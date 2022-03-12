What to watch today on TV? Sunday March 13, 2022 | Television

12.25 / TCM

‘Bye guys’

Au revoir, les enfants. France, 1987 (104 minutes). Director: Louis Malle. Cast: Gaspard Manesse, Raphael Fejtö.

Teacher Louis Malle moves his camera to a school in occupied France during World War II. There will grow a close friendship between two schoolboys. One of them is Jewish. The tragedy beats without pause, deaf, suffocating, in the entrails of this admirable film, while Malle, without fuss, without showing off, walks the viewer through a ghost town and through the everyday moments, but completely crucial, from a forced goodbye to childhood. An essential film.

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four games in the league day

The 28th day of the League today includes four games. Movistar LaLiga broadcasts all of them live in an appointment that begins at 2:00 p.m. with the duel between Rayo Vallecano and Seville. At 4:15 p.m. the confrontation between Betis and Athletic will arrive, followed by the match between Real Sociedad and Alavés at 6:30 p.m. To finish, Barcelona and Osasuna will measure their forces at 9:00 p.m.

16.00 / Sundance

‘Other woman’

Another Woman. USA, 1988 (85 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Gena Rowlands, Ian Holm, Gene Hackman, John Houseman.

Gena Rowlands accidentally overhears a woman’s conversations with her psychoanalyst. She will soon discover that she herself is reeling, forced to confront the cold security of her life; a bourgeois life, placid, but dry and cracked. Woody Allen sniffs inside the character and dissects his anguish and ghosts with a ubiquitous camera, as sober as it is precise. Just like a year before, in the magnificent september, Allen is inspired by the visual modes of the master Bergman to show his less friendly face as a filmmaker. The amazing work of the cast of actors does the rest.

21.25 / The Sixth

Megan Maxwell, the queen of the erotic novel, in ‘Lo de Évole’

Jordi Évole interviews Megan Maxwell to discover Maria del Carmen Rodríguez del Álamo, the real name of the Spanish author who has sold more than five million of her erotic novels worldwide. Maxwell has gathered a huge legion of followers, who organize themselves in networks such as ‘Las Guerreras Maxwell’ and idolize her as a rock star. Maxwell recalls with Évole her complicated childhood for being the daughter of a single mother and her professional career, from the initial rejection to the success experienced after publishing Ask me whatever you want, his best-selling novel and the one that changed his life.

21.30 / DMAX

The day to day of road agents

One more week, the series road control portrays the daily life of the agents who watch over road safety in Spain. An approach to the most shocking cases faced by the members of the Traffic group that ensure respect for traffic regulations and protect safety on Spanish roads to avoid accidents and risk situations.

21.35 / The 2

‘Essentials’ approaches the cantaor Terremoto de Jerez

Gypsy, illiterate, born in misery and lacking in training, Fernando Fernández Monje, ‘Terremoto de Jerez’, embodied the flamenco duende in a genuine way. His biography is mixed and confused with the history of flamenco itself, despite the fact that his premature death deprived him of universal recognition. 40 years later, Earthquake, the documentary, directed by Álvaro Mayoral, recounts his life and collects the testimonies of those who accompanied him in his triumph and death.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘It happened one night’

It Happened One Night. USA, 1934 (100 minutes). Director: Frank Capra. Cast: Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert.

Claudette Colbert is a millionaire fleeing from an unwanted marriage. Clark Gable is a crazy reporter who accompanies her and who will make her live all kinds of adventures. What contemporary comedies would give to come even close to this masterpiece! Frank Capra organizes the entanglements with relentless rhythm and weaves gag and romanticism in a justly mythical film, a delicious review of the war of the sexes that, with almost 90 years in tow, remains as hilarious as the first day.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘A Bronx Story’

A Bronx Tale. USA, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Robert DeNiro. Cast: Robert de Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra.

A commendable directorial debut for Robert de Niro, who reveals himself to be a sensitive, attentive and creative filmmaker narrating with care and balance the daily story of a teenager who grows up in a gangster neighborhood, fascinated by them. He will have to choose between the code set by gangsters and the laborious path followed by his father, a modest and honest bus driver.

22.00 / Neox

’16 streets’

16 blocks. USA, 2005 (100 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Cast: Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse.

Richard Donner’s filmography is full of disasters, but occasionally he lets a certain narrative pulse shine through. This is the case of this story, which manages the springs of the thriller, in which an aging Bruce Willis becomes a committed police officer in trouble because of the transfer of a witness.

22.05 / The 1

‘Gemini’

Gemini Manna. USA, 2018 (117 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Cast: Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong.

The overwhelming visual invoice of Gemini creates a completely digital character who becomes the most real computer-generated human being in the history of cinema. Gemini it is a commercial and action movie, yes, but behind the camera is Ang Lee, who manages to leave aside the undercuts of a mediocre and whimsical plot to create a visual experience. It seems incredible that a film without a script, without structure and without development can be a film at last. You need to be called Ang Lee to get it.

22.10 / TCM

‘Once upon a Time in America’

Once Upon a Time in America. USA, 1984 (220 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Robert de Niro, James Woods.

Leone’s most ambitious film is an emotional reflection on the unappealable passage of time. An epic story and a tribute to the gangster genre, covered by images with a slow and methodical rhythm, about the lives of two friends facing the law, the streets and, ultimately, life.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the conflicts of the series ‘Unfaithful’

Asya’s revenge continues in the Turkish series Unfaithful. Tonight’s episode recounts how facing the consequences of her plan has cornered Derin, even though she has no intention of giving up on her marriage. Meanwhile, the consequences of all the incidents that have occurred lead Volkan to make a new and dangerous decision, what will be the development that faces Asya, Volkan and Derin once again?

22.30 / COSMO

Fourth season of ‘Perfect Crimes’

The murderers who populate the French series Perfect Crimes are convinced that they have committed the ideal murder. But they don’t count on an investigative duo bending over backwards to uncover any of their mistakes. The fourth season of the series arrives at COSMO and, among the intricate cases that it will present, are that of a priest who appears murdered just after Sunday mass and that of a policeman killed by a golf ball, among others. .

