What to watch today on TV? Sunday July 24, 2022 | TV

‘The Exterminating Angel’

Mexico, 1962 (90 minutes). Director: Luis Bunuel. Cast: Silvia Pinal, Jacqueline Andere, Enrique Rambal, Claudio Brook.

Bourgeois conventions are dynamited by master Buñuel in a terrible and amazing film, as subversive as it is solvent. During a dinner, a group of people is hopelessly trapped in a house; anyone could get out, but something indefinable prevents everyone. the exterminating angel embraces a cataract of surreal codes to elaborate a sour analysis of human meanness, a drawing of the attraction to the atrocious, a lucid and exhausting parable, surrounded by images in which restlessness and restlessness beat.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Blood debt’

Bloodwork. United States, 2002 (110 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels, Anjelica Huston, Wanda de Jesus.

Clint Eastwood dives again into the narrative codes of the thriller and delivers a solid and powerful film, centered on an FBI agent who is retired due to a heart transplant and decides to catch the murderer of his donor to pay off the debt that keeps him alive. The filmmaker makes shine, among the busy police intrigue, bursts of dramatic depth; in his staging, of effortful transparency, beats the talent of a director who elaborates each sequence with care, who looks tenderly at his characters.

17.45 / Neox

‘Train to Busan’

Busanhaeng. South Korea, 2016 (118 minutes). Director: Yeon Sang-ho. Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Soo-Han.

There are still surprises in zombie cinema. Train to Busan boasts a furious staging, full of visual momentum, and a script of unusual precision to narrate the terrible adventures experienced by a group of characters gathered on a high-speed train that will be infested with the walking dead.

17.55 / TNT

‘Daggers in the back’

Knives Out. USA, 2019 (130 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson.

A reconstruction of the Agatha Christie universe, as exhilarating as it is meticulous. As if it were a sampler of Russian dolls, the intrigue, developed in an iron way, constantly twists the plot and includes comic moments of cheerful impudence. Furthermore, in an example of postmodernity, daggers in the back displays a referentially voracious mood.

19.55 / Movistar Drama

‘Lots in Alabama’

Crazy in Alabama. USA, 1999 (110 minutes). Director: Antonio Banderas. Cast: Melanie Griffith, David Morse, Lucas Black.

Antonio Banderas had already carved out a notable niche for himself as an actor in Hollywood cinema when he made his directorial debut with this interesting film, in which he shows off his ease and narrative pulse behind the camera and which combines two stories set in the struggle for civil rights in United States.

20.05 / Hollywood

‘panic room’

The Panic Room. United States, 2002 (108 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Forest Withaker.

among the unforgettable Fight club and the masterful Zodiac, David Fincher filmed this thriller terrifying. By comparison, it is a minor work, yes, but it shows a director who owns an impeccable visual style and a staging that is as disturbing as it is aggressive. Fincher uses sharp, angled footage to build suspense as a mother and her daughter are caught on her mansion’s security camera.

20.15 / TCM

‘Black Orpheus’

France, 1959 (103 minutes). Director: Marcel Camus. Cast: Breno Mello, Marpessa Dawn, Lourdes de Oliveira, Jorge dos Santos, Lea García.

Nine years after the great Jean Cocteau approached, in his own way, the myth of Orpheus, another French filmmaker, Marcel Camus, launched a new cinematographic look at the plot. He did it to the rhythm of Bossa Nova by taking advantage of a musical created by Vinicius de Morães. So this black orpheus becomes a colorful and captivating explosion of fascinating images that, under its striking visual beauty, develops a tragedy that contrasts with the atmosphere of the carnivals of Rio de Janeiro. The love that is born between Orpheus and Eurydice will be threatened by a Hades disguised as death. And the regenerative power of dance and music will come to his aid. black orpheus It is an unclassifiable work by a filmmaker who amazed with a film that overflows with fatality, that overwhelms the viewer and envelops him in a kaleidoscope of explosive sequences, to which Jean Bourgoin’s photography helps to bring to life, flooding an unforgettable story with light. .

21.30 / The Sixth

Wyoming and David Trueba analyze Spain

La Sexta broadcasts the first installment of You are here, whose subsequent appointments will only be seen in ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The program brings together Wyoming and David Trueba in a conversation in which they look at the Spain of today. Both tour places in Madrid such as the Ateneo, the Abadía theater, the Thyssen museum or the Galileo room while addressing different issues that have a look at religion, politics, sex or humor.

21.30 / Four

Special delivery of ‘High tension’

The contest presented by Christian Gálvez jumps to prime time with a series of special programs that Cuatro will broadcast during the summer. Tonight, Ion Aramendi, Luján Arguelles, Llum Barrera and Belinda Washington will be the protagonists of a show of solidarity spirit, in which whoever gets the special pot of 5,000 euros will be donated to ‘Smiles without Cancer’, a Spanish NGO that works to give visibility to childhood cancer, support the families of children and obtain resources to finance research work.

21.30 / DMAX

Day to day with customs agents

The best cases of surveillance at the Spanish borders are reported in the documentary series Border control: Spain. This week, viewers will attend, among other operations, the interception by Barcelona agents of a most mysterious ointment in the luggage of a traveler from Brazil.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The seven magnificents’

The Magnificent Seven. 1960 (125 minutes). Director: John Sturges. Cast: Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Horst Bucholz, James Coburn, Robert Vaughn, Brad Dexter.

More than sixty years later, the narrative purity and virtuosity of the staging of this classic of Western cinema is still surprising. A story that starts from the archetypes to fill them with life, that accumulates incisive dialogues and that vibrates, vital and brave, to capture the essence of the genre with amazing naturalness. A marvel.

22.10 / Antenna 3

New episode of the series ‘Unfaithful’

Turkish drama characters Unfaithful they face more conflicts in an episode that delves into Aras’s birthday, a party that Leyla will try to crash. Also, the celebration. Aras has bought a new house for Asya, Ali and himself, and when they arrive they find a threatening graffiti written by Volkan. For his part, Haluk suffers a heart attack in his office.

