What to watch today on TV? Saturday October 22









The Spanish Television programming for tonight on Saturday, October 22 brings you one more week talk show presented by Xavier Sardà, the great confusion at 00.05 hours in La 1which will focus this week on the aesthetic pressure and society’s canons of beauty, with Boris Izaguirre, Carlos Latre, Rosa López and Falete as guests. But first, welcome to the best cinema: at 10:05 p.m. La 1 premieres Aquaman The 2 emits Two women. In addition, if what you want is to be up to date with current affairs, you will have available two new reports the theme nightin La 2 and in RTVE Play at 00.00.

10:05 p.m.: Aquaman (2018) The dc marine superhero arrives at RTVE on Saturday, October 22 at 10:05 p.m. on La 1. This is the first film adaptation of Aquaman, the regent of Atlantis and ruler of all of Earth’s oceans. A superhero with incredible strength and speed, as well as the ability to command all marine life, which he brings to life Jason Momoa. Its unique physiology allows it to survive on land and in the greatest pressure and temperature depths of the ocean. Directed by James Wan and inspired by DC comicsthe film tells how Arthur Curry discovers that he is half human and half Atlantean, so he embarks on a journey to fulfill his destiny: to be the Atlantean king and become the only Aquaman, capable of surviving on land and in the greatest depths of pressure and temperature in the ocean. Rounding out the cast are Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

10:04 p.m.: Two women (2017) Under the original title sage femmethis French dramatic comedy about the past and forgiveness is directed by Martin Provost, himself responsible for the film’s script. Starring Catherine Frot and Catherine Deneuve, Two women tells the story of two women of opposite characters who meet again at a crucial moment, in which secrets will be revealed that will give meaning to an important part of their lives. Its about Provost’s sixth feature filmwhich has a filmography focused on the female gender. At 10:04 p.m. in The cinema of the 2. Catherine Deneuve and Catherine Frot play two women with opposite characters who meet again at a crucial moment, in which secrets will be revealed that will give meaning to an important part of their lives in the new film by French director Martin Provost, a dramatic comedy about the past and forgiveness. “Two Women” is the director’s sixth feature film, which has a filmography focused on the female gender, with titles such as “Juliette’s Belly” (2003), “Séraphine” (2008) or “Violette” (2013).

00.05 hours: the great confusion Victims of aesthetic pressure?, this week in the great confusionXavier Sardà will discuss this matter with a group of guests very special: Boris Izaguirrethe imitator Charles Latersinger rose lopez Y Falete, who will share their experiences and their opinions about the canons of beauty imposed by society. In addition, the talk show will have two surprising testimonies: that of Jessica Alvesknown for having surgery more than 100 times to look like the Ken doll first and then Barbie; and Alba Parejowho despite having a body full of spots works as a model.