What to watch today on TV? Saturday June 4, 2022 | TV

13.00 / DAZN

Classification of the Grand Prix of Catalonia

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts this weekend the ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Catalan Grand Prix. This afternoon the qualifying day will be held (Moto 3 at 1:00 p.m., Moto 2 at 3:35 p.m. and MotoGP at (2:50 p.m.) and tomorrow (from 11:00 a.m.) the races in the three displacements. In the queen category, Fabio Quartararo arrives at this event as the leader of the championship, followed closely by Aleix Espargaró.In Moto 2, Celestino Vietti, after retiring due to a breakdown at Mugello, is tied with the Japanese Ai Ogura at the top of the standings.And in Moto 3 , Sergio García Dols extended his lead on Italian lands with his victory.His teammate, Izan Guevara is now behind him in the general standings.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Caine Mutiny’

The Caine Mutiny. United States, 1954 (119 minutes). Director: Edward Dmytryk. Cast: Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, Van Johnson.

Humphrey Bogart, in one of the most unpleasant roles of his successful career, brings to life the dictator captain of the titular ship in this splendid story directed, with great skill, by Edward Dmytryk, a director who has to his credit with films such as The dance of the damned either The Tree of Life. Trials martial for a classic of the genre. Essential.

15.50 / Neox

‘ET the alien’

ET the extra terrestrial. United States, 1982 (115 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore.

Elliott, along with his brothers, tries to help his alien friend contact his home planet for rescue. Steven Spielberg achieved with this film, which is now forty years since its premiere, one of the most notorious successes of his prolific career. The adventures of an original and kind alien, accidentally abandoned on Earth, and some children who try to hide him, serve as the basis for this sweet family fantasy. Four oscars for a fantasy that has become a cult film.

16.15 / TCM

‘Death penalty’

Dean Man Walking. United States, 1995 (118 minutes). Director: Tim Robbins. Cast: Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Robert Prosky, Raymond J. Barry, R. Lee Ermey.

Actor Tim Robbins, in his second job as a director after the surprising Citizen Bob Roberts, tells the true story of the religious Helen Prejean, who became the interlocutor and spiritual adviser of an inmate sentenced to death for the murder of two young people. Superb performances, especially from Sean Penn and Susan Sarandon, and a perfect script for an outstanding case against capital punishment. Background, Dead Man Walkingcomposed and performed by Bruce Springsteen.

18.13 / TCM

‘Twelve Monkeys’

Twelve monkeys. United States, 1995 (124 minutes). Director: Terry Gilliam. Cast: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt.

In a world where the vast majority of humanity has been annihilated in a holocaust, this original futuristic adventure unfolds, moving between lucidity and madness, dreams and reality. Terry Gilliam, ex Monty Python, opted for the Peoples brothers’ amazing script to shoot this intense film, which had a really good cast. Winner of the Golden Globe for best supporting actor (Brad Pitt), the film was also nominated for two Oscars, best supporting actor (Pitt) and costume.

19.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The English Patient’

The english patient. United States, 1996 (154 minutes). Director: Anthony Minghella. Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche.

Filmmaker Anthony Minghella (The talent of Mr. Ripley)directed, based on an interesting original by Michael Ondaatje, a very intense drama with a classic flavor. The Oscars for best film and best direction endorse the quality of this wonderful and intense story, which benefited greatly from a really appropriate romantic touch. Essential.

19.50 / Paramount Channel

‘Sleepy Hollow’

United States, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Cast: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon.

The always surprising Tim Burton once again demonstrated that after Ed Wood he was still in a state of grace with this gothic horror story, seasoned with very successful touches of comedy and a careful setting. Inspired by the famous story by Washington Irving, it tells the story of a New York police inspector who goes to a remote town, Sleepy Hollow, to investigate the macabre murders committed by a legendary headless horseman.

21.26 / WE ARE

‘days numbered’

Spain, 1994. Director: Imanol Uribe. Cast: Carmelo Gómez, Ruth Gabriel, Candela Peña, Karra Elejalde, Elvira Mínguez, Javier Bardem.

Imanol Uribe hit the nail on the head with his days numbered. First the San Sebastian Festival, and later the Goya awards, of which it won eight, including best film and best direction, endorse the quality of this adaptation of a story by Juan Madrid, which Imanol Uribe portrayed with effect and crudeness. Love, violence and a whole marginal world for a film of strong characters full of love and hatred towards themselves and towards society. Magnificent performance by the main actors, Carmelo Gómez and Ruth Gabriel, perfectly accompanied by Javier Bardem and Candela Peña.

21.30 / The Sixth

Guillermo Fesser, guest at ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, the sixth night with José Yélamo and Verónica Sanz, will feature a table of experts who will analyze the greatest economic crisis of this century. One of the members of this table will be Guillermo Fesser, who, in addition to giving his opinion on the topics discussed in the program, will talk about the novel that Marcelo has just published, an emotional tribute to the generation of Hispanic immigrants in the United States. In addition, unpublished images of Los Borbones: Una Familia Rea will be broadcast and, finally, the program will be aware of the last hour and all the keys to the Luis Lorenzo case.

21.30 / The 1

Heading to the metaverse

As a result of the announcement of the development of large projects by the giant Meta in Spain, tonight Weekly report will address the world of the metaverse, a buzzword since Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, launched the starting signal for the race to dominate the evolution of the internet, with a stop in Spain: its new number two, the Spanish Javier Oliván, has announced the construction in Madrid of the world’s first Meta Lab and a large data center in Castilla-La Mancha to develop the company’s priority project, renamed Meta. The program will also focus on the grief of parents who do not get to see their children born or who lose them as newborns.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘freak out’

Italy, 2021m (141 minutes). Director: Gabriele Mainetti. Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto,

For his second cinematographic adventure after his debut in the estimable They called him Jeeg Robotthe Italian filmmaker Gabriele Mainetti assembles a curious mixture of historical drama and thriller fantastic that shows a story about being different in Nazi Rome. In this function of fairground monsters there is no lack of a man covered with hair, an electric girl, a man who suffers from dwarfism and a boy capable of controlling insects who are lost and defenseless in the city occupied by the Nazi army after the disappearance of the owner of the circus in which they lived as a strange family.

22.15 / Four

‘Fast & Furious 6′

United States, 2013 (124 minutes). Director: Justin Lin. Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez.

Nothing changes in this sixth installment of the blockbuster action saga. Justin Lin returns to treat his followers with a barrage of spectacular cars, high-speed chases and a new parade of beautiful girls. Now Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) enlists the help of Dom (Vin Diesel) and his old team to take down a dangerous gang of drivers.

23.50 / The 1

‘Separated’

The break-up. United States, 2006 (105 minutes). Director: Peyton Reed. Cast: Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston, Joey Lauren Adams, Jon Favreau.

A couple finds themselves in a sentimental crisis. But despite the fact that their relationship is obviously unsustainable, neither wants to give up the apartment they have shared. With this idea starts a romantic comedy that exploits the chemistry of the Vaughn-Aniston couple.

23.55 / #0

‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’

The Bridge on the River Kwai. United States, 1957 (155 minutes). Director: David Lean. Cast: William Holden, Alec Guinness, Jack Hawkins.

During World War II, some British prisoners build a bridge to connect the train from Bangkok to the one from Rangoon. On opening day, an American soldier, a British commander and a Canadian lieutenant manage to blow it up. This Oscar-winning film begins with this argument, written by Michael Wilson and Carl Foreman from a novel by Pierre Boulle and masterfully directed by the great David Lean. A whole classic.

24.00 / The 2

‘Climate skeptics’ at The Theme Night’

Recent devastating fires, heat waves and floods have started to raise awareness of the need to curb climate change. Yet despite the urgency, the current lifestyle has hardly changed as this week shows. the theme night. And he does it under the title of climate change skeptics and the premiere of two documentaries, The climate battle in the United Stateswhich looks at why the United States is the most climate-sceptical country in the West, even though its temperatures are breaking all records, and My brain ignores climate change, where it shows the latest advances in neuroscience, behavioral psychology or anthropology and sheds light on the contradictions and fears that assail man when it comes to changing our life habits.

0.24 / Movistar Comedy

‘Ocean’s Twelve: One more comes into play’

Ocean’s Twelve. United States, 2005 (125 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts.

Three years have passed since Danny Ocean and his team emptied Terry Benedict’s vault. Now, someone betrays them to the businessman, who threatens to kill them if they don’t return everything stolen plus interest. Second installment of this effective saga, which brings together a cast that is as glamorous as it is effective.

1.40 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter’

Snow White and the Huntsman. United States, 2012 (127 minutes). Director: Rupert Sanders. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth.

Everyone knows the classic written by the Grimm brothers. But rarely has this children’s story taken on such a dark and gloomy tone that it seems to drink from the same sources as the famous and blockbuster Lord of the Rings trilogy. Far from this problem or advantage, depending on who is looking at it, it cannot be denied that the set is very entertaining despite the twilight Kristen Stewart (but not the always interesting Charlize Theron). It deserves a review.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.