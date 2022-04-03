What to watch today on TV? Sunday April 3, 2022 | Television

12.00 / DMAX

The unknown life of zoo animals

What is life like for animals in a zoo when no one sees them? How is the relationship between the keepers and the animals? These are some of the questions raised zoo Chronicles, a docu-reality that immerses itself in the Bioparc of Fuengirola and Valencia and in the Gijón Aquarium to discover what day-to-day life is like in these protected environments in Spain. Robotic hidden cameras will discover the surprising behavior of animals with members of their own species and with the species with which they share an enclosure.

13.05 / Movistar Drama

‘The fighter’

USA, 2008 (100 minutes). Director: Darren Aronofsky. Cast: Mickey Rourke, Evan Rachel Wood, Marisa Tomei.

Disturbing approach to the world of American wrestling, which Darren Aronofsky draws with a hyper-realistic tone. The fighter portrays an old sports glory with undisguised tenderness: the wounded face of Mickey Rourke, which once again shows the immense actor he once was, reflects bitterness and despair, but also pride. Aronofsky traces in his images a certain epic of defeat and impregnates all the sequences with a twilight tone that flees from both artifice and aestheticism.

16.15 / Movistar LaLiga

Four matches of the League day

The 30th day of the League championship today includes four games. The first of them will arrive at 4:15 p.m. with the duel between Betis and Osasuna. At 18:30 it will be the turn of the confrontation between Granada and Rayo Vallecano. At 6:30 p.m. Valencia and Cádiz will measure forces and the day will end with the duel between Barcelona and Seville at 9:00 p.m.

16.15 / TCM

‘Inside of the labyrinth’

Labyrinth. USA, 1986 (100 minutes). Director: Jim Henson. Cast: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, Karen Prell.

Rarely are there movies that catch young and old alike. the creator of The Muppets, Jim Henson, is supported by the production company Lucasfilm and a great script by Monty Python Terry Jones to create a fantasy that revolves around a labyrinth that works as a metaphor for the difficulty of growing up. Henson is inspired by the world of MC Escher, the artist of impossible drawings, constantly resorts to Freudian elements and traces an initiatory story that confronts the child’s gaze with the world of adults.

17.15 / Movistar Action

‘Hitman’

USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin.

After Fires, Enemy and prisoners, Canadian Denis Villeneuve’s career grew even more with this monumental explosion of cinema, rapturous and feverish. Hitman is a memorable border film that follows the fight against drug trafficking of a group of special agents and offers a stimulating reflection on the abuses of power and the limits of legality. A masterpiece, as rough as it is aggressive, that includes a combination of all possible genres: political cinema, war, thriller, drama and espionage.

18.25 / COSMO

‘Mud’

USA, 2012 (130 minutes). Director: Jeff Nichols. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon, Sam Shepard.

Several narrative lines run through the magnificent plot of mute, a film that moves between criminal intrigue, initiatory story and social denunciation. On an island in the Mississippi, two children discover a man who is being chased by a bounty hunter. Underpinned by a monumental work by today’s exalted Matthew McConaughey, mute draws with unusual truthfulness a portrait of the loss of innocence wrapped in images that give off emotion in each frame.

21.20 / The 2

Manuel Vicent and a trip through memory

The space Essentials premieres the documentary open sky, in which the writer Manuel Vicent embarks on a journey through memory that covers the scenes of his life and his work, interwoven with the history of recent Spain. Vicent reconstructs his life trajectory, from his childhood in Castellón, his tortuous relationship with his father, the discovery of literature, his immersion in the anti-Franco intellectual bohemia, his first novels, his time as a parliamentary chronicler… All this with the help of testimonies of colleagues and friends such as Soledad Gallego Díaz, Javier Solana, Juan Luis Cebrián, Miguel Ríos, David Trueba, Ángel Sánchez Harguindey, Mauricio Vicent or Manuel Jabois, among others.

21.25 / The Sixth

War wounds, in ‘Lo de Évole’

Jordi Évole offers this week different testimonies of people who fled the wars in Syria, Rwanda, Bosnia and World War II. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already caused more than four million refugees according to the UNHCR, has stirred memories and wounds in all of them. About Évole He looks at the scars that war conflicts like these leave behind on the people who suffer and how these consequences are repeated.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Million dollar Baby’

USA, 2004 (127 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel.

A masterpiece of Clint Eastwood, a film both angry and desolate, emotional and tragic: Eastwood immerses himself in the world of boxing to portray three suffering characters. On million dollar Baby live a trainer who longs for a lost daughter, a retired boxer and a young woman who dreams of succeeding in the ring. Eastwood’s images caress them as they sniff around their desires and their miseries and shape a majestic film, out of the norm, a work that, moreover, openly and without false moralisms addresses the issue of euthanasia. A memorable work by Hilary Swank rounds out the masterpiece.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Rome, open city’

Rome, open city. Italy, 1945 (94 minutes). Director: Roberto Rossellini. Cast: Anna Magnani, Aldo Fabrizi, Marcello Pagliero, Vito Annichiarico, Nando Bruno, Harry Feist.

How to reinvent cinema from scratch. In 1945, the master Roberto Rossellini pulverized all the narrative conventions, especially the classic Hollywood laws, to convulse the way of telling stories on a screen and grant a charter to the neorealist movement. Rome, open city, a paradigm of true, committed and radical cinema, casts a torrent of luminosity in each sequence, and travels to the eternal city occupied by the Nazis in 1944, where a group of men and women act in the Resistance, love hate and fight against the the astonished gaze of the spectator, who discovers a work of unfathomable beauty, of terrible bitterness, the work of a filmmaker who also makes his art a moral issue. In the script of this monument to pure cinema there is a certain Federico Fellini. And it is good to remember that what was perhaps the most beautiful tribute to Rossellini’s cinema came from another master, Bernardo Bertolucci, who spoke through the mouth of one of the characters in his film Before the revolution: “You can’t live without Rossellini.”

22.00 / Antenna 3

The past and the future face each other, in ‘Unfaithful’

Tonight’s installment of the Turkish series innocent It affects the wounds of its characters. This episode recounts how the truth that Asya and Derin want to prove to each other becomes a reckoning of past and future. The new confrontation between the two will be unleashed when Asya reveals the truth about Derin’s false pregnancy.

22.05 / The 1

‘In the heart of the sea’

In the Heart of the Sea. USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland.

An intense adventure film that recreates the events that inspired Herman Melville to write his monumental Moby-Dick. Along with a portrait of characters that enhances a script with relentless narrative progression, the staging of in the heart of the sea He exudes an adventurous spirit and strives to escape stereotypes and commonplaces.

22.25 / Paramount Network

‘Hell of cowards’

High Plains Drifter. USA, 1973 (100 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom.

In his second film as director, Eastwood borrowed some of Sergio Leone’s visual modes to create a violent and cynical western, with ghostly images and tragic breath. Again he is a nameless horseman who arrives in a town beset by three villains. He will help its inhabitants, but he will also commit all kinds of outrages.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.