule, deformed. Langosta creates another world, which is in this one, in which single life is prohibited and citizens are interned in a hotel with prison ways, forced to find a partner. The film launches a slogan in favor of freedom, evident in the second section of the footage: the revolutionaries who fight against the established order embrace even more cruel and inflexible regulations. His devastating images, which play with symmetry within the frame, become mirrors of a world with no loopholes for free will, designed to create slaves and robotic slaves

0.20 / Four

‘A monster is coming to see me’

A Monster Calls. Spain, 2016 (100 minutes). Director: JA Bayonne. Cast: Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver.

JA Bayona’s third film focused on the theme of mother-child relationships, in a cruel tale that moves between reality and fantasy. A powerful approach to childhood fears captured by a staging that combines precision and dramatic bravery.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.