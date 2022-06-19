What to watch today on TV? Sunday June 19, 2022 | TV

16.50 / Movistar Classics

‘Rebellious Lives’

The Misfits. USA, 1961 (125 minutes). Director: John Huston. Cast: Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, Eli Wallach.

John Huston presents Marilyn and Clark Gable with a legendary film testament. He also, in a way, to Montgomery Clift, who would only appear in three more films. rebellious lives it is a mythical film due to the meeting of three immense actors in twilight hours; also because the script is signed by Arthur Miller; also for the dedication of a director who films with an open grave. The result is a barrage of emotions, a story that exudes beauty and sadness; like his characters, wild horse hunters who make their freedom the only reason for their lives.

19.00 / Mega

New deliveries of ‘Forged in fire’

America’s best blacksmiths try to craft the best replica of a historic weapon in the Forged in Fire contest. A space that turns the craftsmanship, the legend and the emotion of creating weapons into a race against the clock where four professional blacksmiths make a weapon that will be evaluated by a group of experts.

19.20 / Movistar Action

‘Hook, Captain Hook’

Hook. USA, 1991 (140 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts.

Knowing his preferences, it could be considered that it was only a matter of time before Spielberg approached the story of Peter Pan. Many fans love and many others hate this trip to the territory of childhood, not always pleasant and full of shadows. Hook turns peter pan into a yuppie that he has forgotten his past and, therefore, his ability to dream. Spielberg knows how to move the viewer without cheating, without false boasts to turn Hook into one of his most sincere works and, also, his riskiest.

19.30 / The 1st and the Sixth

Election day coverage

The appointment with the polls in Andalusia has complete coverage in La 1 and La Sexta. In addition to a follow-up throughout the day in its news, the public channel will offer a special program hosted by Ana Blanco and Carlos Franganillo that will be attended by analysts, journalists and personalities such as the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and the President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón. For its part, La Sexta will broadcast a special installment of Red Hot in which Ana Pastor will be present at the PP campaign headquarters and Rodrigo Blázquez will be in charge of analyzing the electoral data.

19.45 / WE ARE

‘The disenchantment’

Spain, 1976 (97 minutes). Director: Jaime Chavarri. Int.: Happiness Blanc, Juan Luis Panero, Michi Panero, Leopoldo María Panero.

disenchantment is still one of the most radical and virulent films of Spanish cinema, a brutal barrage of images that studies family relationships, and a look at the darkest corners of human nature. His camera explores the twists and turns of coexistence in the family of the poet Leopoldo Panero (1909-1962) and scrutinizes the likes and dislikes of his widow, Felicidad Blanc, and his three children, Juan Luis, Michi and Leopoldo María, who, with Total impudence, they play with their masks to reveal or hide their muddy family relationships. El disenchantment is a drawing, of amazing cruelty, of a bourgeois family, but also a costume ball in which moments of unheard-of poetry appear, proposing to the viewer an approach of love and hate to the characters he portrays.

21.30 / The 2

‘Essentials’ celebrates Music Day with Invisible Dance

MD27. MADRID.- The singer and leader of the group from Malaga Invisible Dance, Javier Ojeda (2_i), spoke today with EFE about the group’s new album, “Efectos personales”, an album recorded for the first time in his Andalusian land and with which they return after a “Greatest Hits”. EFE/JERONIMO ALVAREZ/ell. JERONIMO ALVAREZ (EFE)

Invisible dance turns 40 on stage this July and in space Essentials celebrates it with the premiere of the documentary On this side of the road Directed by José Antonio Hergueta. A work that traces a journey through the group’s history, in which its protagonists, together with Ricardo Texidó, founder of the band, collaborators and witnesses of the Movida, take stock of these four decades of music and friendship.

21.30 / DMAX

The work of the Civil Guard on the roads

The most shocking moments faced by the Civil Guard on the routes of Spain are the focus of the documentary series Road control. In this episode a patrol will have to intervene in the midst of chaos due to an accident; the agents will look for the culprit: a truck on the run. In addition, in the Canary Islands, the Civil Guard will intervene in the case of a couple who spend their holidays outside the law.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Great Turin’

USA, 2008 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang.

With amazing lucidity, Clint Eastwood reflects on his film image thanks to the protagonist of Great Turin, a racist and xenophobic war veteran, who lives clinging to his individuality and feels his end is near. Hand in hand with him, Eastwood certifies with unusual firmness his own disappearance as a cinematographic icon.

22.00 / SyFy

‘sinister’

USA, 2012 (110 minutes). Director: Scott Derrickson. Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone.

An excellent work by Ethan Hawke underpins this remarkable terrifying film, which knows how to create a disturbing atmosphere in all its sequences. A writer moves, along with his wife and children, to a house that was the scene of a macabre crime. He will soon discover some super 8 footage in the attic that records that murder.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the series ‘Unfaithful’

Tonight’s episode of the series Unfaithful recounts how Asya finds herself at a dead end when Ali and Volkan arrive at Aras’ house and witness his marriage proposal. On the other hand, while Leyla changes her name to plot her new plan, something will happen that will complicate the relationship between Derin and Volkan.

23.30 / The 1

‘300′

USA, 2007 (110 minutes). Director: Zack Snyder. Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, Rodrigo Santoro.

After debuting the stupendous Dawn of the Dead, Zack Snyder dives into an exciting digital adventure to adapt Frank Miller’s legendary comic book re-enactment of the Battle of Thermopylae. 300 makes the original drawings breathe on the screen in a powerful combination of images that borrows some visual modes from video games and comics. Snyder manages to fill his digital delirium with dramatic density in a risky balance between the spectacular and the emotional.

0.05 / TCM

‘Return to Howard’s End’

Howard’s End. United Kingdom, 1992 (135 minutes). Director: James Ivory. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter.

James Ivory adapts a novel by EM Forster with the help of his regular screenwriter, Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. Much of Ivory’s cinema is lost in superficial staging, drowned in a display of visual preciousness. However, in larger works such as what’s left of the day either I return to Howard’s End, the British succeeds in combining visual depth with strong dramatic development. A passionate portrait of the attempted rapprochement between social classes in England at the beginning of the 20th century in which Ivory traps characters who move between outbursts of love and unhappiness, prisoners of their social stigmas.

