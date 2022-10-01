What to watch today on TV: Saturday, October 1

Tonight, ‘Let yourself be loved’, in Telecinco will live the reunion of two artists facing each other in their professional facets (Marta Sánchez and Vicky Larraz), although to fill emotion her program will feature the moving performance of the former triumphant Nuria Fergo.

For a humorous extra, TVE bet on your program talk show weekly, ‘The great confusion’, for discuss the price of fame with David Bustamante and Antonia Dell’Atte.

With which of our recommendations you stay for watch today on tv?

‘Let yourself be loved’ on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.

Toni Moreno invites to the set of ‘Let yourself be loved’ Nuria Fergo, Marta Sanchez and Vicky Larraz in a program in which these last two artists they will talk about their professional feud. One night when Nuria Fergó will offer a performance full of live emotion.

‘The great confusion’ on TVE at 10:05 p.m.

Xavier Sardà will receive on his set the visit of David Bustamante and Antonia Dell’Atte to discuss the world of fameapproached with humor and a sense of entertainment.

‘An Irish Song’ (2020) with Emily Blunt on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.





Starring Emily Blunt, ‘An Irish Song’ is set in the idyllic landscapes of rural Irelandin which the stubborn farm girl wants to win the love of his shy neighbor although he remains impassive before his beautiful admirer.