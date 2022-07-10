What to watch today on TV? Sunday July 10, 2022 | TV

11.30 / Eurosport 2

The six hours of Monza arrive

A new edition of the six Hours of Monza of the World Endurance Championship, organized by the FIA, kicks off at Eurosport 2. After the celebration of the 24 hours of Le Mans last June, the audience of Eurosport will be able to access a new race on European soil from the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. All this from the hand of Santiago Ayala, Javier Rubio and Tomás Saldaña.

12.30 / The 1

I remember Miguel Ángel Blanco

25 years have passed since the kidnapping and murder of the PP councilor in Ermua, Miguel Ángel Blanco, at the hands of ETA. The Ermua City Council has called an institutional act to honor his memory and La 1, Canal 24 Horas, RTVE Play will broadcast the act live, which will be attended by King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, among other authorities . In addition, the news of the public entity will offer different pieces in memory of Blanco.

13.50 / AMC

‘Night flight’

United States, 2005 (82 minutes). Director: Wes Craven. Cast: Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy, Brian Cox.

After many years of mediocre films, culminating in the triple installment of the saga Scream, Wes Craven recovers part of the verve that his early works offered. Night flight shows how a flirtation with a fellow airliner can turn into a nightmare. With simple elements, Craven elaborates a convincing intrigue, which plays for a good part of the footage with the claustrophobic space of an airplane, and which is enhanced by a wonderful work by Cillian Murphy.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Anatomy of a Murder’

Anatomy of a Mmurder. USA, 1959 (153 minutes). Director: Otto Premier. Cast: James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara.

Master Otto Preminger adapts a mediocre novel by Robert Traver to transform it into a masterpiece of judicial cinema: James Stewart is a lawyer who defends an officer who has killed the man who raped his wife. Of course, in the case everything is more murky than it seems. The punctilious staging alternates tension and placidity, the magnetic cast burns the screen and a magnificent jazz score by Duke Ellington presides over the soundtrack.

15.45 / COSMO

‘The Big Lebowski’

The Big Lebowski. USA, 1997 (110 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, John Turturro.

after the monumental Fargo, the Coens said goodbye to the nineties with another masterpiece. the big lebowski proposes an amalgamation of genres that combines drama, comedy, film noir and gangster parody in a wild satire of American society. All this thanks to El Nota, a guy as lazy as he is funny, who lives between marijuana vapors and bowling games. When he is mistaken by some thugs for a rich millionaire he will start the mess.

19.45 / WE ARE

‘Bernarda Alba’s house’

Spain, 1987 (98 minutes). Director: Mario Camus. Cast: Irene Gutiérrez Caba, Ana Belén, Florinda Chico, Vicky Peña.

Lorca’s tragedy beats strongly in the images of this adaptation signed by Mario Camus. The film strives to create both sensations and calls for reflection with the camera’s gaze. Her assumed visual asceticism is supported by a large group of actresses, in which Ana Belén’s monotonous work somewhat detracts, but where Julia Gutiérrez Caba stands out, giving her character the right degree of fanaticism and intensity.

20.00 / The 2

Closure of Madrid Pride

For the first time, Madrid Pride will say goodbye until next year with a closing gala that will be broadcast by La 2. Presented by Julia Varela and Paco Tomás, it will feature performances by some of the great Eurovision divas such as Dana Internacional, the Ukrainian singer Jamala Brooke and the remembered Conchita Wurst. In addition, among others, the Chilean trans artist Daniela Vega, the singer queer Filipe Catto, the Colombian Esteman and the Cuban trans pianist Cissy, who will provide the Latin note.

20.25 / Movistar Action

‘Gravity’

USA, 2013 (90 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuaron. Cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney.

The amazing staging work of the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón (and the extensive technical team of Gravity) take advantage of technical and digital advances to create a film that is out of the ordinary. Beyond its possible category of spatial narrative, Gravity it disguises itself first as a realistic drama and, later, almost as an adventure film. Along with this, his overwhelming expertise and the distressing development of the cosmic vicissitudes of his protagonist do not hide a juicy reflection on loneliness and the proximity of death. Cuarón’s merit lies in playing with the spectacular nature of his astral setting to later enhance the anguish of enclosing his protagonists in the narrow setting of a space capsule. The visual and dramatic sensations that the film provides, rarely seen on a screen, leave the viewer both excited and exhausted.

21.30 / DMAX

border surveillance

the documentary series border control continues to offer the best cases handled by surveillance agents at the Spanish borders. In this case, the spectators will see how expensive ostentation can be for a passenger when passing through fiscal control. In addition, the agents will have to proceed to the interception in Barajas of a shipment of food with a very suspicious appearance or to assess the strange behavior of a driver in the port of Algeciras.

22.00 / TCM

‘Elevator to the gallows’

Elevator pour l’échafaud. France, 1958 (88 minutes). Director: Louis Malle. Cast: Jeanne Moreau, Maurice Ronet, Lino Ventura.

A woman and her lover murder her husband following a detailed plan; however, the couple will find themselves entangled in a tense and exasperating spiral of unforeseen events. Louis Malle’s memorable directorial debut is a bleak crime drama that squeezes his characters into suffocating frames and engulfs them on the streets of icy, desolate Paris, photographed by the great Henri Decaë. A masterpiece that extracts from its form a barrage of unheard of emotion, shaken by the notes of an extraordinary soundtrack by Miles Davis.

22.00 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Unfaithful’

Turkish series characters Unfaithful they face new predicaments in tonight’s episode, which chronicles how Volkan’s move to control Asya’s life hits a big snag. On the other hand, the appearance of the survivor of the fire will discover a secret that will change all balances. Are Ali and İpek’s ties strengthening after the accident? Is it a harbinger of a new problem?

22.00 / Neox

‘Matilda’

USA, 1996 (89 minutes). Director: Danny DeVito. Cast: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman.

The character of Roald Dahl comes to life in a film as endearing as it is magical. Matilda It is ideal for the youngest, of course, but also for those who love books and fantasy, for those who still remember the sensations of childhood reading. It is a pleasure to immerse yourself in an honest and sensitive film and in the adventures of this girl of exceptional intelligence, a lover of words, who escapes from the gray world that surrounds her, presided over by parents absorbed in her bland existence.

23.00 / The 2

Short films in ‘Spanish version’

Space Spanish version closes this season with the broadcast of the winning short films of the XIX Ibero-American short film contest Spanish Version-SGAE. The five jobs are Infinite heat, Farrucas, La gàbia, Harta and Sorda. In the program, moderated by Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Antonio Onetti, president of SGAE and the award-winning directors and actors participate. The ‘Versión Española’ team selected 13 works from among the more than a thousand short films received.

0.20 / Movistar Drama

‘Ambition wells’

There Will Be Blood. USA, 2007 (150 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Daniel Day Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds.

Paul Thomas Anderson uses an Upton Sinclair novel to create an unhealthy film centered on the genesis of the American oil industry in the 19th century. An immense work by Daniel Day Lewis enhances the hallucinated tone of the film, wrapped in a mise-en-scène close to hyper-realism in which an avalanche of visual suggestions beats incessantly. Among all this, Anderson traces a protagonist poisoned by hatred that forces the viewer to dispense with all empathy.

