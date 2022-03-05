What to watch today on TV? Saturday March 5, 2022 | Television

15.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘West Side Story’

United States, 1961 (145 minutes). Director: Robert Wise. Cast: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn.

One of the best known musicals in the history of cinema. The immortal story of Romeo and Juliet takes on the present in this dramatic and beautiful story of gang loves, set in the dark environment of the Brooklyn street gangs of the time. In addition to being awarded with several oscars (film and director, among others) and having magnificent performances (unforgettable Natalie Wood), has not lost an iota of interest over the years. Essential.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘The lord of the rings, the return of the king’

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. United States-Nuneva Zelenda, 2003 (193 minutes). Director: Peter Jackson. Cast: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen.

Frodo is at the gates of Mordor to destroy the ring, but he will need the rest of the fellowship to distract Sauron with an ultimate battle between the forces of good and evil. With this argument starts the last installment of the trilogy based on Tolkien’s work, which Peter Jackson brought to the screen with an impressive display of media and great respect for the original. Awarded 11 oscars.

15.40 / Four

‘Site status’

TheSiege. United States, 1998 (111 minutes). Director: Edward Zwick. Cast: Denzel Washington, Annette Bening, Bruce Willis.

Just before making titles like The last Samurai or Blood Diamond, Edward Zwick directed this political intrigue in which he presents a New York devastated by a series of terrorist attacks. Everything is an excuse to show Denzel Washington (good as always) and Bruce Willis (weak) putting order in the matter, no matter how improbable the action. However, as a mere entertainment, it works.

17.50 / Four

‘The interpreter’

The interpreter. United States, 2005 (122 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener.

After six years of retirement, Sydney Pollack stepped back behind the camera to do this correct thriller filmed, for the first time in history, inside the United Nations building. Leading the cast are two of the best actors in Hollywood: Nicole Kidman, playing a UN interpreter born in Africa, and Sean Penn, who plays the role of the agent who must protect her from assassins.

18.45 / Movistar Action

‘Shorta. The weight of the law

Shorta. Denmark, 2020 (108 minutes). Directors: Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm. Cast: Jakob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears.

Under the codes of action cinema and set in a multicultural Denmark full of racial tensions, this convulsive intrigue takes place, debut of its directors, in which two agents, one disciplined and open to dialogue, the other abusive, face a strong outbreak of violence. In the words of Variety magazine, “an exciting cross between Training Day and Assault on the district, with a timely social message that also brings the film closer to other titles such as The Miserables or Riot gear.

19.00 / Sun Music

Legendary Spanish pop concerts

Sun Music premieres Concerts with Sun, a space that recovers the most emblematic tours of some of the most important artists in the history of Spanish music. The protagonist of the first installment of is Loquillo. The format broadcasts the concert held at the Granada Sports Palace of his tour the believer (2014). Throughout the recital, the rocker reviews before 7,000 fans some of the great anthems of his career such as Ugly, loud and formal, lonely Cadillac or the rhythm of the garage accompanied by musicians like Leiva and Ariel Rot. In successive installments, the protagonists will be Jorge Drexler, Fito and Fitipaldis, Los Ronaldos, Rosendo and Enrique Bunbury.

19.35 / The 1

‘Women at the edge of a nervous attack’

Spain, 1988 (85 minutes). Director: Pedro Almodovar. Interpreters: Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, María Barranco.

Pedro Almodóvar exudes charm in this sitcom that, for many, and without forgetting titles of the quality of Everything about my mother or Talk to her, It has been one of the best films of his already extensive filmography. Excellent interpretive work by an extremely inspired cast for a fun production that deals with heartbreak and madness and in which the peculiar and almost always original style of the filmmaker from La Mancha stands out. Well-deserved award for best screenplay at the Venice Film Festival.

20.00 / TCM

‘sleepers’

United States, 1996 (141 minutes). Director: Barry Levison. Cast: Robert de Niro, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt.

A group of marginalized youths who move in the so-called Hell’s Kitchen, a troubled neighborhood in New York, will find their bones in a harsh reform school that will mark them for the rest of their days. Hard but wonderful story in which Barry Levinson, director, among others, of rain man or good morning vietnam, managed to mix the veteran of actors like Dustin Hoffman or Robert de Niro with the youth and freshness of Brad Pitt or Jason Patrick. An attractive adaptation of the controversial best seller by Lorenzo Calcaterra Children of the street Very well narrated and with some luxury interpretations.

20.27 / TNT

‘Sully’

United States, 2016 (96 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney.

The always effective Tom Hanks now takes on the role of Commander Sullenberger in this biographical film, directed by Clint Eastwood, which recounts the events that occurred in early 2009, when an Airbus 320 had to make a risky emergency landing maneuver in the Hudson River. Against all odds, everyone on board survived. It entertains, but it’s not the best work of his respected director.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Duel with a European flavor at the Bernabéu

Two teams that are in European positions meet tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week, host Real Sociedad with the intention of maintaining the six-point cushion they have over Sevilla. Los Vacos, meanwhile, comes from beating Mallorca and want to extend the streak of two visits without defeat (a draw and a victory). In addition, the day holds three other clashes, Osasuna-Villarreal (2:00 p.m.), Espanyol-Getafe (4:15 p.m.) and, finally, Valencia-Granada (6:30 p.m.).

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ analyzes the conflict in Ukraine

This Saturday, the sixth night will be in the hottest spots of the war in Ukraine telling the last hour of what happens, analyzing the consequences with the best experts, giving voice to the protagonists of a conflict that threatens the heart of Europe and answering all the questions that will mark The future of the old continent: Will Ukraine resist the Russian attack? What will the world challenge? Are we facing the beginning of the Third World War? Is there a danger of a nuclear attack? In addition, you will look for another way of doing politics with Manuela Carmena and Cristina Almeida.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly Report’ travels to the border of Ukraine and Poland

The war has already expelled from Ukraine more than a million people to whom Europe has offered refuge, for the first time without limits or restrictions that prevent them from moving freely through all the states of the European Union. A team of Weekly report He has been at the border where most of these departures take place, the Medyka border in Poland. There they receive the first aid, to feed themselves and to rest after a very long journey in tremendous conditions. He will also deal with the burnt worker syndrome in ‘The malaise of the toilets’ and the victims of pederasty in the Catholic church in ‘Fight against silence’.

22.00 / Four

‘The flight’

Flight. United States, 2012 (138 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Don Cheadle.

In his return to the real image after the applauded Christmas story, Robert Zemeckis sets his sights on a pilot who makes an impossible landing and saves the lives of his passengers. But an investigation reveals that he did it despite an excessive rate of alcohol and cocaine. As usual, Denzel Washington’s work can’t be faulted (his portrayal of him earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination), even if the story is predictable and moralistic, speech about redemption included. It’s not a work of art but…

22.00 / Telecinco

New surprises on ‘Idol kids’

Twelve small artists will compete to win the top positions in the ranking of idol kids in a gala in which the jury will show their disagreement with the public for the low scores that, in their opinion, they give to the contestants on some occasions. Two brothers who will be described as “Princes of Light” by Omar Montes after his performance; a girl who, despite having an affected voice, gets a Golden Ticket; a declared fan of Bustamante who surprises by singing a song composed by himself; and the surprise to a contestant who lives in France whose family has not been able to attend the program, will be some of the best moments of the night.

22.10 / Antenna 3

New season of ‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’

After the success of the special editions with former contestants and celebrities, Antena 3 premieres a new season with anonymous participants from Who wants to be a millionaire? Presented by Juanra Bonet, the program will return with its original mission: to turn anonymous contestants into millionaires who will face the 15 questions of the program. In this season there will be many motivations for the contestants to participate. The most varied personalities, very particular concerns and completely diverse profiles will complete a group of participants who arrive at the program with their spirits intact, the hope of being able to get the million euros and with a certain dose of nerves, often necessary to face a challenge. nothing easy like the 15 questions, but a tremendously exciting challenge.

23.40 / The 2

The amazing lives of Betty White and Mae West

This week, the theme night takes a tour of the surprising lives of Betty White and Mae West with the premiere of ‘Betty White, the golden girl’ and ‘Mae West, a dangerous blonde’. With more than 80 years in the television industry, Betty White has had the longest television career as the first woman to appear on the small screen. Another eight-decade career was that of the versatile actress Mae West. She provocative and sexy, she made the stage a place to censor the repression of women and the social problems of the 20th century.

23.55 / Paramount Channel

‘Apocalypse’

United States, 2006 (139 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Cast: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández, Jonathan Brewer.

Mel Gibson, now back in directing duties after Passion of Christ, moves to the turbulent time that marked the end of the Mayan civilization. And he does it with his particular vision of cinema and without skimping on realism in the bloodiest scenes. Three Oscar nominations for a film, spoken in Yucatecan (one of the twenty existing Mayan languages), that will not leave anyone indifferent.

0.13 / TNT

‘The client’

The client. United States, 1994 (115 minutes). Director: Joel Schumacher. Cast: Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones, Mary Louise Parker.

With the leading role of two actors of recognized talent, Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones, this elaborate mixture of judicial intrigue and family drama is presented. A highly entertaining adaptation of the novel by John Grisham, author of novels such as The cover or The Pelican Reportwhich under the supervision of Joel Schumacher (Deadly Line, A touch of infidelity) achieved satisfactory results at the box office. Remarkable.

