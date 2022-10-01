What to watch today on TV? Saturday October 1, 2022 | TV

13.10 / TCM

‘brief encounter’

Brief Encounter. UK, 1985 (87 min.). Director: David Lean. Cast: Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard.

One of the pinnacles of master David Lean’s art, moving far from his later blockbusters. It is a melodrama, almost whispered, that lovingly approaches two withered lives: a married woman meets a man at a train station, with whom she will live an impossible love, marked by secrecy and the suffocation of a society hypocrite. As simple and as emotional as life itself.

2:00 p.m. / Movistar LaLiga and DAZN

Four games on the football day

The football day today includes four games. The appointment begins with the duel between Cádiz and Villarreal broadcast by DAZN at 2:00 p.m. Next will be the confrontation between Getafe and Valladolid at 4:15 p.m., broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. Sevilla and Atlético Madrid will measure their forces at 6:30 p.m. before the DAZN cameras. Finally, Movistar LaLiga will offer the match between Mallorca and Barcelona at 9:00 p.m.

15.40 / Antenna 3

‘black tide’

Deepwater Horizon. USA, 2016 (107 minutes). Director: Peterberg. Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson.

A remarkable reconstruction of the dramatic events of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Black Tide boasts excellent visual packaging and manages to create sequences of shocking tension without resorting to any showmanship.

15.40 / Paramount Channel

‘The doubt’

Doubt. USA, 2008 (104 minutes). Director: John Patrick Shanley. Cast: Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams.

Playwright John Patrick Shanley adapts his own Pulitzer Prize-winning play. And he achieves an irregular film, which combines absorbing moments with excessively explanatory sequences. The doubt focuses on the accusation of a possible case of ecclesiastical sexual abuse, which serves the director to elaborate a reflection, perhaps somewhat superficial, on the immovable truth and on the different ways of understanding religious education. Of course, the performances of the cast are magnificent.

17.10 / Movistar Drama

‘Rainman’

1988 (130 minutes). Director: Barry Levinson. Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino.

An Oscar-winning film by Barry Levinson, capable of the best (The secret of the pyramid) and of what worst (harassment). His work behind the camera in this rain man It’s nothing more than discreet, but the film benefits from an exemplary script that unites a troubled Tom Cruise with a brother whose existence he did not know: an autistic man with a prodigious memory, who is none other than Dustin Hoffman, who offers a first-rate acting display. .

18.00 / Sundance

‘Lost in translation’

USA, 2003 (102 minutes). Director: Sofia Coppola. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Giovanni Ribisi.

After debuting forcefully with the misunderstood the virgin suicides, Sofia Coppola delivers a delicious and minimalist portrait of isolation and loneliness, which beats in the devastated faces of two apparently opposite characters who meet by chance inside a hotel in Tokyo. Together they will learn that a simple caress can contain an explosion of emotions.

18.45 / The 2

The disclosure of ‘What an animal!’

The biologist Evelyn Segura returns to La 2 at the head of What animal! to tour the Spanish geography and show the habitats in which all kinds of species live. Today he will travel to Tenerife and look for the most colorful species on the island. What is the origin of the colors of the animal kingdom? In the case of the rainbow spider and the mandrill, the coloration of the males serves to attract the females, just as the flowers try to attract insects for pollination. On the contrary, there are colors that indicate danger, as occurs with arrowhead frogs, which secrete poison through glands in the skin. Some colors are the product of the reflection of light, others come from chemical reactions, and can also be produced by mixing pigments.

19.15 / The 2

Technology and nature, in ‘Reduce your footprint’

Space Reduce your footprint shows how respecting nature, betting on new technologies and simplifying lifestyles help preserve resources and raise awareness that sustainability is the present. This afternoon’s delivery travels to the Doñana National Park, a rich ecosystem that is threatened by climate change and water stress. The program will start a photographic safari to meet the birds that had in Doñana an important point of passage in their migrations, but that are no longer stopping due to the drought and desiccation of its lagoons. It will also show how to track animals and meet the king of the forest, the Iberian lynx.

20.00 / Hollywood

‘Murder 1, 2, 3′

Murder by Number. USA, 2002 (120 minutes). Director: Barbet Schroeder. Cast: Sandra Bullock, Ben Chaplin, Ryan Gosling.

Barbet Schroeder revitalizes the contemporary thriller with an intrigue, renamed in Spain with a pitiful title, which investigates the wickedness of two young men who seem to have come out of The rope, Hitchcock: a randomly chosen victim is murdered in order to prove that the perfect crime can be achieved. In this way a morbid and macabre conflict is born, enlarged by the expressive power of the author, between both murderers and the agent investigating the case.

21.30 / The 1

New stage for ‘Weekly Report’

TVE’s news space begins a new stage today, with a renewed team led by José Carlos Gallardo. Marisa Rodríguez Palop continues as presenter of the space that will be 50 years old during this course. Tonight will include two reports, Trapped by prices that affects how citizens face the increase in the cost of living, and Brazil, the country of the eternal future, around the expectations of a nation that faces disputed elections tomorrow.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘The Pale Rider’

Pale Rider. USA, 1985 (109 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty, Carrie Snodgrass.

Prior to pale rider, Clint Eastwood’s talent as a filmmaker had already shone in works as important as the outlaw Y The midnight adventurer. However, this western served him to start earning the gaze of critics. And although there were still seven years to go before an indisputable peak like without forgiveness, his germ was already beating in The Pale Rider: a somber film, with an abstract intention, that leaves aside the narrative progression and immerses itself in visual sensations, while revising the codes of the classic Deep Roots to once again portray the character of the vigilante without a past; but now he literally makes it appear out of nowhere, like a ghost that, among chained fades, responds to a girl’s prayer.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Battle of Midway’

Midway. United States, 1976 (125 minutes). Director: Jack Smith. Cast: Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Glenn Ford.

One of the most powerful war blockbusters that proliferated in the seventies. In all of them, they bet on careful reconstructions of historical events and the appearance of countless stars in the cast, which, of course, fulfill more than correctly. The Battle of Midway is still a show as solid as it is forceful.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Sparta’

USA, 2004 (106 minutes). Director: David Mamet. Cast: Val Kilmer, Tia Texada, Derek Luke, William H. Macy.

A good success of the great David Mamet, who masks, under the facade of an action film, a bitter portrait of characters and an acid political fable, at the cost of a mission entrusted to a special forces officer. Spartan moves between script twists and remarkable action sequences until it ends in a denouement as harsh as it is surprising.

24.00 / The 2

‘Theme night’ approaches space

The two documentaries broadcast this week the theme night they look at the conquest of space, the new business of the tycoons. Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: The New Star Wars, looks at how Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the visionary of Tesla electronic vehicles, compete in the sky for the conquest of space and to see who is the richest on Earth. Later, Asteroids, the new Goldlooks at asteroid mining, which is about to become a reality and could be the answer to the growing demand for rare minerals needed for our digital revolution and energy transition.

