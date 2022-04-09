What to watch today on TV? Saturday April 9, 2022 | Television

15.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘In a world of men’

Charming the hearts of men. United States, 2020 (107 minutes). Director: SE DeRose. Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin.

For her writing and directing debut, SE DeRose was inspired by the true events that led to women’s rights being included in the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964, to direct this correct romantic drama starring the very believable Anna Friel and Kelsey Grammer.

15.30 / Neox

‘Dancing with Wolves’

Dances with Wolves. United States, 1990 (240 minutes). Director: Kevin Costner. Cast: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A Grant.

When cinephile memory has a short run, it is convenient to protest: for years it has become a habit to launch diatribes against Kevin Costner. And although the actor has been partly to blame for his somewhat erratic career, majestic performances like the ones he offered in jfk and in A perfect world. As for his work as a director, he showed his category in this explosive debut behind the camera, which recovers the aftertaste of old Western movies and draws sequences that explode in the form of poetic flashes, while launching a strong message against intolerance in the form of a pro-Indian plea.

15.40 / Four

‘King Arthur’

KingArthur. UK, 2004 (120 minutes). Director: Antoine Fuqua. Cast: Clive Owen, Ioan Gruffudd, Keira Knightly.

Epic odyssey about the wanderings of King Arthur. This vision from screenwriter David Franzoni, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), provides a fresh take on this myth (brought to life by Clive Owen) by loading it with historical detail and showing a gritty, bloody, anti-romantic take on the collapse of the Roman Empire.

17.57 / COSMO

‘twister’

United States, 1996 (108 minutes). Director: Jan de Bont. Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes.

A group of rival scientists will try to control the tornadoes in this spectacular film produced by Spielberg and Michael Crichton (the latter also a screenwriter). Although all kinds of natural catastrophes had been shown in the cinema, this was the first time that these devastating forces of nature were the absolute protagonists. Of course, its special effects are really outstanding.

19.20 / The 1

‘A ray of light’

Spain, 1960 (100 minutes). Director: Luis Lucia. Interpreters: Marisol, María Mahor, Anselmo Duarte.

Marisol, a child prodigy of Spanish cinema, made her screen debut with this maudlin musical melodrama directed by Luis Lucia. Despite not being anything special, a success in its time.

19.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The dog in the manger’

Spain, 1995 (104 minutes). Director: Pilar Miró. Interpreters: Emma Suárez, Carmelo Gómez, Miguel Rellán, Ana Duato.

Pilar Miró once again had Emma Suárez, in her first recreation of a classic work, and Carmelo Gómez, just as she did in Your name poisons my dreams to shoot this splendid adaptation of the literary homonym written by Lope de Vega. Excellent recreation of the period, colorful costumes and high-level performances, secondary included, are some of the benefits of this very interesting story, which was awarded seven goyas, including direction, actress and photography.

20.14 / Hollywood

‘Thunder days’

Days of Thunder. United States, 1990. Director: Tony Scott. Cast: Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Michael Rooker.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, for those years married in real life and protagonists of the production of Stanley Kubrick, Eyes wide shut, they give life to the main characters of this bland production conceived for and by the fame of the famous actor, since he is, precisely, the co-producer and the co-writer. Car racing, speed and personal dramas for a film suitable for fans of the famous couple.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Real Madrid receives Getafe

After their great away win against Chelsea in the Champions League with three goals from Benzema, Real Madrid will turn their attention to LaLiga to face Getafe. Carlo Ancelotti’s team is looking to underpin its league aspirations even more and leave Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid behind. The Getafenses, for their part, have gone three days without losing (two draws and one victory) and it seems that they are separating themselves from the relegation places. In addition, three other games will be played: Cádiz will host Betis (2:00 p.m.), Mallorca will play (4:15 p.m.) at home against Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club will visit Villarreal (6:30 p.m.).

21.30 / The 1

The Bucha massacre, in ‘Weekly Report’

Tonight, Weekly report opens its news page with the Bucha massacre, analyzes this barbarism from the hand of experts and analyzes the way in which the facts are investigated so that they are considered war crimes and the prosecution of those responsible can be requested by international justice. The program will also address the leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo as the new president of the Popular Party, as well as focusing on people who have difficulty communicating with words, following the announcement by actor Bruce Willis.

21.30 / The Sixth

The news, in ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the sixth night will analyze the current situation with the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, and will recount the last hour of the war in Ukraine. In addition, the program hosted by José Yélamo will chat with the versatile Pablo Carbonell. The actor, singer, writer and comedian stars in love marketa version by Eduardo Galán of Plauto’s classic comedy, which can be seen from June 8 to 12 at the Reina Victoria Theater within the Festival of Merida in Madrid.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Quadrophenia’

United Kingdom, 1979 (115 minutes). Director: Franc Roodman. Cast: Phil Daniels, Mark Wingett.

The legendary album by The Who served as a source of inspiration for this cult film that narrates the events that took place in the United Kingdom between mods and rockers Sex, drugs and Rock And Roll come together in this provocative film that, in its time, caused a sensation among the youth of the whole world. As a curiosity, we can see the film debut of Sting. Lovers of good music cannot and should not miss it.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘My house is yours’ welcomes Ainhoa ​​Arteta

The lyrical singer Ainhoa ​​Arteta be honest in my house is yours about the consequences of the serious illness he suffered, he recalls his childhood, recounts his difficult beginnings in the world of opera, comments on a hard mishap he experienced in New York and reviews the main milestones of his artistic career. During her visit to the Sevillian estate of Bertín Osborne in the town of Mairena de Alcor, she will be accompanied by three good friends, María del Monte, Lucía Dominguín and La Terremoto de Alcorcón.

22.00 / AXN

‘After Earth’

United States, 2013 (95 minutes). Director: M. Night Shyamalan. Cast: Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Sophie Okonedo, Zoë Kravitz.

After working together on the drama Looking for happiness, Will and Jaden Smith (father and son in real life and also in this film) meet again in a commercial science fiction installment. Now both (although the leading role falls on the minor) must survive in a dehumanized and dangerous land. A commercial mix of science fiction, action and adventure directed with his usual spectacularity by a film directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense and The Forest).

23.40 / The 2

‘Theme night’ travels to Ukraine

In this edition, the theme night premieres ‘War in Europe’, Tragedy in Ukraine’, a documentary structured in parts, which shows how thirty years after Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union, the country is trapped in a war due to Putin’s invasion. This documentary reviews the background and evolution of an active conflict since 2014 and focuses on international political actors: Putin, his opponent Volódimir Zelenski, the United States and the European Union. Furthermore, it helps to understand how crucial the future of Ukraine is to the security of Europe and shows how Ukraine has been and continues to be a pawn for its neighbors and gives an idea of ​​how difficult it will be to chart a new course.

23.45 / Neox

‘Edison, lawless city’

Edison. United States, 2005 (97 minutes). Director: David Burke. Cast: Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Justin Timberlake.

With a cast of the best known (commanded by the always effective Morgan Freeman and with Justin Timberlake’s first cinematographic foray), newcomer David Burke puts together a film of police environments that delves into the ins and outs of the abuse of power. Although everything sounds like a seen, he can be given a chance.

1.02 / Hollywood

‘Born on the 4th of July’

Born on the fourth of July. United States, 1989 (138 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Kyra Sedgwick.

Oliver Stone returns to repeat the theme of Vietnam, as he did in the popular Platoon. This time it shows the consequences of a war, for many unnecessary, that left its mark on each and every one of the soldiers who traveled to that country. Fight against the symbols for a blockbuster and commercial film that contains scenes of unquestionable interest and that showed a Tom Cruise far from his conventional roles.

2.05 / Movistar Premieres

‘Return to Hope Gap’

Hope Gap. UK, 2019 (100 minutes). Director: William Nicholson. Cast: Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor.

Relationships, breakups and loneliness are the foundations on which this extremely careful intimate drama is based, starring a married couple who, about to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary, break up. Those in charge of bringing them to life are Annette Bening and Bill Nighy who, with their outstanding performances, give pause and credibility to the second foray by screenwriter William Nicholson (The Miserables either Gladiators) at the address. Furthermore, this story, based on his own play, The retreat from Moscowwas the winner of the 2020 Barcelona International Film Festival, where it won the award for best actor (Josh O’Connor) and best film.

2.20 / Paramount Channel

‘Hellboy’

United States, 2004 (122 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Cast: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans.

A new comic character that jumps to the big screen. With the spectacular nature that characterizes much of his work, the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro directed this fantasy starring a demon who, summoned directly from hell in the final days of World War II by a sorcerer sold to Nazism, ends up being raised by a kind scientist. Very entertaining.

