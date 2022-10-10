What to watch today on TV? Saturday October 8









The Spanish Television programming for tonight on Saturday, October 8 brings you How to kill your boss, a hit comedy starring Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day with Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston and Colin Farrell. And if terror is your thing, you’re in luck! Warm up for Halloween with a thriller Belgian unique: Maternal instinct. Also, for Mental Health Day, the theme night analyze the evolution of psychiatry and the perception of mental illness throughout the last centuries.

Maternal instinct (2018), in La 2 at 10:04 p.m. We are already in October, the month of terror par excellence. And while Halloween is still a long way off, this Belgian film, originally titled Duellesit will give you goosebumps. Maternal instinct it’s a thriller psychological horror that addresses different issues such as loyalty, jealousy, careerism or feminism. At 10:04 p.m. on La 2 and on RTVE Play. Starring Veerle Baetens and Anne Coesenscount the story of two close friends, Alice and Céline, who live in two identical row houses. They grew up together and They have passed this bond on to their children, Théo and Maxime., who have grown up together almost like brothers. However, tragedy hangs over both families. when Maxime dies in an accidente witnessed by Alice, who can do nothing to avoid it. An event that will change the lives of both friends after Céline accuses the other family of the death of her son to the point where Alice believes that she plans a terrible revenge…

How to kill your boss (2011), in La 1 at 00.35 hours It’s been a decade since this movie and it doesn’t go out of style because… Who has not suffered a horrible boss? For Nick (Jason Bateman), Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) and Go ahead (Charlie Day), the only solution to making his daily routine more tolerable would be to make his bosses disappear. As they discuss it at a gathering with friends over a few too many drinks, it gets out of hand when they seek advice from a hustler ex-prisoner. The three devise a plan to take down those responsible in their respective jobsplayed by Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Aniston and Colin Farrell. You can’t miss this comedy! At 00.35 hours, How to kill your boss in the 1.