What to watch today on TV? Saturday March 12, 2022 | Television

14.50 / AXN White

‘Blood debt’

Bloodwork. United States, 2002 (105 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels, Anjelica Huston.

With his usual solidity in front of and behind the camera, Clint Eastwood gets into the skin of a retired FBI agent, after a heart transplant, who decides to catch the murderer of his donor to pay off the moral debt he owes him. Based on a novel by Michael Connelly, adapted by Brian Helgeland (Oscar for LA Confidential), this haunting and powerful amalgamation of thriller and drama forged part of its effectiveness in a sober and seamless direction and some really creditable acting work.

15.45 / Four

‘The A-Team’

The Team-A. United States, 2010 (117 minutes). Director: Joe Camahan. Cast: Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel.

Joe Carnahan, who also co-writes and stars in the film, chronicles the persecution of a unit of former Special Forces soldiers. The A-Team jumps into the movies and attacks with a lot of artifice, yes, respecting the flavor of the original series. An entertainment for the whole family in which the good interpretation of Sharlto Copley stands out, giving life to the always peculiar Murdock.

16.45 / Movistar Action

‘The House of Flying Daggers’

House of flying daggers. China, 2004 (119 minutes). Director: Zhang Yimou. Cast: Zhang Ziyi, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau.

With three of the most popular Asian figures leading the cast, the always surprising director of the red lantern and Hero, Zhang Yimou builds a tragic love story wrapped in an impressive visual spectacle. A well-crafted combination of adventure, suspense and martial arts that earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

18.00 / The 1

Tribute to the people of La Palma

RTVE offers, live, produces and distributes the institutional signal of the act of homage to the exemplary nature of the people of La Palma that is held in Santa Cruz de La Palma, the Insular Museum of the Convent of San Francisco. The king and queen will preside over the institutional act in tribute and support to the palm growers affected by the volcanic eruption, in which they will be accompanied by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, along with regional and island authorities.

18.02 / TCM

’21 grams’

United States, 2003 (124 minutes). Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu. Cast: Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Benicio del Toro.

After the convulsion provoked in his debut with the feature film love dogs, Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu now delivers a devastating story that delves into the torment of a trio of characters whose lives are intertwined by chance. The film moves between constant time jumps, a reflection of the interior of its characters, to become a story as deep as it is heartbreaking.

20.10 / Movistar Classics

‘In the heat of the night’

In the heat of the night. United States, 1967 (109 minutes). Director: Norman Johnson. Cast: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Lee Grant.

The oscars for best film and screenplay, among others, endorse the quality of this unforgettable intrigue, starring, in one of his best roles, by Sidney Poitier (perfectly seconded by Rod Steiger). Social criticism and strong dialogue for a provocative mix of drama and intrigue directed with a steady hand by Norman Jewison.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Bordalás returns to Getafe

After achieving recognition during his time at Getafe, José Bordalás returns to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, but this time as manager of Valencia. The people from Madrid, fifteenth classified, need the victory to separate themselves from the relegation places, while the Valencians will look for a victory that will bring them closer to Europe. In addition, on this Saturday day three other games will be played, first (GOL, 2:00 p.m.) Levante-Espanyol, later (4:15 p.m.) Granada-Elche and, finally (6:30 p.m.), Villarreal-Celta de Vigo.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ looks at Ukraine

Russia extends the invasion to western Ukraine and intensifies attacks on the civilian population. laSexta noche will analyze the last hour and the keys to the conflict with its panel of experts. In addition, he will interview the former Vice President of the Government Carmen Calvo, now president of the Equality Commission of the Congress of Deputies, and will talk with the artist Alejandro Sanz., who has just presented his new tour in Spain, with which he will visit thirteen cities in June and July.

21.30 / The 1

War news in ‘Weekly Report’

Tonight, Weekly report continues addressing the war in Ukraine started by Putin with the report ‘On the borders of Russia’. A team from the program has been to Finland, where Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed the percentage of NATO supporters up more than 20 points, from 30 percent to 53 percent. On its border it is also seen how hundreds of Russian citizens arrive every day who leave their country behind to avoid the impact of the sanctions imposed by the West. With flights suspended, they arrive by road and also by high-speed train that continues to link St. Petersburg with Helsinki twice a day. It will also deal with the lives of women who work in the fields, in the report ‘Mujeres de Tierra’.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘My house is yours’ with the Campos clan

María Teresa Campos, her daughters Terelu and Carmen and her granddaughter Alejandra Rubio will be the protagonists of the new installment of My house is yours. Carmen Borrego’s home in the Madrid town of Majadahonda is the setting for Bertín’s meeting with Las Campos. In her home, María Teresa’s youngest daughter is honest with the presenter, delving into the relationship she has with her sister Terelu and the family conflict that both have recently experienced. “When the fights and the anger are public, they grow and it seems that the Campos are at odds,” says Carmen. Terelu’s residence in the municipality of Aravaca witnesses a very personal conversation with her daughter Alejandra Rubio, in which she openly addresses the family estrangement that began with an argument between Alejandra and her aunt Carmen. “I was in the middle, taking the slaps from one and the other. I have suffered a lot,” says Terelu.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar’

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. United States, 2021 (107 minutes). Director: Josh Greenbaum. Cast: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan.

Delirious comedy born from the pen of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (authors of the script for My Best Friend’s Wedding), also protagonists, that shows the crazy story of two inseparable friends from a town in the American Midwest who, after losing their jobs , decide to move away from their comfort zone for the first time. A succession of hilarious gags give shape to this original and crazy story. In charge of the direction, the newcomer Josh Greenbaum (director of multiple documentaries, series and shorts).

22.00 / Four

‘Lucy’

France, 2014 (90 minutes). Director: Luc Besson. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Choi Min-sik.

As in Nikita, the director and screenwriter Luc Besson returns to give the leading role of a hectic installment of action to a woman, in this case the effective Scarlett Johansson. The actress gets into the skin of a young woman who acts as mule for some drug traffickers and that acquires special abilities after breaking one of the bags of drugs that it transports. Although in its final part it rattles a bit, the first 40 minutes are devastating.

22.05 / The 2

‘My life without me’

Spain-Canada, 2002 (106 minutes). Director: Isabel Coixet. Cast: Sarah Polley, Amanda Plummer, Scott Speedman, Eleanor Watling.

as you did in Things I never told you, the Catalan director Isabel Coixet returns to shoot in English following the guidelines of North American independent cinema. On this occasion, produced by the Almodóvar brothers and starring Sarah Polley, she immerses herself fully in the life of a dying woman who wants to bring order to the disorder that will occur in the world around her when she is gone. A risky reflection on loneliness and death, shot with a handheld camera, which won the Goya for Best Adapted Screenplay.

24.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The Ides of March’

United States, 2012 (100 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman.

For his fourth work behind the camera, actor-director George Clooney (here also a co-writer) mounts a sharp political intrigue about the ins and outs of power. A seamless script and a high-level interpretive work end up rounding off this portrait of the machinations that take place inside an electoral campaign for the presidency of the United States.

0.06 / The 2

‘beltenebrous’

Spain, 1991 (109 minutes). Director: Pilar Miró. Cast: Terence Stamp, Patsy Kensit, John McInnery.

An agent belonging to a communist group travels to Madrid to settle accounts with a former collaborator who left them in the lurch. But he gets the wrong guy and meets an attractive cabaret singer. Pilar Miró’s sixth film revolves around this plot, a very solid and elaborate film, shot in English, which highlights, among many other things, the magnificent work of Javier Aguirresarobe in charge of photography. A luxury of essential revision.

1.40 / Movistar Drama

‘Ted Bundy: Inside the Mind of the Killer’

Not man of god. United States (100 minutes). Director: Amber Sealey. Cast: Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Robert Patrick, Aleksa Palladino.

Real life interviews between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and Ted Bundy, sentenced to death by electrocution, and the strange and complicated relationship that developed between them served as a solid foundation for this intense character study. Those in charge of getting into his skin were Elijah Wood, also a producer of the tape after the interesting Mandy and Color Out of Space, and an effective and believable Luke Kirby, who manages to convey a constant threat and the immense emptiness of his tired character’s soul.

1.40 / Thirteen

‘The bridges of Madison’

Bridges of Madison County. United States, 1995 (129 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Annie Corley.

Masterful drama with which Clint Eastwood savored success again. The actor and director adapted the novel of the same name by Robert James Waller into a moving film that talks about love and the consequences of the possibility of choosing. For the protagonists, nothing better than a truly exceptional couple like the one formed by Meryl Streep, perfect in her difficult role, and Eastwood himself. Good sense of rhythm and an admirable soundtrack end up rounding off this great work.

