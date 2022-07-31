What to watch today on TV? Sunday July 31, 2022 | TV

15.00 / DZAN

Hungarian GP 2022 Formula 1

The Formula 1 season is approaching its usual summer break. This afternoon the Hungarian GP will be held at the Hugaroring, an appointment that comes a week after the exciting French GP in which Verstappen achieved victory and strengthened his leadership. This afternoon the British George Russell will occupy the pole, the first of 2022 for Mercedes, ahead of the Ferraris, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen, with problems in his engine, will start from tenth position on the starting line and Fernando Alonso from sixth.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘Apocalypse’

United States, 2006 (139 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Cast: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández, Jonathan Brewer.

Mel Gibson, now back in directing duties after Passion of Christ, moves to the turbulent time that marked the end of the Mayan civilization. And he does it with his particular vision of cinema and without skimping on realism in the bloodiest scenes. Three Oscar nominations for a film, spoken in Yucatecan (one of the twenty existing Mayan languages), that will not leave anyone indifferent.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘The Proclamation’

Spain, 2016 (85 minutes). Director: Dani of the Order. Cast: Berto Romero, Andreu Buenafuente, Jorge Sanz, Belén Cuesta, Goyo Jiménez.

With a barrage of familiar faces from Spanish cinema and Berto Romero and Andreu Buenafuente at the helm (production included) giving life to two now unsuccessful Osorio brothers, founders of the famous electronic music group of the 90s, SuperGalactic presents this simple but funny comedy , starring two brothers who, due to circumstances, have to prepare the proclamation of their town. But his plans are disrupted by secret plans, hordes of fans and ancient traditions. He has his grace and does not deceive anyone.

15.56 / Divinity

‘What happens to men’

He’s just not that into you. United States, 2009 (130 minutes). Director: Ken Kwapis. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston.

With a cast full of female stars led by Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, this predictable but cute comedy is presented in which Ken Kwapis (Until the priest separates us) he reflects on men, women and the almost always complicated couple relationships. Ideal for fans of the franchise Sex in New York.

16.20 / Divinity

‘Something happens with Mary’

There’s something about Mary. United States, 1998 (114 minutes). Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly. Cast: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller.

The Farrelly brothers had Cameron Díaz to star in this grotesque comedy of sentimental entanglements, which obtained, like Two dumbs so dumbs, an unpredictable smash hit in movie theaters. The experiences of a young man who hires a private detective to find the girl of his dreams serve as the basis for this delirious and crazy story that preserves some (few) very funny moments.

17.55 / Movistar Premieres

‘Drought years’

TheDry. Australia, 2020 (117 minutes). Director: Robert Connolly. Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Corlett, Genevieve O’Reilly.

An Australian policeman who must confront the prejudice of his former neighbors and his pent up anger is the protagonist of this tense dramatic intrigue based on the book of the same title by Jane Harper. The person in charge of giving it life is Eric Bana (Munich), that gives credibility to a character with many edges. A well-told story, full of tension, slow pace and without artifice.

18.00 / Neox

‘frequency’

United States, 2000 (114 minutes). Director: Gregory Hoblit. Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel, Andre Braugher.

Filmmaker Gregory Hoblit (fail) is now involved in a tricky but entertaining fantasy film that shows the story of a young man who, through an old ham radio, communicates with a firefighter from the past who turns out to be his own father. The best, the craft demonstrated by Dennis Quaid.

19.22 / Movistar Action

‘hearts of steel’

fury. United States, 2014 (128 minutes). Director: David Ayer. Cast: Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Shia LaBeouf.

The harsh and claustrophobic story of five soldiers who, stuck in a tank, advance towards the heart of Nazi Germany, serves as the basis for this effective installment based on the classic foundations of World War II cinema. Good job by Brad Pitt and an ending without too much force for a story that deals with issues such as trust and camaraderie that forms between a group of men destined for a dangerous mission.

20.18 / Movistar Drama

‘Ben’s Return’

ben is back. United States, 2018 (98 minutes). Director: Peter Hedges. Cast: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance.

Careful drama inspired by real events with the always effective Julia Roberts in the role of mother courage, a woman who soon realizes that her son who has just arrived at her house is still not well because of drugs and that during the following 24 hours must do everything in his power so that his family does not collapse. The other foot on which this credible story stands, this intense interpretive duel, is the great work of Lucas Hedges, son of the director and screenwriter of this film, nominated in 2017 for an Oscar for best supporting actor for Manchester by the sea.

21.35 / Four

Special ‘High tension’

Tonight, High voltage modifies its mechanics in its second special edition of prime time of summer to welcome eight of the best contestants who have passed through the program: Quicky, Jaime, Íñigo, Jorge, Isa, Firmanda, Laia and Iván. The contest will pit them against two teams of four members each (boys against girls) who will compete to win a special jackpot of 5,000 euros.

22.00 / #0

‘The Exotic Marigold Hotel’

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. United Kingdom, 2011 (124 minutes). Director: John Madden. Cast: Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith.

Here, a tender and romantic dramatic comedy that, with a luxury cast, in which the interpretations of the always correct Judi Dench and Maggie Smith stand out, and a director of proven quality, John Madden (Shakespeare in love), tells the story of a group of elderly, upper-class British citizens who travel to India to enjoy the remaining years of their lives. An effective staging and careful script do the rest.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Survivors’, the final debate

Carlos Sobera will be in charge of this last program, which will put the finishing touch to this edition of Survivors. Alejandro Nieto, the winner, Marta Peñate, finalist of the contest, Nacho Palau and Ignacio de Borbón, last eliminated and the rest of the contestants (Anabel Pantoja, Kiko Matamoros, Ainhoa ​​Cantalapiedra, Mariana Rodríguez, Charo Vega, Juan Muñoz, Anuar Beno, Desirée Rodríguez, Rubén Sánchez-Montesinos, Yulen Pereira, Ana Luque, Alejandro Nieto and Tania Medina) will be on the set to review the highlights of their time in Honduras and resolve pending issues. In addition, the program will feature a performance by Ainhoa ​​Cantalapiedra, who will perform her theme You.

22.00 / The 1

‘The Karate Kid’

United States, 2010 (134 minutes). Director: Harald Zwart. Cast: Jaden Smith, Jackie Chang, Taraji P. Henson.

Updated version of the well-known film starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki in 1984 Pat blueberry, Karate Kid. Now, with the presence in the main roles of Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s son) and Jackie Chan, it follows the adventures of a 12-year-old boy who leaves his native Detroit to live in China with his mother.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘girls’

Spain, 2021 (91 minutes). Director: Carol Rodríguez Colás. Cast: Vicky Luengo, Carolina Yuste, Elisabet Casanovas, Ana Fernández.

For her feature film debut, Carol Rodríguez Colás surrounded herself with a cast that was as balanced as it was effective to make this fresh generational comedy that exudes authenticity, about friendship and the search for identity starring a young woman who, after her brief adventure through the glamorous world of professional photography, he returns to his humble neighborhood much sooner than expected. There, she will be reunited with her best friends from all her life, young women with aspirations as far removed from hers as possible. Audience Award at the Malaga Festival.

22.00 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Unfaithful’

This Sunday, in Unfaithfulthe popular Turkish series starring Cansu Dere (Mother Y sila) and Caner Cindoruk (Woman), Asya goes to talk to Volkan at his new office to tell him that she is taking Ali to London with her and Aras. While Aras and his mother are at home, Selçuk causes a small fire and for this reason, Nil decides to leave Selçuk’s house. Mrs. Gönül, to get revenge on Asya, sends her a fake patient to give her a wrong prescription and thus denounce her… Will she succeed with her plan?

23.45 / AXN

’22 bullets’

France, 2010 (112 minutes). Director: Richard Berry. Cast: Jean Reno, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Marina Foïs.

Delivery of action starring Jean Reno (an actor who always guarantees entertainment, as he has shown in titles such as The professional either The purple rivers) and in which its director plays with the impossibility of escaping our past and the need to pay blood debts sooner or later. All adorned with some effective action scenes.

23.55 / Movistar Classics

‘The Canterbury Tales’

The Canterbury Tales. Italy, 1972 (107 minutes). Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini. Cast: Hugh Griffith, Laura Betti, Alan Webb.

Second installment of the trilogy of the life of Pier Paolo Pasolini, which, despite its benefits, is below The Decameron Y Arabian Nights. The film adaptation of Chaucer’s work will be ideal for fans of the legendary Italian filmmaker who, on this occasion, ironizes human weaknesses with his peculiar sense of humor. Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

0.10/ The 1

‘Superman Returns (The return)’

Superman Returns. United States, 2006 (154 minutes) Director: Bryan Singer. Cast: Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, Kevin Spacey, James Marsden.

Five years have passed since Superman left Earth to go in search of his world. He now he has returned to discover that everything he expected to find has changed. With this argument, the leading role of Brandon Routh, the effective direction of Bryan Singer and a great display of special effects, this luxurious review of the legendary comic book character begins.

